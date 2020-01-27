Meetings

16:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Racing TV Free For A Month Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m 51y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 14.7sOff time:16:17:13
1
Fernhill Ladh146
511-4OR:
66/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Cost €27,000 as a 3yo; half-brother to the 2m6f chaser Sweet As A Nut; in need of the experience (keen) when tailed-off on debut at Newcastle (2m, soft) six weeks ago; a hood is now applied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Manorbank
511-4OR:
6/1
T: A M ThomsonJ: Callum Bewley

Unraced Arcadio gelding who represents a bang in-form trainer; it's considered probable that he'll lack the required speed (or nous) to cope with these rivals at a sharp track like Kelso; one for the future.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Sir Charles Lytton
511-4OR:
9/2
T: R A FaheyJ: Jamie Hamilton

Unraced Elusive Pimpernel gelding; trainer has a 33% jumps strike-rate (3-9) this season, saddling an impressive bumper winner (Lubeat Foras) at Sedgefield earlier this month; monitor the market closely for relevant clues.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Lady Villanelle
510-11OR:
10/1
T: D W WhillansJ: Callum Whillans (3)

Unraced Shantou mare (cost €4,100 as a 3yo); first foal from a bumper winner (Definite Deploy); trainer is 11-150 (7%) with his bumper runners (0-4 so far this season).

Last RunWatch last race
5
Missy May24
610-11OR:
100/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Thomas Willmott (5)

Second foal from a 2m6f hurdle winner; out the back throughout and tailed-off (20-1) on debut at Musselburgh (1m7½f, good to soft) 24 days ago; very tough to consider on that admittedly limited evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Master Malachy
410-7OR:
9/4
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Unraced Mastercraftsman gelding who carries the well-known Tim Leslie silks; must make the shortlist with Brian Hughes booked to do the steering; trainer is 4-22 (18%) with his bumper runners so far this season.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Sol De Mayo79
410-7OR:
15/8
T: Tristan DavidsonJ: Harry Reed (3)

Dubawi gelding (bought unraced for 18,000gns in February 2019); brother to the useful stayer Natural Scenery (1m2f-2m); raced prominently until weakening deep inside the final furlong on debut at Aintree (2m1f, soft); sets the benchmark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Mam Trasna511-410/3
T: D BroadJ: James Bowen

Betting

Forecast

Sol De Mayo (15/8), Master Malachy (9/4), Sir Charles Lytton (9/2), Manorbank (6/1), Lady Villanelle (10/1), Fernhill Lad (66/1), Missy May (100/1)

Verdict

Sir Charles Lytton and Master Malachy tick plenty of boxes on paper. It'll be interesting to see if a strong market move develops for the former, with the impressive performance of stablemate Lubeat Foras (Sedgefield) firmly towards the forefront of mind. However, Tristan Davidson's SOL DE MAYO sets a reasonable standard. He failed to get home from the front (third) on debut at Aintree (2m1f) in November, but that form appears solid enough with the winner Let Me Be following up at Newcastle, and the fourth-placed horse Gerolamo Cardano winning over hurdles at Hereford.
  1. Sol De Mayo
  2. Sir Charles Lytton
  3. Master Malachy

Video Replay

