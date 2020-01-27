16:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Cost €27,000 as a 3yo; half-brother to the 2m6f chaser Sweet As A Nut; in need of the experience (keen) when tailed-off on debut at Newcastle (2m, soft) six weeks ago; a hood is now applied.
Unraced Arcadio gelding who represents a bang in-form trainer; it's considered probable that he'll lack the required speed (or nous) to cope with these rivals at a sharp track like Kelso; one for the future.
Unraced Elusive Pimpernel gelding; trainer has a 33% jumps strike-rate (3-9) this season, saddling an impressive bumper winner (Lubeat Foras) at Sedgefield earlier this month; monitor the market closely for relevant clues.
Unraced Shantou mare (cost €4,100 as a 3yo); first foal from a bumper winner (Definite Deploy); trainer is 11-150 (7%) with his bumper runners (0-4 so far this season).
Second foal from a 2m6f hurdle winner; out the back throughout and tailed-off (20-1) on debut at Musselburgh (1m7½f, good to soft) 24 days ago; very tough to consider on that admittedly limited evidence.
Unraced Mastercraftsman gelding who carries the well-known Tim Leslie silks; must make the shortlist with Brian Hughes booked to do the steering; trainer is 4-22 (18%) with his bumper runners so far this season.
Dubawi gelding (bought unraced for 18,000gns in February 2019); brother to the useful stayer Natural Scenery (1m2f-2m); raced prominently until weakening deep inside the final furlong on debut at Aintree (2m1f, soft); sets the benchmark.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Mam Trasna
|5
|11-4
|10/3
|T: D BroadJ: James Bowen
Betting
Forecast
Sol De Mayo (15/8), Master Malachy (9/4), Sir Charles Lytton (9/2), Manorbank (6/1), Lady Villanelle (10/1), Fernhill Lad (66/1), Missy May (100/1)
Verdict
- Sol De Mayo
- Sir Charles Lytton
- Master Malachy
