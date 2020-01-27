13:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Has shown glimmers of promise in a couple of Carlisle bumpers (2m1f, soft), although was beaten 12L (third) on his most recent start; hurdles debut.
Cost £110,000 in May 2019; has kept reasonable company since introduced to hurdling by Harriet Graham; left behind as the pace quickened when finishing 27¾L fourth to Uptown Harry over 2m6½f here (soft) four weeks ago.
Point winner (Templenacarriga); pulled-up in each of his first two starts over hurdles and only a distant third (beaten 26L) to Order Of Thistle at Musselburgh (3m, good to soft) earlier this month; must do better.
Soon struggling when a remote third to the useful Kiltealy Briggs and Elf De Re over 2m6½f here (heavy) a fortnight ago; this is a more realistic assignment on second start for Alistair Whillans (also saddles Atlantic Dancer).
Half-brother to the 2m4f-3m hurdle winner Ebony Rose; has shown little to enthuse over in three starts over hurdles; easily overlooked.
Ultimately was no match for the impressive winner Marown at Ayr (2m4½f, soft) early in the New Year; that form has substance in the context of this race (third has run well since); a leading contender.
Wasn't entirely disgraced when a comfortably held third to a useful pair (Overthetop and Prince Kayf) at Newcastle (2m4½f, soft) three weeks ago; stablemate of Folks Like Us.
Former French racer (G.Macaire); half-sister to the Paul Nicholls-trained Virak; pulled-up in a 2m3f Haydock Listed contest (33-1) on debut for Lucinda Russell; this is easier and she should strip fitter for that run.
Dam was a half-sister to the Scottish National winner Takingrisks; raced keenly and out the back throughout in an AW bumper at Newcastle last week; swiftly switched to hurdling.
Thrived on the Flat for Rebecca Menzies, rising almost 40lb in the handicap for six staying wins (1m6f-2m) on mainly testing ground; mixed fortunes over hurdles so far; a probable player if fully recovered from a heavy Haydock fall.
Unraced Bahri mare; first foal from an unraced dam who was a half-sister to the bumper winners Jane Lechat and Alice Reigns.
Joined James Ewart for £60,000 in April 2018; evidently has had some issues since; wore a hood on hurdles debut when only eighth of 11 to The Dancing Poet at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Sirwilliamwallace (4/5), Maid In Manhattan (11/4), Dancewiththewind (9/1), Eeyore (12/1), Tortuga Bay (14/1), Bavington Bob (16/1), Darius Des Sources (22/1), Atlantic Dancer (25/1), Folks Like Us (66/1), Keith's Girl (100/1), My Son John (200/1), Sutton Way (250/1)
Verdict
- Sirwilliamwallace
- Maid In Manhattan
- Dancewiththewind
Video Replay
