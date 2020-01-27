Meetings

13:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

  • Jumping For Joy With Free RacingTV Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f 189y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£334.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 31.7sOff time:13:16:01
1
Bavington Bob43
511-5OR:
16/1
T: Mrs A HamiltonJ: Craig Nichol

Has shown glimmers of promise in a couple of Carlisle bumpers (2m1f, soft), although was beaten 12L (third) on his most recent start; hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dancewiththewind29
511-5OR:
9/1
T: Mrs H O GrahamJ: Callum Bewley

Cost £110,000 in May 2019; has kept reasonable company since introduced to hurdling by Harriet Graham; left behind as the pace quickened when finishing 27¾L fourth to Uptown Harry over 2m6½f here (soft) four weeks ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Darius Des Sourcesp24
711-5OR:
22/1
T: C GrantJ: Sean Quinlan

Point winner (Templenacarriga); pulled-up in each of his first two starts over hurdles and only a distant third (beaten 26L) to Order Of Thistle at Musselburgh (3m, good to soft) earlier this month; must do better.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Folks Like Us15
511-5OR:
66/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Henry Brooke

Soon struggling when a remote third to the useful Kiltealy Briggs and Elf De Re over 2m6½f here (heavy) a fortnight ago; this is a more realistic assignment on second start for Alistair Whillans (also saddles Atlantic Dancer).

Last RunWatch last race
5
My Son John49
611-5OR: 95
200/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Half-brother to the 2m4f-3m hurdle winner Ebony Rose; has shown little to enthuse over in three starts over hurdles; easily overlooked.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Sirwilliamwallace25
711-5OR:
4/5
T: A M ThomsonJ: Ryan Mania

Ultimately was no match for the impressive winner Marown at Ayr (2m4½f, soft) early in the New Year; that form has substance in the context of this race (third has run well since); a leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Atlantic Dancer23
710-12OR:
25/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Bruce Lynn (7)

Wasn't entirely disgraced when a comfortably held third to a useful pair (Overthetop and Prince Kayf) at Newcastle (2m4½f, soft) three weeks ago; stablemate of Folks Like Us.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Eeyore37
610-12OR: 122
12/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Former French racer (G.Macaire); half-sister to the Paul Nicholls-trained Virak; pulled-up in a 2m3f Haydock Listed contest (33-1) on debut for Lucinda Russell; this is easier and she should strip fitter for that run.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Keith's Girl7
510-12OR:
100/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Dam was a half-sister to the Scottish National winner Takingrisks; raced keenly and out the back throughout in an AW bumper at Newcastle last week; swiftly switched to hurdling.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Maid In Manhattanh37
610-12OR: 112
11/4
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Nathan Moscrop (3)

Thrived on the Flat for Rebecca Menzies, rising almost 40lb in the handicap for six staying wins (1m6f-2m) on mainly testing ground; mixed fortunes over hurdles so far; a probable player if fully recovered from a heavy Haydock fall.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Sutton Way
810-12OR:
250/1
T: S CorbettJ: James Corbett (5)

Unraced Bahri mare; first foal from an unraced dam who was a half-sister to the bumper winners Jane Lechat and Alice Reigns.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Tortuga Bayt26
610-12OR:
14/1
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Joined James Ewart for £60,000 in April 2018; evidently has had some issues since; wore a hood on hurdles debut when only eighth of 11 to The Dancing Poet at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Sirwilliamwallace (4/5), Maid In Manhattan (11/4), Dancewiththewind (9/1), Eeyore (12/1), Tortuga Bay (14/1), Bavington Bob (16/1), Darius Des Sources (22/1), Atlantic Dancer (25/1), Folks Like Us (66/1), Keith's Girl (100/1), My Son John (200/1), Sutton Way (250/1)

Verdict

Maid In Manhattan thrived on the Flat for Rebecca Menzies and clearly has the required ability to take a race of this nature in her stride. However, it's fair to say that she's made an indifferent start over hurdles, taking a particularly nasty fall at Haydock (was beaten at the time) prior to Christmas. Therefore, the obvious alternative is SIRWILLIAMWALLACE for the bang in-form Sandy Thomson and Ryan Mania combination. He finished second to the Nicky Richards-trained Marown at Ayr early in the New Year, and that form stacks-up with the third-placed Portstorm going well in defeat since.
  1. Sirwilliamwallace
  2. Maid In Manhattan
  3. Dancewiththewind

