14:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Wide-margin defeats in bumpers were following by a disappointing hurdling debut at Naas earlier this month. Vast improvement needed to figure.
Seven-race maiden over timber with three place efforts on the board. Career best effort on latest start at Thurles earlier this month. Capable of a big run again in first-time cheekpieces.
Homebred gelding from an excellent jumping family. Won a bumper at Sligo on racecourse bow. Needs to step up on a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles since June. Market likely to be the best guide to chances.
Failed to impress in four appearances in point-to-points. Never a factor on hurdling debut in a Navan 2m4f maiden on soft ground last month. Others hold stronger profiles.
Point-to-point winner who showed a lot of promise on his Rules debut when he came back second of 25 at Fairyhouse in November before a dismal effort at Leopardstown over Christmas. Better than that performance suggests and worth another chance.
Struggling son of Definite Article. Well held in a number of point-to-point and hurdling starts since November. Hard to make a case for.
Not disgraced in a number of bumper starts between September and November last year before a poor hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas. Tough ask and others preferred.
Purchased for £230,000 after easily winning point-to-point in March 2018. Fourth of 16 beaten 3¾L on hurdling bow in a Leopardstown maiden over 2m4½f when sent off the 11/10f last month. Leading player expected to bounce back.
Gelding by Presenting out of a Glacial Storm mare. Cost €80,000 as a three-year-old. Will have disappointed connections with a maiden hurdle defeat at Leopardstown over Christmas. No surprise to witness improved effort here.
Three-race maiden in bumpers, the Turgeon gelding has run with credit in defeat in a couple of maiden hurdle spins at Navan and Down Royal towards the end of the year. Not one to leave out of calculations.
Gelding by Windsor Knot out of a Red Clubs mare. Dam unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 1m winner Croi An Or. Never a factor when last seen in April beaten over 130L in a Punchestown bumper.
Ran well in defeat in a couple of bumper starts before heavy defeats at Leopardstown and Clonmel over hurdles. Others more appealing.
Worcester bumper winner for previous yard was well held when falling on hurdles bow at Tipperary in October. Has failed to improve in a couple of starts since and requires a chunk of improvement to play a role here.
Lightly-raced, 45-rated handicapper on the Flat. Nothing of note in a couple of initial spins over hurdles for the daughter of Vocalised since her debut last month.
Daughter of Zanzibari out of a Okawango mare. Dam won on the Flat in France over 1m4f. Plenty to find on third start over hurdles in this contest.
Daughter of Milan out of a Flemensfirth mare. Dam, sister to Cross The Flags, winner over hurdles at 2m5f/2m6f. 40/1 beaten over 100L on debut over hurdles in a Cork 2m maiden earlier this month. Well out of her depth in this company.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dream Conti
|6
|11-12
|5/4
|T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan
Betting
Forecast
The Big Getaway (2/5), January Jets (9/2), Foxy Jacks (5/1), Farceur Du Large (12/1), Glens Finale (16/1), Earl Of Desmond (33/1), No Grey Area's (33/1), Glendine Susie (33/1), Mats Hall (33/1), Lou Trek (50/1), Will You Win (66/1), Rough Terain (80/1), Granny Knot (100/1), All Class (100/1), Junius Brutus (100/1), Born In Galway (100/1), My Old Segosha (100/1), Royal Alto (100/1), Hardcore (100/1)
Verdict
- The Big Getaway
- Foxy Jacks
- January Jets
Video Replay
