Meetings

14:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m 3f, Yielding
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€9,600.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€800.005th€480.006th€320.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 52.3sOff time:14:40:37
1
Born In Galway21
711-12OR:
100/1
T: K PurcellJ: C A Landers (5)

Wide-margin defeats in bumpers were following by a disappointing hurdling debut at Naas earlier this month. Vast improvement needed to figure.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Foxy Jacksp116
611-12OR: 120
5/1
T: M F MorrisJ: J J Slevin

Seven-race maiden over timber with three place efforts on the board. Career best effort on latest start at Thurles earlier this month. Capable of a big run again in first-time cheekpieces.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Glens Finale31
611-12OR:
16/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Homebred gelding from an excellent jumping family. Won a bumper at Sligo on racecourse bow. Needs to step up on a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles since June. Market likely to be the best guide to chances.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Hardcoret42
611-12OR:
100/1
T: Shane NolanJ: P E Corbett

Failed to impress in four appearances in point-to-points. Never a factor on hurdling debut in a Navan 2m4f maiden on soft ground last month. Others hold stronger profiles.

Last RunWatch last race
5
January Jets28
611-12OR:
9/2
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

Point-to-point winner who showed a lot of promise on his Rules debut when he came back second of 25 at Fairyhouse in November before a dismal effort at Leopardstown over Christmas. Better than that performance suggests and worth another chance.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Junius Brutus31
1011-12OR:
100/1
T: Caroline MccaldinJ: D P Maxwell (7)

Struggling son of Definite Article. Well held in a number of point-to-point and hurdling starts since November. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Lou Trekt28
611-12OR:
50/1
T: P G KellyJ: B J Geraghty

Not disgraced in a number of bumper starts between September and November last year before a poor hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas. Tough ask and others preferred.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
The Big Getaway28
611-12OR: BF
2/5
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Purchased for £230,000 after easily winning point-to-point in March 2018. Fourth of 16 beaten 3¾L on hurdling bow in a Leopardstown maiden over 2m4½f when sent off the 11/10f last month. Leading player expected to bounce back.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Earl Of Desmond29
511-10OR:
33/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: P D Kennedy

Gelding by Presenting out of a Glacial Storm mare. Cost €80,000 as a three-year-old. Will have disappointed connections with a maiden hurdle defeat at Leopardstown over Christmas. No surprise to witness improved effort here.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Farceur Du Large31
511-10OR:
12/1
T: N MeadeJ: E Walsh (7)

Three-race maiden in bumpers, the Turgeon gelding has run with credit in defeat in a couple of maiden hurdle spins at Navan and Down Royal towards the end of the year. Not one to leave out of calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Granny Knot271
511-10OR:
100/1
T: P F McEneryJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Gelding by Windsor Knot out of a Red Clubs mare. Dam unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 1m winner Croi An Or. Never a factor when last seen in April beaten over 130L in a Punchestown bumper.

Last RunWatch last race
13
No Grey Area's17
511-10OR:
33/1
T: Martin HassettJ: S W Flanagan

Ran well in defeat in a couple of bumper starts before heavy defeats at Leopardstown and Clonmel over hurdles. Others more appealing.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Rough Terain25
511-10OR:
80/1
T: C ByrnesJ: K J Brouder (3)

Worcester bumper winner for previous yard was well held when falling on hurdles bow at Tipperary in October. Has failed to improve in a couple of starts since and requires a chunk of improvement to play a role here.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Royal Alto21
611-5OR:
100/1
T: V T O'BrienJ: T Ryan (7)

Lightly-raced, 45-rated handicapper on the Flat. Nothing of note in a couple of initial spins over hurdles for the daughter of Vocalised since her debut last month.

Last RunWatch last race
17
All Class15
511-3OR:
100/1
T: P GriffinJ: A W Short (3)

Daughter of Zanzibari out of a Okawango mare. Dam won on the Flat in France over 1m4f. Plenty to find on third start over hurdles in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
18
My Old Segosha22
511-3OR:
100/1
T: E BolgerJ: D J O'Keeffe

Daughter of Milan out of a Flemensfirth mare. Dam, sister to Cross The Flags, winner over hurdles at 2m5f/2m6f. 40/1 beaten over 100L on debut over hurdles in a Cork 2m maiden earlier this month. Well out of her depth in this company.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

8
Mats Hall204
711-12OR: -
T: J C McConnellJ: P J McGrath
15
Glendine Susie42
611-5OR: -
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
19
Will You Win271
511-3OR: -
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dream Conti611-125/4
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Betting

Forecast

The Big Getaway (2/5), January Jets (9/2), Foxy Jacks (5/1), Farceur Du Large (12/1), Glens Finale (16/1), Earl Of Desmond (33/1), No Grey Area's (33/1), Glendine Susie (33/1), Mats Hall (33/1), Lou Trek (50/1), Will You Win (66/1), Rough Terain (80/1), Granny Knot (100/1), All Class (100/1), Junius Brutus (100/1), Born In Galway (100/1), My Old Segosha (100/1), Royal Alto (100/1), Hardcore (100/1)

Verdict

The trainer and jockey combination of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend can land the spoils with THE BIG GETAWAY in the colours of Gold cup hero Al Boum Photo. The six-year-old can improve on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas to get the better of the Mouse Morris-trained Foxy Jacks can emerge as the biggest danger in first-time cheekpieces. In a wide-open contest January Jets for trainer Jessica Harrington and Farceur Du Large representing last years winning yard of Noel Meade can compete for remaining prize money while Earl Of Desmond, Glendine Susie and Glens Finale all appear capable of improvement.
  1. The Big Getaway
  2. Foxy Jacks
  3. January Jets

Video Replay

