16:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
Scored in a point-to-point at Toomebridge (3m). Finished second of eight on his debut under Rules at Plumpton (2m1½f) in a bumper last month. Not one to ignore on his first appearance over hurdles.
Has just one horse behind him in a 10 runner field at Chepstow (2m) on his debut in a bumper after going off at 25/1. He weakened with 3f to go on that first run. Needs to take a big step forward this time.
Had some good form in France before switching to the UK. Was second of six runners two starts ago at Southwell (1m7½f), while he came back fourth of 16 last time at Wincanton (1m7½f). Can't discount.
Made a modest start to his career under Rules as he was fifth of 11 at Ascot over 2m5½f after going off at 20/1. Should be able to build upon that opening run here on this latest appearance. Big player.
Scored in a bumper at Fontwell (2m1½f) on just the second start of his career. Was sixth of 11 runners on his debut over hurdles last time at Ascot (2m5½f) where he was 10L off the winner. Remains open to improvement. One to consider.
Finished second of eight at Wincanton (2m) in a bumper on his opening career start. Appeared over hurdles last time at Warwick (2m3f). Must be respected from this yard, especially if there is strong market confidence.
Was second at this course in a bumper on his debut over 2m1½f. His last two runs have come over hurdles where he has been well held. Finished sixth of 10 on his latest effort at Ludlow (2m). Needs to improve.
A point-to-point winner at Kinsale (3m) back in November. He was eighth of 17 at Newbury on his debut under Rules. Travelled well in that race until the closing stages. Stepping up in trip. One to think about.
Has been successful in a point-to-point but well beaten on his two runs under Rules. He was sixth of seven at Newton Abbot (2m5½f) last time. First start for his new yard here and has had a wind-op. Best to watch.
Was fourth of eight at Fakenham (2m4f) on his opening appearance last month. Made a couple of mistakes over his hurdles. Stepping down in trip slightly. Needs to step up from his debut.
Finished fifth of 10 on her debut under Rules at Fakenham (2m). Stepped up in trip last time at Warwick where she was fourth of 12 over 2m5f. More exposed than some of her rivals here so others are preferred.
Point-to-point winner, however, she was tailed off on her debut under Rules at Chepstow (2m3½f), finishing 13th of 15, 86L off the winner as a 100/1 shot. Will have to produce much more this time to be in the mix.
Scored in a bumper on her first start under Rules at Warwick (2m). Was then second of seven over hurdles at Lingfield (2m). Could only finish fifth of 12 on her latest attempt at Warwick (2m5f). Others appeal more.
Last Year's Winner
|Umndeni
|5
|11-5
|4/5
|T: P J HobbsJ: R Johnson
Betting
Forecast
Hugos Other Horse (5/2), Full Back (11/4), Kaymar (4/1), Et Moi Alors (9/2), Premiumaccess (5/1), Annual Invictus (18/1), Rookie Trainer (20/1), Fil D'ariane (20/1), No No Maestro (20/1), Rose Of Aghaboe (33/1), Always Able (40/1), Table Mountain (66/1), Coachella Green (100/1), Ardbruce (100/1)
Verdict
- Full Back
- Hugos Other Horse
- Et Moi Alors
Video Replay
