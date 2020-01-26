Meetings

16:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Southern Cranes And Access Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 49y, Soft
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 21.5sOff time:16:20:22
1
Annual Invictus55
511-5OR:
18/1
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Scored in a point-to-point at Toomebridge (3m). Finished second of eight on his debut under Rules at Plumpton (2m1½f) in a bumper last month. Not one to ignore on his first appearance over hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Ardbruce50
711-5OR:
100/1
T: J W MullinsJ: J McGrath

Has just one horse behind him in a 10 runner field at Chepstow (2m) on his debut in a bumper after going off at 25/1. He weakened with 3f to go on that first run. Needs to take a big step forward this time.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Fil D'arianet22
511-5OR: 119
20/1
T: T SymondsJ: Aidan Coleman

Had some good form in France before switching to the UK. Was second of six runners two starts ago at Southwell (1m7½f), while he came back fourth of 16 last time at Wincanton (1m7½f). Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Full Back37
511-5OR:
11/4
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Made a modest start to his career under Rules as he was fifth of 11 at Ascot over 2m5½f after going off at 20/1. Should be able to build upon that opening run here on this latest appearance. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Hugos Other Horse37
611-5OR: C
5/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Scored in a bumper at Fontwell (2m1½f) on just the second start of his career. Was sixth of 11 runners on his debut over hurdles last time at Ascot (2m5½f) where he was 10L off the winner. Remains open to improvement. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Kaymar79
511-5OR:
4/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Finished second of eight at Wincanton (2m) in a bumper on his opening career start. Appeared over hurdles last time at Warwick (2m3f). Must be respected from this yard, especially if there is strong market confidence.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
No No Maestro39
511-5OR:
20/1
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Was second at this course in a bumper on his debut over 2m1½f. His last two runs have come over hurdles where he has been well held. Finished sixth of 10 on his latest effort at Ludlow (2m). Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Premiumaccess29
511-5OR:
5/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

A point-to-point winner at Kinsale (3m) back in November. He was eighth of 17 at Newbury on his debut under Rules. Travelled well in that race until the closing stages. Stepping up in trip. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Rookie Trainert1256
611-5OR: WS
20/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Has been successful in a point-to-point but well beaten on his two runs under Rules. He was sixth of seven at Newton Abbot (2m5½f) last time. First start for his new yard here and has had a wind-op. Best to watch.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
Table Mountain40
611-5OR:
66/1
T: Mrs F KehoeJ: C Gethings

Was fourth of eight at Fakenham (2m4f) on his opening appearance last month. Made a couple of mistakes over his hurdles. Stepping down in trip slightly. Needs to step up from his debut.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Always Able26
510-12OR:
40/1
T: Mrs F KehoeJ: T J O'Brien

Finished fifth of 10 on her debut under Rules at Fakenham (2m). Stepped up in trip last time at Warwick where she was fourth of 12 over 2m5f. More exposed than some of her rivals here so others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Coachella Green50
810-12OR:
100/1
T: R BandeyJ: Harry Bannister

Point-to-point winner, however, she was tailed off on her debut under Rules at Chepstow (2m3½f), finishing 13th of 15, 86L off the winner as a 100/1 shot. Will have to produce much more this time to be in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Rose Of Aghaboe26
710-12OR:
33/1
T: N J GiffordJ: J M Davies

Scored in a bumper on her first start under Rules at Warwick (2m). Was then second of seven over hurdles at Lingfield (2m). Could only finish fifth of 12 on her latest attempt at Warwick (2m5f). Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Et Moi Alors51
611-5OR: 117
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Umndeni511-54/5
T: P J HobbsJ: R Johnson

Betting

Forecast

Hugos Other Horse (5/2), Full Back (11/4), Kaymar (4/1), Et Moi Alors (9/2), Premiumaccess (5/1), Annual Invictus (18/1), Rookie Trainer (20/1), Fil D'ariane (20/1), No No Maestro (20/1), Rose Of Aghaboe (33/1), Always Able (40/1), Table Mountain (66/1), Coachella Green (100/1), Ardbruce (100/1)

Verdict

FULL BACK did fare badly on his debut at Ascot last month. He is stepping down in trip on his second start and has a great chance of getting off the mark as improvement is likely. Hugos Other Horse is a bumper winner who can also come on from his sole run over hurdles at this latest attempt, while Et Moi Alors has finished in the placings on a number of his most recent starts and he can do the same again here.
  1. Full Back
  2. Hugos Other Horse
  3. Et Moi Alors

Video Replay

