Meetings

15:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • MansionBet Proud to Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 1f 162y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£5,760.002nd£1,702.003rd£851.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 49.9sOff time:15:20:40
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Brandon Castleh,t30
811-12OR: 129
11/4
T: N B KingJ: Bryony Frost

Recorded of a hat-trick of wins over hurdles last season, with his last success coming at Plumpton (2m) back in February. Could only finish sixth of 10 last time at Kempton (2m). Has been eased 3lb to a mark which gives him a good chance.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Marlborough Sounds31
511-7OR: 124BF
10/3
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

A two-time winner on the Flat. Has run well without success on his two appearances over hurdles so far, including when he was third of eight at Market Rasen (2m½f). Remains open to improvement. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Aiguille Rouge31
611-3OR: 120CD
11/2
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Her two wins over hurdles have come over this C&D. She has been well held on her latest two attempts, including last time when she was sixth of nine runners over this C&D. Is 3lb lower in the weights now but she needs to improve on her recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ruacanap22
1111-3OR: 120
9/2
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Experienced hurdler who started the season with back-to-back victories at Lingfield. His form has dipped since then. Was pulled up before the second last hurdle on his latest run at Sandown (2m). Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Itsonlyrocknrollt22
810-9OR: 112
5/2
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Was successful over hurdles for the first time on his latest start at Wincanton (1m7½f) in a 16 runner field. That victory came on his first run back since having wind surgery. Has gone up 5lb in the weights. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dream Du Grand Val611-81/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Betting

Forecast

Itsonlyrocknroll (5/2), Brandon Castle (11/4), Marlborough Sounds (10/3), Ruacana (9/2), Aiguille Rouge (11/2)

Verdict

MARLBOROUGH SOUNDS has hit the frame on both of his two starts over hurdles. He is likely to build upon those runs here which should see him break his maiden. Itsonlyrocknroll was much better on the back of wind surgery last time out, breaking his maiden at Wincanton. He is likely to go close on his follow up attempt with 5lb more on his back, while Brandon Castle is back down to a mark which gives him a good chance of being competitive.
  1. Marlborough Sounds
  2. Itsonlyrocknroll
  3. Brandon Castle

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby