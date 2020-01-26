15:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
- MansionBet Proud to Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
- 2m 1f 162y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
- 5 Runners
- Winner£5,760.002nd£1,702.003rd£851.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Recorded of a hat-trick of wins over hurdles last season, with his last success coming at Plumpton (2m) back in February. Could only finish sixth of 10 last time at Kempton (2m). Has been eased 3lb to a mark which gives him a good chance.
A two-time winner on the Flat. Has run well without success on his two appearances over hurdles so far, including when he was third of eight at Market Rasen (2m½f). Remains open to improvement. Big player.
Her two wins over hurdles have come over this C&D. She has been well held on her latest two attempts, including last time when she was sixth of nine runners over this C&D. Is 3lb lower in the weights now but she needs to improve on her recent form.
Experienced hurdler who started the season with back-to-back victories at Lingfield. His form has dipped since then. Was pulled up before the second last hurdle on his latest run at Sandown (2m). Needs to bounce back.
Was successful over hurdles for the first time on his latest start at Wincanton (1m7½f) in a 16 runner field. That victory came on his first run back since having wind surgery. Has gone up 5lb in the weights. One to consider.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dream Du Grand Val
|6
|11-8
|1/1
|T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
Betting
Forecast
Itsonlyrocknroll (5/2), Brandon Castle (11/4), Marlborough Sounds (10/3), Ruacana (9/2), Aiguille Rouge (11/2)
Verdict
- Marlborough Sounds
- Itsonlyrocknroll
- Brandon Castle
Video Replay
