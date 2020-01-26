Meetings

14:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • MansionBet Faller Insurance Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 1f 165y, Soft
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£450.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 6.55sOff time:14:51:03
1
Sky Full Of Starsv119
1011-12OR: 94CD
6/1
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

A C&D winner who has not prevailed since scoring here 12 months ago. Could only finish seventh of 10 on his latest start at Lingfield (2m4f). Visor is on for the first time. Has been eased 4lb. One for the shortlist.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Chivers6
911-12OR: 94CD
5/1
T: D SteeleJ: N F Houlihan (7)

His sole success over fences came over this C&D. He came close to victory at Plumpton (2m3½f) on his penultimate outing as he was second of eight. Finished fifth of 11 last time at Plumpton (2m4½f) over hurdles. Big player on his return to fences.

Last RunWatch last race
3
O'Rahillyp,t41
811-10OR: 92WS
7/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Cillin Leonard (7)

Has been well held on his two starts over fences so far. He came home third of six runners on his latest attempt at Plumpton (2m3½f). This will be his first outing since having wind surgery. Best to watch.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
The Mighty Ashp25
1011-9OR: 91
11/1
T: Mrs F M ShawJ: Mr M Legg (5)

Remains a maiden after 16 starts on the track. Has been disappointing on all three of his runs this season. He had just one horse behind him in a six runner field at Exeter (2m3f) last time out. Has been eased 4lb. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Cap Hornerp23
811-6OR: 88C
7/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Mr Matthew Fielding (7)

His last victory came at this course over 3m2f back in March. Has been below his best so far in the campaign. Was pulled up on his most recent appearance at Hereford (3m1f). Stepping down in trip here. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Britanio Bello100
911-3OR: 85
11/4
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

A winner over hurdles but is 0-10 over fences. Finished fifth of 12 on his last start in a 2m handicap hurdle contest at Uttoxeter. One to consider from this mark as he is rated 5lb lower over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Brother Bennettp,t31
1010-10OR: 78
14/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Was successful at Plumpton (2m1f) back in April. Although he has not prevailed since then, he has put in some good showings. Was disappointing last time out as he was sixth of seven runners over this C&D. Capable of bouncing back.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Bajardot,v1303
1210-8OR: 76
16/1
T: Mrs E BishopJ: Jamie Bargary

Has not prevailed since he scored at Fakenham (2m½f) back in December 2017. Was fourth of eight runners at this course (2m3½f) on his latest attempt. Has been eased 3lb in the weights and visor is on for the first time. Others appeal more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Kapoupakapt101
810-7OR: 75
6/1
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost

A point-to-point winner but she is yet to taste success under Rules. Could only finish seventh of 10 at Wincanton (1m7½f) on her last appearance. Is 4lb lower in the weighs now. Others stand out more.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Remember Me Well47
710-0OR: 64
33/1
T: R RoweJ: J M Davies

0-15 under Rules. Her form this season has not indicated her first win is likely to come any time soon. She was pulled up last time at this course over 2m5½f. Is stepping down in trip now. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sky Full Of Stars911-123/1
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Betting

Forecast

Britanio Bello (11/4), Chivers (5/1), Sky Full Of Stars (6/1), Kapoupakap (6/1), O'Rahilly (7/1), Cap Horner (7/1), The Mighty Ash (11/1), Brother Bennett (14/1), Bajardo (16/1), Remember Me Well (33/1)

Verdict

CHIVERS went close to victory over fences two run ago when he was second at Plumpton. He can go one place better than that on his return to fences. Britanio Bello is still a maiden over fences but should be able to challenge here from his latest position in the weights, while Sky Full Of Stars has scored over this C&D and off this latest mark, must enter your calculations on his return to this course.
  1. Chivers
  2. Britanio Bello
  3. Sky Full Of Stars

