14:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
A C&D winner who has not prevailed since scoring here 12 months ago. Could only finish seventh of 10 on his latest start at Lingfield (2m4f). Visor is on for the first time. Has been eased 4lb. One for the shortlist.
His sole success over fences came over this C&D. He came close to victory at Plumpton (2m3½f) on his penultimate outing as he was second of eight. Finished fifth of 11 last time at Plumpton (2m4½f) over hurdles. Big player on his return to fences.
Has been well held on his two starts over fences so far. He came home third of six runners on his latest attempt at Plumpton (2m3½f). This will be his first outing since having wind surgery. Best to watch.
Remains a maiden after 16 starts on the track. Has been disappointing on all three of his runs this season. He had just one horse behind him in a six runner field at Exeter (2m3f) last time out. Has been eased 4lb. Others are preferred.
His last victory came at this course over 3m2f back in March. Has been below his best so far in the campaign. Was pulled up on his most recent appearance at Hereford (3m1f). Stepping down in trip here. Needs to improve.
A winner over hurdles but is 0-10 over fences. Finished fifth of 12 on his last start in a 2m handicap hurdle contest at Uttoxeter. One to consider from this mark as he is rated 5lb lower over fences.
Was successful at Plumpton (2m1f) back in April. Although he has not prevailed since then, he has put in some good showings. Was disappointing last time out as he was sixth of seven runners over this C&D. Capable of bouncing back.
Has not prevailed since he scored at Fakenham (2m½f) back in December 2017. Was fourth of eight runners at this course (2m3½f) on his latest attempt. Has been eased 3lb in the weights and visor is on for the first time. Others appeal more.
A point-to-point winner but she is yet to taste success under Rules. Could only finish seventh of 10 at Wincanton (1m7½f) on her last appearance. Is 4lb lower in the weighs now. Others stand out more.
0-15 under Rules. Her form this season has not indicated her first win is likely to come any time soon. She was pulled up last time at this course over 2m5½f. Is stepping down in trip now. Hard to make a case for.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sky Full Of Stars
|9
|11-12
|3/1
|T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon
Betting
Forecast
Britanio Bello (11/4), Chivers (5/1), Sky Full Of Stars (6/1), Kapoupakap (6/1), O'Rahilly (7/1), Cap Horner (7/1), The Mighty Ash (11/1), Brother Bennett (14/1), Bajardo (16/1), Remember Me Well (33/1)
Verdict
- Chivers
- Britanio Bello
- Sky Full Of Stars
Video Replay
