14:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
Broke his maiden at Chepstow (2m) on his latest start where he justified going off as the odds-on favourite. That was his first run back since having wind surgery. Big player as he looks to follow up with a penalty on his back.
Ran modestly well on his debut at Wincanton (1m7½f) when he was eighth of 16 runners. Should step up from that opening run here now he knows what it all about. One to consider, especially if there is market confidence behind him.
Came home at the rear of nine runners on his opening start last month at Ascot (1m7½f) after going off at 66/1. He was never really in contention. Needs to take a big stride forward this time to be in the mix.
Has been tailed off on both of his two runs to date. His latest effort came at Plumpton (2m1½f) where he was seventh of eight runners after going off at 25/1. Hard to make a case for on what he shown so far.
Yet to make an impression in her two runs so far. She was seventh of 13 in a bumper on the AW at Lingfield (2m) on her debut. She then finished seventh of nine over hurdles at Fakenham (2m). Needs to produce more.
Has progressively got worse in her three appearances on the track. She was tailed off on her latest attempt at Newbury over the extended 2m trip, finishing 15th of 17 runners after going off at 200/1. Difficult to fancy.
Has struggled in all three of her starts under Rules. She had just one horse behind her in a 12 runner field at Taunton (2m3f) earlier this month as a 250/1 shot. Not one that leaps off the page on the basis of her form.
Scored in a point-to-point at Farmaclaffley (3m) on her debut on the track. She made her opening appearance over hurdles at Wetherby last month, finishing a respectable fourth place of 13. Should step up on that run. One for the shortlist.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Greaneteen
|5
|11-9
|4/7
|T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
Beaufort West (30/100), Wheesht (7/2), Grand Slam (4/1), China Flower (16/1), Motdepas (20/1), Right Hand Of God (25/1), Flintara (66/1), Sawpit Sienna (100/1)
Verdict
- Beaufort West
- Grand Slam
- Wheesht
