14:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

  • Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 1f 162y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 58.65sOff time:14:20:59
1
Beaufort Westt20
611-9OR: 129
30/100
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Broke his maiden at Chepstow (2m) on his latest start where he justified going off as the odds-on favourite. That was his first run back since having wind surgery. Big player as he looks to follow up with a penalty on his back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Grand Slam22
611-2OR:
4/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Ran modestly well on his debut at Wincanton (1m7½f) when he was eighth of 16 runners. Should step up from that opening run here now he knows what it all about. One to consider, especially if there is market confidence behind him.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Motdepas37
511-2OR:
20/1
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Came home at the rear of nine runners on his opening start last month at Ascot (1m7½f) after going off at 66/1. He was never really in contention. Needs to take a big stride forward this time to be in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Right Hand Of God55
511-2OR:
25/1
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Has been tailed off on both of his two runs to date. His latest effort came at Plumpton (2m1½f) where he was seventh of eight runners after going off at 25/1. Hard to make a case for on what he shown so far.

Last RunWatch last race
5
China Flower25
510-9OR:
16/1
T: T LawesJ: Tom Cannon

Yet to make an impression in her two runs so far. She was seventh of 13 in a bumper on the AW at Lingfield (2m) on her debut. She then finished seventh of nine over hurdles at Fakenham (2m). Needs to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Flintara29
510-9OR:
66/1
T: R BandeyJ: J McGrath

Has progressively got worse in her three appearances on the track. She was tailed off on her latest attempt at Newbury over the extended 2m trip, finishing 15th of 17 runners after going off at 200/1. Difficult to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Sawpit Sienna19
510-9OR:
100/1
T: R BandeyJ: J M Davies

Has struggled in all three of her starts under Rules. She had just one horse behind her in a 12 runner field at Taunton (2m3f) earlier this month as a 250/1 shot. Not one that leaps off the page on the basis of her form.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Wheesht31
610-9OR:
7/2
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Scored in a point-to-point at Farmaclaffley (3m) on her debut on the track. She made her opening appearance over hurdles at Wetherby last month, finishing a respectable fourth place of 13. Should step up on that run. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Greaneteen511-94/7
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Betting

Forecast

Beaufort West (30/100), Wheesht (7/2), Grand Slam (4/1), China Flower (16/1), Motdepas (20/1), Right Hand Of God (25/1), Flintara (66/1), Sawpit Sienna (100/1)

Verdict

BEAUFORT WEST was a comfortable winner at Chepstow last time out to break his maiden. There looks like there will be a lot more to come from him so he can add to that success with another victory, despite being handed a penalty. Grand Slam should show much more than he did on his debut at Wincanton so expect to see him in contention, while point-to-point winner Wheesht can improve on her first appearance over hurdles last time to fill the placings here.
  1. Beaufort West
  2. Grand Slam
  3. Wheesht

Video Replay

