Meetings

10:30 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Saint-donan - Attele
  • 1m 7f 144y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:34:14
1
Elfix De Neel219
60-0OR:
33/1
T: C BedelJ: C Bedel
2
Eastwood De Couet201
60-0OR:
80/1
T: A HubertJ: A Hubert
3
Espoir Divin50
60-0OR:
66/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Heot
4
Elite Du Biston438
60-0OR:
66/1
T: A LaurentJ: M Fribault
5
Enarque Planchette306
60-0OR:
25/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Boisnard
6
Eclat De Sun39
60-0OR:
8/1
T: N PerrelleJ: F Lagadeuc
7
Elyn De Joudes39
60-0OR:
13/2
T: A LaurentJ: A Laurent
8
El Fuego De Bez231
60-0OR:
66/1
T: M BezierJ: A Hureau
9
Evane De Perthuis37
60-0OR:
33/1
T: R BernierJ: A Collette
10
Emir Perrine14
60-0OR:
16/1
T: J F MaryJ: O Raffin
11
Excelebration12
60-0OR:
16/1
T: D LecroqJ: B Michardiere
12
Easy Cash14
60-0OR:
66/1
T: Arnaud MorinJ: Arnaud Morin
13
Epsom Girl30
60-0OR:
8/1
T: A LenoirJ: A Lenoir
14
Emile Renka221
60-0OR:
40/1
T: S LemetayerJ: S Lemetayer
15
Etna Du Lupin421
60-0OR:
11/8
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
16
Epine D'avril21
60-0OR:
10/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
17
Elianis Celeste33
60-0OR:
14/1
T: S DouaneauJ: S Douaneau
18
Eagle Pass33
60-0OR:
6/1
T: C H MaryJ: C H A Mary

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Etna Du Lupin (11/8), Eagle Pass (6/1), Elyn De Joudes (13/2), Eclat De Sun (8/1), Epsom Girl (8/1), Epine D'avril (10/1), Elianis Celeste (14/1), Emir Perrine (16/1), Excelebration (16/1), Enarque Planchette (25/1), Evane De Perthuis (33/1), Elfix De Neel (33/1), Emile Renka (40/1), Espoir Divin (66/1), Easy Cash (66/1), El Fuego De Bez (66/1), Elite Du Biston (66/1), Eastwood De Couet (80/1)

