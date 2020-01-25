10:30 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020
Etna Du Lupin (11/8), Eagle Pass (6/1), Elyn De Joudes (13/2), Eclat De Sun (8/1), Epsom Girl (8/1), Epine D'avril (10/1), Elianis Celeste (14/1), Emir Perrine (16/1), Excelebration (16/1), Enarque Planchette (25/1), Evane De Perthuis (33/1), Elfix De Neel (33/1), Emile Renka (40/1), Espoir Divin (66/1), Easy Cash (66/1), El Fuego De Bez (66/1), Elite Du Biston (66/1), Eastwood De Couet (80/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.