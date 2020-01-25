15:30 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Starting to look like there's races to be won with him and finished a good second at Southwell over similar trip recently, entitled to go close.
Quite a useful pedigree and wouldn't rank as any great surprise should he come forward for the switch to handicaps representing solid team.
Left previous form behind when springing a 33-1 surprise over C&D four weeks ago, only up 2lb for that and should be more to come.
Gleneagles filly was in the process of running a better race last time over C&D when bumped and collided with running rail before being eased (race won by Annie Quickstep); interesting to see if she carries on with that promise.
Smartly-bred sort, already with his third trainer after five runs but made winning start for David O'Meara when getting up late to score over 6f here a week ago. Up 4lb and extra furlong to suit; contender.
Landed Wolverhampton 6f seller for Mark Usher in September; has run well in three starts here for this trainer but not looking like winning and plenty to do with Passing Nod on last week's form.
Has shown some promise in four runs but will need first-time cheekpieces to bring her forward here having been beaten 6L over 6f here a week ago.
Little to enthuse about in four starts thus far and, all being equal, will be a shock if she gets involved in the finish.
Regressing in six starts, well beaten and behind some of these over 6f here a week ago and first-time blinkers going to need to work the oracle now.
Better effort when close third behind Passing Nod over 6f around here eight days ago dropped to 6f. More exposed than plenty of these and needs to replicate that now back up in distance.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|9
|Rajman
|3
|9-5
|5/1
|Full Result
|T: Tom CloverJ: L Morris
Betting
Forecast
Passing Nod (6/4), Broughtons Compass (9/2), Full Speight (11/2), Leg It Lenny (6/1), Annie Quickstep (7/1), Kelinda Dice (12/1), Chromium (20/1), Lady Phyllis (20/1), Queen of Clubs (25/1), Heleta (33/1)
Verdict
- Passing Nod
- Annie Quickstep
- Leg It Lenny
Video Replay
