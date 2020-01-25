Meetings

15:30 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f 1y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.51sOff time:15:30:42
1
(10)
Leg It Lennyp,t13
39-11OR: 63
6/1
T: R M H CowellJ: P J McDonald

Starting to look like there's races to be won with him and finished a good second at Southwell over similar trip recently, entitled to go close.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Full Speight14
39-10OR: 62
11/2
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: L Morris

Quite a useful pedigree and wouldn't rank as any great surprise should he come forward for the switch to handicaps representing solid team.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Annie Quickstep28
39-7OR: 59CD
7/1
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

Left previous form behind when springing a 33-1 surprise over C&D four weeks ago, only up 2lb for that and should be more to come.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Queen of Clubsp128
39-7OR: 59
25/1
T: R CharltonJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

Gleneagles filly was in the process of running a better race last time over C&D when bumped and collided with running rail before being eased (race won by Annie Quickstep); interesting to see if she carries on with that promise.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Passing Nod8
39-5OR: 57C
6/4
T: D O'MearaJ: A Kirby

Smartly-bred sort, already with his third trainer after five runs but made winning start for David O'Meara when getting up late to score over 6f here a week ago. Up 4lb and extra furlong to suit; contender.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Chromiumv8
39-0OR: 52
20/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: D C Costello

Landed Wolverhampton 6f seller for Mark Usher in September; has run well in three starts here for this trainer but not looking like winning and plenty to do with Passing Nod on last week's form.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Kelinda Dicep18
38-12OR: 50
12/1
T: M QuinnJ: S W Kelly

Has shown some promise in four runs but will need first-time cheekpieces to bring her forward here having been beaten 6L over 6f here a week ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Heleta17
38-10OR: 48
33/1
T: P HedgerJ: Callum Shepherd

Little to enthuse about in four starts thus far and, all being equal, will be a shock if she gets involved in the finish.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(2)
Lady Phyllisb18
38-10OR: 48
20/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: Hollie Doyle

Regressing in six starts, well beaten and behind some of these over 6f here a week ago and first-time blinkers going to need to work the oracle now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Broughtons Compass8
38-7OR: 45
9/2
T: M R HoadJ: Joey Haynes

Better effort when close third behind Passing Nod over 6f around here eight days ago dropped to 6f. More exposed than plenty of these and needs to replicate that now back up in distance.

Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
9Rajman39-55/1Full Result
T: Tom CloverJ: L Morris

Forecast

Passing Nod (6/4), Broughtons Compass (9/2), Full Speight (11/2), Leg It Lenny (6/1), Annie Quickstep (7/1), Kelinda Dice (12/1), Chromium (20/1), Lady Phyllis (20/1), Queen of Clubs (25/1), Heleta (33/1)

Verdict

David O'Meara found a good starting point for PASSING NOD on his stable debut over 6f here eight days ago and, despite a 4lb hike, he appears to have once more located a good opportunity now stepping up in distance for the follow up. The way he finished off his race suggests this longer journey will be favourable. Annie Quickstep was a fancy price when winning here recently and should go well again while Leg It Lenny also has the form to be in the mix.
  1. Passing Nod
  2. Annie Quickstep
  3. Leg It Lenny

