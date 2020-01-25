Meetings

14:55 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Maiden Stakes (Class 5)
  • 7f 1y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.7sOff time:14:57:21
1
(2)
Bythebay
38-10OR:
50/1
T: J TuiteJ: Rob Hornby

Cable Bay gelding. Dam, 7f winner, half-sister to useful 7f-1m1f winner Noon Gun. Trainer has respectable strike-rate with this age-group.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Dartington21
38-10OR:
3/1
T: M P TregoningJ: M Dwyer

Siyouni colt, didn't perhaps run to market expectations on debut over 7f at Kempton this month, having travelled around in rear and unable to rise a challenge. Early days yet.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Deverellp179
38-10OR: 68
7/1
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

Low-mileage son of Kingman in top hands but has been friendless in the betting for both runs since being well held favourite at Chelmsford on debut in August (run accordingly both times). Visor off, cheekpieces on; one to be wary of still.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Le Reveur
38-10OR:
14/1
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: L Morris

Dream Ahead gelding. Dam 6f-1¼m winner. Market likely best guide to expectations for trainer that enjoyed a fine time of it with three-year-old's last year.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Night Voyager
38-10OR:
4/1
T: J TateJ: B A Curtis

42,000 gns yearling, Dandy Man colt. Half-brother to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m Pit Stop and 7f winner Magic Journey. Well worth noting on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Gazelle66
38-5OR:
14/1
T: R CharltonJ: Nicola Currie

Al Kazeem filly made a decent fist of things on debut over 1m at Kempton in October and perhaps founds drop to 6f against her back there since. Possibly more to come back up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Lily Like45
38-5OR:
9/2
T: A M BaldingJ: F Norton

Kodiac filly with plenty going for her on paper and made a solid if unspectacular start in 6f Kempton novice last month. Likely to improve with racing/longer trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Magnificia45
38-5OR: 70
20/1
T: E A L DunlopJ: J Quinn

Ran green both starts on turf in July, though managed runner-up finish at Yarmouth on second of those with smart Hariboux behind in third; effort in 7f Chelmsford maiden last month (16-1) leaves her with plenty to work on.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(11)
Secret Equity19
38-5OR:
66/1
T: Paul GeorgeJ: Raul Da Silva

Equiano filly was a 100-1 chance on debut at Wolverhampton this month over 6f and ran as well as could be expected. Perhaps will need some time but that run far from hopeless.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Spirits High
38-5OR:
16/1
T: R HannonJ: K T O'Neill

€80,000 yearling, Dabirsim filly. Half-sister to 7½f/8½f winner Rockdale. Hannon team yet to find stride in 2020 but wouldn't have to be a star in the making to be a threat on debut; watch betting.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(9)
Too Shy Shy94
38-5OR: 73
4/1
T: Richard SpencerJ: Hollie Doyle

Daughter of Kodiac, probably can count herself unfortunate to have earned an opening handicap mark of 82 given what she achieved. Better effort at Newmarket (soft) in October when upped to 7f and starting to lurk on a reasonable mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Moongazer38-55/4Full Result
T: C HillsJ: J Fanning

Betting

Forecast

Dartington (3/1), Too Shy Shy (4/1), Night Voyager (4/1), Lily Like (9/2), Deverell (7/1), Le Reveur (14/1), Gazelle (14/1), Spirits High (16/1), Magnificia (20/1), Bythebay (50/1), Secret Equity (66/1)

Verdict

Dartington must improve on his Kempton debut but could well do so while Lily Like and Too Shy Shy are in the same bracket. Gazelle may have found dropping to 6f against her last time and could do better now but, in truth, the standard set by those to have run isn't a high one. Newcomers Night Voyager and SPIRITS HIGH both make appeal on paper and, with the betting to be informative, a marginal preference goes to the latter.
  1. Spirits High
  2. Night Voyager
  3. Gazelle

Video Replay

