14:55 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Cable Bay gelding. Dam, 7f winner, half-sister to useful 7f-1m1f winner Noon Gun. Trainer has respectable strike-rate with this age-group.
Siyouni colt, didn't perhaps run to market expectations on debut over 7f at Kempton this month, having travelled around in rear and unable to rise a challenge. Early days yet.
Low-mileage son of Kingman in top hands but has been friendless in the betting for both runs since being well held favourite at Chelmsford on debut in August (run accordingly both times). Visor off, cheekpieces on; one to be wary of still.
Dream Ahead gelding. Dam 6f-1¼m winner. Market likely best guide to expectations for trainer that enjoyed a fine time of it with three-year-old's last year.
42,000 gns yearling, Dandy Man colt. Half-brother to several winners, including useful winner up to 1m Pit Stop and 7f winner Magic Journey. Well worth noting on debut.
Al Kazeem filly made a decent fist of things on debut over 1m at Kempton in October and perhaps founds drop to 6f against her back there since. Possibly more to come back up in trip.
Kodiac filly with plenty going for her on paper and made a solid if unspectacular start in 6f Kempton novice last month. Likely to improve with racing/longer trip.
Ran green both starts on turf in July, though managed runner-up finish at Yarmouth on second of those with smart Hariboux behind in third; effort in 7f Chelmsford maiden last month (16-1) leaves her with plenty to work on.
Equiano filly was a 100-1 chance on debut at Wolverhampton this month over 6f and ran as well as could be expected. Perhaps will need some time but that run far from hopeless.
€80,000 yearling, Dabirsim filly. Half-sister to 7½f/8½f winner Rockdale. Hannon team yet to find stride in 2020 but wouldn't have to be a star in the making to be a threat on debut; watch betting.
Daughter of Kodiac, probably can count herself unfortunate to have earned an opening handicap mark of 82 given what she achieved. Better effort at Newmarket (soft) in October when upped to 7f and starting to lurk on a reasonable mark.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Moongazer
|3
|8-5
|5/4
|Full Result
|T: C HillsJ: J Fanning
Betting
Forecast
Dartington (3/1), Too Shy Shy (4/1), Night Voyager (4/1), Lily Like (9/2), Deverell (7/1), Le Reveur (14/1), Gazelle (14/1), Spirits High (16/1), Magnificia (20/1), Bythebay (50/1), Secret Equity (66/1)
Verdict
- Spirits High
- Night Voyager
- Gazelle
