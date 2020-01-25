Meetings
19:19 Laurel Park Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR: 78
7/2
4
(4)
38-10OR:
20/1
5
(5)
38-10OR:
7/2
6
(6)
38-10OR: 82
4/6
7
(7)
38-10OR:
11/1
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Day Of Honor21
38-10OR: 76
T: Francis AbbottJ: Tyler Conner
3
(3)
Fracique9
38-10OR: 38
T: Jose CorralesJ: Leonardo Corujo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Annamated Moon (4/6), Amen Corner (7/2), Souper Cohiba (7/2), Day Of Honor (5/1), Bright Dawn (11/1), Ragtime Cowboy Joe (20/1), Fracique (30/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
