16:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Landed this race last year, and back in the groove when scoring at Newcastle last time by 1¼L from Tathmeen. Is 8lb higher than 12 months ago, and far from consistent, but folly to dismiss.
Back to winning ways at Wolverhampton last month after an absence, overcoming a slow start to get up late. Well backed there, and that suggests he will be able to build on it.
Back with current yard after one run for Roy Brotherton, and made his return a winning one when beating Roundabout Magic by ½L at Lingfield. Well drawn here, and should remain competitive.
Ended a frustrating spell when scoring off his lower turf mark in August at Yarmouth, and has run well a couple of times at Wolverhampton since. Took a backward step there last time, though, and others more convincing at present.
Won twice on AW in 2018, but struggling for form at the moment. Had wind surgery prior to latest start when 7¾L seventh of 10 to Chookie Dunedin at Wolverhampton, and not much encouragement to glean from that.
Winner over 6f at Chelmsford in August, and best run since when a close second to Becker at Wolverhampton last time. Met trouble there, and could do better, but consistency not his forte.
Hasn't progressed since debut win for Ger Lyons, but he has fallen rapidly in the weights in recent months, and hinted at a revival when fifth of 7 to Zapper Cass at Southwell last time. Needs more, but market should yield clues.
Saves his best form for Wolverhampton, and dead heated on penultimate start for this rider there, but easy to back and well below form there last time. Makes limited appeal, with drop in trip no help.
Runner-up at Lingfield in November, but she has been well below form there on her last two starts, is on a losing run of 18, and best watched at present.
Remains a maiden after 16 starts, and patchy form in handicaps of late. Tried in a tongue tie for the first time here, but doesn't appeal.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Spirit Power
|4
|9-7
|5/2
|Full Result
|T: E J AlstonJ: Jason Hart
Betting
Forecast
Equally Fast (5/2), Spirit Power (11/4), Becker (3/1), It Must Be Faith (14/1), Solar Park (14/1), Andre Amar (16/1), Dark Side Dream (16/1), Creek Harbour (16/1), Sing Bertie (16/1), Porto Ferro (33/1)
Verdict
- Equally Fast
- Becker
- Spirit Power
