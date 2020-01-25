Meetings

16:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • racingtv.com Handicap (Class 6)
  • 5f, Standard / Slow
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Winning time:59.29sOff time:16:31:10
1
(8)
Spirit Power16
59-8OR: 66CD
11/4
T: E J AlstonJ: Jason Hart

Landed this race last year, and back in the groove when scoring at Newcastle last time by 1¼L from Tathmeen. Is 8lb higher than 12 months ago, and far from consistent, but folly to dismiss.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Becker29
59-7OR: 65CD
3/1
T: R M H CowellJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Back to winning ways at Wolverhampton last month after an absence, overcoming a slow start to get up late. Well backed there, and that suggests he will be able to build on it.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Equally Fasth23
89-7OR: 65D
5/2
T: R HarrisJ: B A Curtis

Back with current yard after one run for Roy Brotherton, and made his return a winning one when beating Roundabout Magic by ½L at Lingfield. Well drawn here, and should remain competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(10)
Dark Side Dreamp29
89-7OR: 65CD
16/1
T: C WallisJ: Lewis Edmunds

Ended a frustrating spell when scoring off his lower turf mark in August at Yarmouth, and has run well a couple of times at Wolverhampton since. Took a backward step there last time, though, and others more convincing at present.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Solar Parkp10
49-6OR: 64
14/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: R Havlin

Won twice on AW in 2018, but struggling for form at the moment. Had wind surgery prior to latest start when 7¾L seventh of 10 to Chookie Dunedin at Wolverhampton, and not much encouragement to glean from that.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Creek Harbour29
59-6OR: 64
16/1
T: J M BradleyJ: K T O'Neill

Winner over 6f at Chelmsford in August, and best run since when a close second to Becker at Wolverhampton last time. Met trouble there, and could do better, but consistency not his forte.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Andre Amar24
49-2OR: 60D
16/1
T: R BrislandJ: E J Walsh

Hasn't progressed since debut win for Ger Lyons, but he has fallen rapidly in the weights in recent months, and hinted at a revival when fifth of 7 to Zapper Cass at Southwell last time. Needs more, but market should yield clues.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
It Must Be Faithv12
109-1OR: 59D
14/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Erika Parkinson (7)

Saves his best form for Wolverhampton, and dead heated on penultimate start for this rider there, but easy to back and well below form there last time. Makes limited appeal, with drop in trip no help.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Porto Ferrot25
68-7OR: 51D
33/1
T: J J BridgerJ: Charlie Bennett

Runner-up at Lingfield in November, but she has been well below form there on her last two starts, is on a losing run of 18, and best watched at present.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Sing Bertiet111
48-2OR: 45
16/1
T: D ShawJ: F Norton

Remains a maiden after 16 starts, and patchy form in handicaps of late. Tried in a tongue tie for the first time here, but doesn't appeal.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Equally Fast (5/2), Spirit Power (11/4), Becker (3/1), It Must Be Faith (14/1), Solar Park (14/1), Andre Amar (16/1), Dark Side Dream (16/1), Creek Harbour (16/1), Sing Bertie (16/1), Porto Ferro (33/1)

Verdict

Several of these bounced back to form with wins last time out, and of those, EQUALLY FAST looks the most likely to give his running again, a notion aided by his good draw in stall one. Becker will go well, but this trip is a minimum, and he will benefit from an overly strong pace to bring his stamina into play. Spirit Power won this last year, and could provide the pace again, for all a wide draw and higher mark complicate his task.
  1. Equally Fast
  2. Becker
  3. Spirit Power

Video Replay

