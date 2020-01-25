Meetings

14:10 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

  • Eco Friendly Cups Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 2m 2f, Yielding
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€20,400.002nd€6,800.003rd€3,400.004th€1,700.005th€1,020.006th€680.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 30.5sOff time:14:12:31
1
Minella Melody48
611-3OR: 136D
10/3
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Winner of both starts over hurdles when sent off at odds-on in a maiden at Cork before landing a Listed mares' novices contest over 2m3½f last month on soft ground. Yard won this contest 12 months ago with Honeysuckle.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Colreevy29
710-13OR: C
11/4
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

One of three in the race for the trainer. Won her maiden by over 8L last month. Yard have landed the spoils in this contest in six of the last eight years with the likes of Limini and Laurina.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Darrens Hope10
610-13OR:
28/1
T: R MurphyJ: M P Fogarty

Off the mark for connections on debut over hurdles in a Punchestown mares' maiden on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Much more needed in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Yukon Lil40
610-13OR:
3/1
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Dual bumper winner off the mark on hurdling debut in a Naas 2m mares' maiden on soft ground last month beating 20 rivals by 21L. One of three in the race for leading yard and the choice of stable jockey.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Dolcita46
510-11OR:
13/2
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Daughter of Saints Des Saints out of a Villez mare. Winner on stable debut of a Tramore mares' maiden hurdle on heavy ground in facile fashion by 11L in the 15 runner contest. Requires plenty of respect.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Global Equity27
510-11OR:
8/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Ran with plenty of credit in a couple of maiden hurdle defeats so far in her career, the latest when third of eight in a Grade 3 contest at Limerick over Christmas. Worth a check in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Gin On Lime208
49-11OR:
9/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: S F O'Keeffe

Daughter of Doctor Dino out of a French bred mare. Closely related to Eminence Rouge hurdle winner in France over 2m2f. Winner of a 2m1f contest over timber in France on her sole start to date but appears to have a tough task ahead on stable debut.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Honeysuckle511-16/4
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Betting

Forecast

Colreevy (11/4), Yukon Lil (3/1), Minella Melody (10/3), Dolcita (13/2), Global Equity (8/1), Gin On Lime (9/1), Darrens Hope (28/1)

Verdict

YUKON LIL the mount of Paul Townend can rubber stamp the authority of her facile win on hurdling debut at Naas last month. The six-year-old beat 20 rivals on soft ground when pushed clear to land the spoils by 12L. The daughter of Flemensfirth in the colours of Mrs John Magnier can get the better of stablemates Dolcita, easy winner of a Tramore maiden hurdle on heavy ground last month and Colreevy who beat 14 rivals over 2m4f at Limerick over Christmas. The Henry De Bromhead won this renewal 12 months ago with Honeysuckle and their mare Minella Melody should not be underestimated here.
  1. Yukon Lil
  2. Dolcita
  3. Minella Melody

Video Replay

