14:10 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Winner of both starts over hurdles when sent off at odds-on in a maiden at Cork before landing a Listed mares' novices contest over 2m3½f last month on soft ground. Yard won this contest 12 months ago with Honeysuckle.
One of three in the race for the trainer. Won her maiden by over 8L last month. Yard have landed the spoils in this contest in six of the last eight years with the likes of Limini and Laurina.
Off the mark for connections on debut over hurdles in a Punchestown mares' maiden on soft/heavy ground earlier this month. Much more needed in this company.
Dual bumper winner off the mark on hurdling debut in a Naas 2m mares' maiden on soft ground last month beating 20 rivals by 21L. One of three in the race for leading yard and the choice of stable jockey.
Daughter of Saints Des Saints out of a Villez mare. Winner on stable debut of a Tramore mares' maiden hurdle on heavy ground in facile fashion by 11L in the 15 runner contest. Requires plenty of respect.
Ran with plenty of credit in a couple of maiden hurdle defeats so far in her career, the latest when third of eight in a Grade 3 contest at Limerick over Christmas. Worth a check in the market.
Daughter of Doctor Dino out of a French bred mare. Closely related to Eminence Rouge hurdle winner in France over 2m2f. Winner of a 2m1f contest over timber in France on her sole start to date but appears to have a tough task ahead on stable debut.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Honeysuckle
|5
|11-1
|6/4
|T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
Betting
Forecast
Colreevy (11/4), Yukon Lil (3/1), Minella Melody (10/3), Dolcita (13/2), Global Equity (8/1), Gin On Lime (9/1), Darrens Hope (28/1)
Verdict
- Yukon Lil
- Dolcita
- Minella Melody
