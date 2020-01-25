Meetings

16:10 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020

  • Steel Plate And Sections Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
  • 2m 179y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£17,204.002nd£5,082.003rd£2,541.004th£1,270.005th£635.006th£319.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 21.0sOff time:16:11:44
1
Sofia's Rockh,t74
611-12OR: 140
5/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Capable of good handicap form when the ground rides no worse than good, often races keenly and a big field/good pace will help his cause; no chance behind an easy winner at Huntingdon last time but comes here in good heart.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lust For Glory27
711-6OR: 134
13/2
T: N J HendersonJ: Mr S Waley-Cohen (3)

Her second to Not So Sleepy at Ascot in November reads really well, but she's not reproduced that in two subsequent efforts and now has a bit to prove. Handicapper offering no respite either, and easy enough to look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Aincheat121
711-5OR: 133
7/2
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Looked a really useful novice before taking a tumble at Sandown a couple of years ago and sustaining a long-term injury; recent comeback effort suggested he needs more time to get fully fit, and is best watched here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
We Run The Night231
511-3OR: 131D
8/1
T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob

Winner of three from three in France, all at Nancy, but not hard to knock holes in the form, with few of those beaten running well since; opening British mark looks plenty high enough based on those efforts.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Linger29
711-2OR: 130D
100/1
T: Miss C DysonJ: L Treadwell

Winner for Joseph O'Brien at Cork in October before joining current connections not long after; shown little in two starts for them and still looks plenty high enough in the handicap at present.

Last RunWatch last race
6
En Meme Tempsp93
610-11OR: 125
10/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Useful handicapper at a slightly lower level than today's, but did come back from a break to run Native Fighter close at Carlisle in October; not seen again since, which is probably a plus, needs decent ground and should improve again for new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Northern Beaub,t42
710-11OR: 125C
16/1
T: M ScudamoreJ: Brendan Powell

Dug very deep to win a chase here on New Year's Day after looking beaten at various stages, and on the same mark back over hurdles here; seems to act on all grounds but must be a concern they'll go a stride too quickly for her here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
John Constablet21
910-9OR: 123D
8/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)

Very useful handicapper at his peak, chanced his arm in a Champion Hurdle once too; soft ground no use to him this winter and now very well handicapped as a result, yet his run here in December showed all was not lost; very interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Back On The Lash65
610-8OR: 122
13/2
T: M KeighleyJ: J J Burke

Winner in lesser grade at Exeter back in October but below that form in two starts since then, and this trip probably on the short side for him anyway; yard struggling for winners this winter too.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Shut The Box51
610-7OR: 121WS
12/1
T: C GordonJ: J E Moore

His fifth to Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills last year makes him look fairly treated here, but last two starts have been backwards steps; however, has had a wind operation, which could turn his fortunes around, and not written off yet.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
The Twislerp27
810-1OR: 115
20/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Harry Reed (3)

It was a better effort at Doncaster on his latest start but that was in a much lesser grade than this, and he was still easily enough beaten in the end; overall strike rate is nothing to write home about, and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

10
Sleep Easy7
810-8OR: 122
T: Mrs S LeechJ: C Brace

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Benny's Bridge610-08/1
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Betting

Forecast

Ainchea (7/2), Sofia's Rock (5/1), Back On The Lash (13/2), Lust For Glory (13/2), John Constable (8/1), We Run The Night (8/1), En Meme Temps (10/1), Shut The Box (12/1), Northern Beau (16/1), The Twisler (20/1), Sleep Easy (33/1), Linger (100/1)

Verdict

A tough race for punters to get out on, but maybe this is the day it all falls right for JOHN CONSTABLE, who has the drying ground he so badly needs, looks on a very winnable mark and ought to get this run to suit his hold-up style. He's risky, but he'll not get many better opportunities. Sofia's Rock is another that will enjoy better ground and could go close, and Shut The Box has the potential for better.
  1. John Constable
  2. Sofia's Rock
  3. Shut The Box

Video Replay

