Verdict

John Constable Sofia's Rock Shut The Box

A tough race for punters to get out on, but maybe this is the day it all falls right for, who has the drying ground he so badly needs, looks on a very winnable mark and ought to get this run to suit his hold-up style. He's risky, but he'll not get many better opportunities.is another that will enjoy better ground and could go close, andhas the potential for better.