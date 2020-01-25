12:40 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Looked useful when successful at Auteuil back in October and joined current connections earlier in the month; form of latest win franked by the second since, and interesting to see what the market makes on him on British debut for powerful yard.
Useful for Ralph Beckett on the Flat (rated 85) and put his Warwick debut fall behind him with a good win at Kempton over Christmas; drying ground ideal and if he's allowed to use his speed late on, looks a big danger to all.
Made favourite to beat Allmankind on Warwick debut, so clearly something good was expected but disappointed. Much better when just touched off at Taunton last time, despite signs of greenness, and may well do better again on drying ground here.
Showed ability in an Aintree bumper on her debut in November but bettered that by some way when an easy winner on hurdles debut at Hereford earlier in the month. This is harder, but no saying how much improvement is left in the locker at this stage.
Rated just 50 on the Flat in Ireland for John Joseph Murphy and faces an uphill battle here on hurdles debut. Others readily make more appeal.
Winner in the French provinces last June and not seen out again until having debut for this yard last month, finishing a 12l fourth to Blacko at Taunton. Work to do to turn that form around, but clearly has ability and may do better.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Fakir D'Oudairies
|4
|11-0
|4/1
|T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin
Betting
Forecast
Monte Cristo (10/11), Rowland Ward (7/2), Gerolamo Cardano (5/1), Galahad Quest (6/1), Night Edition (22/1), Gold Standard (100/1)
Verdict
- Rowland Ward
- Monte Cristo
- Galahad Quest
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.