Verdict

Rowland Ward Monte Cristo Galahad Quest

The market is going to tell us what can be expected from, who looks a useful French import for his top connections and if he can carry over his French form, looks to hold a big chance, but the more the ground dries out the better the chance of, who was quite impressive ar Kempton over Christmas and is making up into a useful hurdler. He can continue his progress here. Night Edition is worth keeping one eye on with the future in mind, and Galahad Quest may bounce back on better ground too.