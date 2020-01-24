Meetings

18:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 7)
  • 1m 142y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,264.002nd£674.003rd£337.004th£168.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 48.96sOff time:18:45:18
1
(9)
Optima Petamusb7
89-7OR: 50
10/1
T: Liam BaileyJ: Ben Robinson

His two career victories came four years apart with the latest coming over 4f further than today's contest. In better form than most of these, but the trip is a real worry.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Dixielandp41
49-5OR: 49
18/1
T: Liam BaileyJ: S H James

His Newcastle fourth in October gives him some sort of chance and his last run can be overlooked. Debuts for a new yard and too inconsistent to recommend.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(11)
Voice of A Leader23
99-5OR: 48CD
14/1
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes

Scored on his first run for this handler last August but has gone off the boil lately. Best form has come at 1m2f and others preferred for now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Klipperty Klopp5
49-4OR: 48
9/2
T: A BrittainJ: Cam Hardie

20-race maiden whose lack of pace has been his undoing. Forcing tactics failed to pay off last time and he looks vulnerable again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Roca Magica15
49-3OR: 47
7/2
T: E A L DunlopJ: R Havlin

Overcame trouble in running to land a similarly poor race last time. Suited by the strong pace that day and previous efforts do suggest some caution needs to be exercised.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(13)
Windsorlot13
79-2OR: 45CD
13/2
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis

At his best in 2018 and on the downgrade since. Pick of his form is at 1m2f and only the jockey booking earns him a second look.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Leeshaanp12
59-2OR: 45
40/1
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: Phil Dennis

Has a 1-26 record with that win coming in June 2017. Tackles a mile for the first time but recent efforts suggest it may be just what he needs.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
N Over Jb3
59-2OR: 45BF
4/1
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Went close on latest start for his new yard when looking ready for today's longer trip. Down in grade under a rider who is good value for his claim so plenty to like.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
13
(8)
Amber Rockp,t9
49-1OR: 45
8/1
T: J L EyreJ: Lewis Edmunds

11-race maiden took a step in the right direction at Southwell last time when producing a career best. Needs to improve again on a surface which has seen him underperform previously.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

2
(6)
Hunters Step8
49-6OR: 45
T: N TinklerJ: Faye McManoman
9
(10)
Dayereh65
69-2OR: 45
T: M M McNiffJ: L P Keniry
11
(1)
Deolali322
69-2OR: 45
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: Jason Hart
12
(12)
Captain Peaky8
79-2OR: 45
T: Liam BaileyJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Limerick Lord79-216/1Full Result
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Shelley Birkett

Betting

Forecast

Roca Magica (7/2), N Over J (4/1), Klipperty Klopp (9/2), Hunters Step (11/2), Windsorlot (13/2), Dayereh (7/1), Amber Rock (8/1), Optima Petamus (10/1), Voice of A Leader (14/1), Dixieland (18/1), Captain Peaky (25/1), Deolali (33/1), Leeshaan (40/1)

Verdict

This will take little winning and presents N OVER J with an opportunity to grab a second career victory. He has been improving for the switch to Mick Appleby's yard and today's drop in class with a good claimer on board tilts matters in his favour. Roca Magica had everything fall right for her last time and will be lucky to have things go so well this time. Hunters Step appreciated the step up to this trip last time. The third has scored since and he would rate the main danger to the selection.
  1. N Over J
  2. Hunters Step
  3. Roca Magica

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound

Video Replay

