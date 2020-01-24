18:45 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
His two career victories came four years apart with the latest coming over 4f further than today's contest. In better form than most of these, but the trip is a real worry.
His Newcastle fourth in October gives him some sort of chance and his last run can be overlooked. Debuts for a new yard and too inconsistent to recommend.
Scored on his first run for this handler last August but has gone off the boil lately. Best form has come at 1m2f and others preferred for now.
20-race maiden whose lack of pace has been his undoing. Forcing tactics failed to pay off last time and he looks vulnerable again.
Overcame trouble in running to land a similarly poor race last time. Suited by the strong pace that day and previous efforts do suggest some caution needs to be exercised.
At his best in 2018 and on the downgrade since. Pick of his form is at 1m2f and only the jockey booking earns him a second look.
Has a 1-26 record with that win coming in June 2017. Tackles a mile for the first time but recent efforts suggest it may be just what he needs.
Went close on latest start for his new yard when looking ready for today's longer trip. Down in grade under a rider who is good value for his claim so plenty to like.
11-race maiden took a step in the right direction at Southwell last time when producing a career best. Needs to improve again on a surface which has seen him underperform previously.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Limerick Lord
|7
|9-2
|16/1
|Full Result
|T: Miss J FeildenJ: Shelley Birkett
Betting
Forecast
Roca Magica (7/2), N Over J (4/1), Klipperty Klopp (9/2), Hunters Step (11/2), Windsorlot (13/2), Dayereh (7/1), Amber Rock (8/1), Optima Petamus (10/1), Voice of A Leader (14/1), Dixieland (18/1), Captain Peaky (25/1), Deolali (33/1), Leeshaan (40/1)
Verdict
- N Over J
- Hunters Step
- Roca Magica
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Video Replay
