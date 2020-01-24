16:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Landed six races in 2019 but has somewhat lost his way lately. Has gone well here previously and mark is attractive, however he is hard to recommend at present.
Previous C&D winner who has been campaigned over further in recent races. Turned in a substantially below-par effort last time on stable debut after getting upset in the stalls, but an overall strike rate of 2-31 still makes him hard to recommend.
Has a modest strike rate of 1-26 but has run well on both previous starts here. Drop in trip is a positive along with the rider booking.
Has been running better than recent form figures indicate and he is now down to a workable mark. His last two victories have come over C&D and new headgear now applied.
15-race maiden debuts for an in-form trainer who can revive horses seeming on the decline. Claims on some of his old form, but latest efforts are far less inspiring. The market may provide further clues.
Losses continue to mount having gone winless since September 2017. Latest efforts prove he remains in the doldrums and he looks easy to pass over.
Modest maiden handicapper who as yet hasn't made much of an impact for this yard (previously with Gary Moore). Ran poorly in a selling handicap last time in first-time blinkers/tongue-tie (now removed), mark declining but of little appeal currently.
Returned from a break to make a successful raid on a poor race at Hamilton (8.5f) last summer (first-time cheekpieces). Off since disappointing when favourite at Gowran Park in September but represents a good Irish yard in a weak contest.
Scored here off a mark of 72 in March 2018 but has failed to add to his tally since. Mark has been plunging lately without any promise of a reversal in fortunes.
Less exposed than most in this and latest effort can be forgiven as he failed to stay. Claims on his previous two runs when fancied in the market and revised mark entitles him to go close. Cheekpieces applied and capable rider employed.
11-race maiden has shown precious little thus far and has gone off at prices of at least 66/1 in all eleven starts. Impossible to fancy.
Getting on for five years since his last success and almost two years since he went off at odds shorter than 100/1. Enough said.
Only podium finish in 17 starts came in 2018 and new stable have not had any luck in turning things around. Hard to fancy from out of the handicap.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|Caledonia Duchess
|6
|9-6
|11/1
|Full Result
|T: J HughesJ: Georgia Dobie
Betting
Forecast
Pilot Wings (11/4), Kybosh (9/2), Ocean Air (5/1), Apache Blaze (7/1), Is It Off (7/1), King Oswald (12/1), Amor Fati (14/1), Arlecchino's Leap (16/1), Earl Of Bunnacurry (25/1), Dark Devil (33/1), Supreme Dream (125/1), Longville Lilly (150/1), Monzino (200/1)
Verdict
- Kybosh
- Ocean Air
- King Oswald
