Meetings

16:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Betway Apprentice Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 1f 104y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 0.28sOff time:16:16:46
1
(11)
Amor Fati15
59-9OR: 57CD
14/1
T: P D EvansJ: Laura Pearson (5)

Landed six races in 2019 but has somewhat lost his way lately. Has gone well here previously and mark is attractive, however he is hard to recommend at present.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Earl Of Bunnacurry26
69-8OR: 56CD
25/1
T: Kevin FrostJ: Oliver Stammers (3)

Previous C&D winner who has been campaigned over further in recent races. Turned in a substantially below-par effort last time on stable debut after getting upset in the stalls, but an overall strike rate of 2-31 still makes him hard to recommend.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Apache Blazep21
59-7OR: 55
7/1
T: R BrislandJ: George Rooke (3)

Has a modest strike rate of 1-26 but has run well on both previous starts here. Drop in trip is a positive along with the rider booking.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
King Oswaldv111
79-7OR: 55CD
12/1
T: J W UnettJ: Toby Eley (3)

Has been running better than recent form figures indicate and he is now down to a workable mark. His last two victories have come over C&D and new headgear now applied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Pilot Wings67
59-6OR: 54
11/4
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington (3)

15-race maiden debuts for an in-form trainer who can revive horses seeming on the decline. Claims on some of his old form, but latest efforts are far less inspiring. The market may provide further clues.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Dark Devilp14
79-5OR: 53
33/1
T: P MorrisJ: Andrew Breslin

Losses continue to mount having gone winless since September 2017. Latest efforts prove he remains in the doldrums and he looks easy to pass over.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Is It Off45
59-5OR: 53
7/1
T: S CurranJ: Poppy Bridgwater

Modest maiden handicapper who as yet hasn't made much of an impact for this yard (previously with Gary Moore). Ran poorly in a selling handicap last time in first-time blinkers/tongue-tie (now removed), mark declining but of little appeal currently.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Ocean Airp,t142
69-4OR: 52BF
5/1
T: J C McConnellJ: Paula Muir

Returned from a break to make a successful raid on a poor race at Hamilton (8.5f) last summer (first-time cheekpieces). Off since disappointing when favourite at Gowran Park in September but represents a good Irish yard in a weak contest.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Arlecchino's Leapp20
89-2OR: 50CD
16/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Isobel Francis (5)

Scored here off a mark of 72 in March 2018 but has failed to add to his tally since. Mark has been plunging lately without any promise of a reversal in fortunes.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(13)
Kyboshp114
49-1OR: 50
9/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Mark Crehan (3)

Less exposed than most in this and latest effort can be forgiven as he failed to stay. Claims on his previous two runs when fancied in the market and revised mark entitles him to go close. Cheekpieces applied and capable rider employed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
(12)
Longville Lillyb29
58-12OR: 45
150/1
T: T WallJ: Laura Coughlan (3)

11-race maiden has shown precious little thus far and has gone off at prices of at least 66/1 in all eleven starts. Impossible to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(3)
Monzino9
128-12OR: 45CD
200/1
T: M C ChapmanJ: Izzy Clifton (5)

Getting on for five years since his last success and almost two years since he went off at odds shorter than 100/1. Enough said.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(5)
Supreme Dream6
48-11OR: 45
125/1
T: S A HarrisJ: Levi Williams (5)

Only podium finish in 17 starts came in 2018 and new stable have not had any luck in turning things around. Hard to fancy from out of the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6Caledonia Duchess69-611/1Full Result
T: J HughesJ: Georgia Dobie

Forecast

Pilot Wings (11/4), Kybosh (9/2), Ocean Air (5/1), Apache Blaze (7/1), Is It Off (7/1), King Oswald (12/1), Amor Fati (14/1), Arlecchino's Leap (16/1), Earl Of Bunnacurry (25/1), Dark Devil (33/1), Supreme Dream (125/1), Longville Lilly (150/1), Monzino (200/1)

Verdict

Few of these make any appeal but this may be the right opportunity for KYBOSH to shed his maiden tag. The step up 1m4f clearly backfired last time, but his three prior runs give him hope and the handicapper has dropped him a couple of pounds. Irish raider Ocean Air has to enter calculations with Paula Muir on board. His only victory came in a poor race after a break and he faces a similar scenario here. King Oswald and Apache Blaze have each-way claims.
  1. Kybosh
  2. Ocean Air
  3. King Oswald

