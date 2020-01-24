15:05 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
Returning from a break when finishing a well beaten 55L fifth in a similar race to this at Doncaster (good-to-soft) at the end of last month. Likely capable of much better on this occasion.
Progressive mare recorded a 13L victory off a mark of 141 over an extended 2m at Doncaster (good-to-soft) last time out. Hails from a top yard and is a leading contender stepping up in both trip and class.
Winner over an extended 2m3f at Chepstow (soft) in October but has finished held in three subsequent starts including when beaten 14½L in finishing fifth over an extended 2m at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Worth a check in the market.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Happy Diva
|8
|11-0
|9/2
|T: Kerry LeeJ: Richard Patrick
Betting
Forecast
Maire Banrigh (1/4), Casablanca Mix (9/4), The Bay Birch (6/1), Dalila Du Seuil (7/1), Queen's Magic (14/1)
Verdict
- Casablanca Mix
- Maire Banrigh
- Dalila Du Seuil
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 25p in the pound
