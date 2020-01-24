Meetings

15:05 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares' Chase (Listed) (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (Class 1)
  • 2m 3f 189y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 3 Runners
  • Winner£42,712.002nd£16,028.003rd£8,025.004th£3,998.005th£2,010.006th£1,005.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 8.5sOff time:15:17:50
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
Dalila Du Seuilh26
711-0OR: 145
7/1
T: H FryJ: B J Geraghty

Returning from a break when finishing a well beaten 55L fifth in a similar race to this at Doncaster (good-to-soft) at the end of last month. Likely capable of much better on this occasion.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Maire Banright26
811-0OR: 148
1/4
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Progressive mare recorded a 13L victory off a mark of 141 over an extended 2m at Doncaster (good-to-soft) last time out. Hails from a top yard and is a leading contender stepping up in both trip and class.

Last RunWatch last race
5
The Bay Bircht41
911-0OR: 147D
6/1
T: M SheppardJ: Stan Sheppard

Winner over an extended 2m3f at Chepstow (soft) in October but has finished held in three subsequent starts including when beaten 14½L in finishing fifth over an extended 2m at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Worth a check in the market.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
Casablanca Mix26
811-4OR: 150
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
4
Queen's Magic26
811-0OR: 130
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Happy Diva811-09/2
T: Kerry LeeJ: Richard Patrick

Betting

Forecast

Maire Banrigh (1/4), Casablanca Mix (9/4), The Bay Birch (6/1), Dalila Du Seuil (7/1), Queen's Magic (14/1)

Verdict

CASABLANCA MIX can put a disappointing latest effort behind her to take this small field mares only Listed chase. The selection has won similar races to this in the past and she can get the better of the improving Maire Banrigh who can take second ahead of Dalila Du Seuil who showed good form over hurdles in France and can put a disappointing seasonal debut at Doncaster last time out behind her to take third.
  1. Casablanca Mix
  2. Maire Banrigh
  3. Dalila Du Seuil

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 25p in the pound

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby