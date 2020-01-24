13:25 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
- Pertemps Network 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 137y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
- 16 Runners
- Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Beaten 27L when finishing sixth over an extended 2m7f at Fakenham (good-to-soft) at the start of this month. Making his handicap debut that day and wears cheekpieces for the first time dropping in distance.
Fair 15½L seventh in a novices' event over this trip at Wetherby (soft) on handicap debut just under a month ago. Likely more needed if he's to take this event however.
Signs of ability when 18L third in a maiden hurdle over 2m at Chepstow (good) in April last year. Struggled at Uttoxeter (2m4f, soft) in November on only subsequent start and market support would be notable on handicap debut.
Finished a fair 20L sixth in a novice hurdle over an extended 1m7f at Leicester (heavy) on her most recent start. Probably best watched on first start in handicap company.
Victorious over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (soft) on his penultimate start and this drop in trip looks likely to suit having weakened when 35L third over 2m7f at Lingfield (heavy) subsequently. One to note in this contest.
Dual bumper winner has finished third on both starts this campaign including when beaten 3½L in a small field over an extended 1m7f at Leicester (heavy) last month. Cheekpieces worn for the first time that day are retained stepping up in distance.
Maiden after eight starts and returns to hurdles having fallen at the first fence when sent off favourite for his chase debut at Huntingdon (2m4f, good) at the start of November. Interesting to see how he performs.
Placed in a mares novices' hurdle at Southwell (good) last July but finished held on heavy ground subsequently and was pulled up in similar conditions when making her handicap debut at Warwick (2m5f) in a first time tongue tie (retained) last month.
Finished 41L eighth behind a useful looking rival when contesting a novice hurdle over an extended 2m4f at Newbury (soft) last month. Worth a check in the market on handicap debut.
Returning from a break when finishing a neck second in a novices' handicap hurdle over 2m at Warwick (soft) earlier this month. Step up in distance looks likely to suit and he is one for the shortlist despite a 3lb rise in the weights.
Well beaten eighth in a mares' novices' hurdle over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) last time out. Probably best watched on her first outing in handicap company.
Well held ninth in a ten runner event over an extended 1m7f at Leicester (heavy) at the end of last month. Making his handicap debut here and others hold more obvious claims.
Signs of ability when 27L fifth in a maiden hurdle at Plumpton (2m, heavy) on debut in early November. Struggled in two subsequent starts including when pulled up last time out. Market support would be notable on handicap debut.
Struggled in three starts over hurdles so far most recently when 43L eighth in a 2m maiden event at Wetherby (soft) recently.. Represents a top yard and no surprise if he leaves previous efforts well behind him upped in trip switched to handicaps.
Career best effort came when finsihing 9½L third in a novices' handicap hurdle over an extended 2m4f at Market Rasen (good-to-soft) just under a month ago. Races off the same mark here and is an interesting runner in this event.
Returning from a break when recording his best effort to date when beaten 13L into third over an extended 2m5f at Hereford (good) in October. Given another break since but this drop in distance isn't certain to suit.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sammylou
|6
|11-10
|20/1
|T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods
Betting
Forecast
High Up In The Air (4/1), Twycross Warrior (11/2), Imperial Elysian (6/1), State Vision (15/2), Sea Story (8/1), Dr Oakley (8/1), Wye Aye (11/1), The Distant Lady (12/1), Watar Allstar (20/1), Somekindofstar (20/1), Connect Four (28/1), Aheadfullofdreams (33/1), Dapa Lad (40/1), Happy News (40/1), Dont Tell The Wife (50/1), Sheeza Legend (100/1)
Verdict
- High Up In The Air
- Twycross Warrior
- Sea Story
