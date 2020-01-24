Meetings

17:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Irishinjuredjockeys.com Rated Race
  • 1m 4f, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 32.44sOff time:17:00:33
1
(1)
Miss Snossyboots14
610-1OR: 80CD
5/1
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan

Tough and genuine mare winner of two of her four starts over C&D. Running well in defeat in a couple of starts this month. Leading player once again.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Bal De Rio14
79-13OR: 78D
16/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Showed ability both on the Flat and over hurdles when trained by Brian Ellison. Pleasing run on first run at this track earlier this month but best watched taking a drop in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
Muzbid37
69-12OR: 77
5/1
T: R SweeneyJ: K J Leonard

Running well in defeat and certainly catching the eye in a couple of initial starts at the venue since November. Worth a market check stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(10)
Park Row77
109-11OR: 76CD
11/1
T: D P CoakleyJ: R Coakley

Veteran of 29 starts here and winner of four of his 16 runs over C&D. Third of 14 beaten 1½L over the combination when last seen in November. Liable to find a couple of better handicapped sorts lurking.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Lusis Naturea7
99-10OR: 75C
25/1
T: Paul TraynorJ: D J O'Keeffe (5)

Recently seen over hurdles at Naas before finishing down the field in a 14 runner contest earlier this month. Ran well in defeat over C&D in September and not one to be putting a line through just yet.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Guineverep21
49-9OR: 77CD
11/2
T: R P CodyJ: C P Hoban

Off the mark for connections on this surface when landing an eight runner handicap over C&D earlier this month beating Miss Snossyboots 1L. Another bold bid likely.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(12)
Itsalonglongroadh,t21
69-4OR: 69
20/1
T: J C McConnellJ: W J Lee

Genuine sort who has hit the frame in four of his 11 starts over C&D but without a win here in 13 starts now and likely to find a number with stronger claims in the line-up.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(13)
Lets Get Startedt14
59-2OR: 67
5/1
T: O McKiernanJ: C T Keane

Posted a decent effort at this venue last month finishing third of 14 beaten 3¼L behind Bashful Boy over C&D before another bold effort over 10f earlier this month. Capable of a bold show.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Mandarin Monarchp28
79-2OR: 67CD
10/1
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: C D Hayes

Lightly raced on the Flat and spent most of last year over hurdles. Winner of two of his nine starts at the track both over C&D. Any market support could be significant in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Pak Armyb7
59-1OR: 66CD
7/2
T: J R BarryJ: R P Cleary

Won for the first time in his career when landing a 14 runner September handicap over C&D. Continues to run well and another big run would not surprise.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(6)
Jazzy Jh,t21
59-0OR: 47
66/1
T: Anthony McCannJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Well held in five starts last year including a number of heavy defeats at this venue. Needs sizable chunk of improvement to get competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(8)
Malvoliop37
48-11OR:
25/1
T: M HalfordJ: N G McCullagh

Farhh gelding out of a USA bred mare. Will have disappointed leading connections so far in a couple of disappointing efforts in October and December last year. Makes limited appeal in this event but any market move would be worth noting.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(2)
Rockview Roman35
48-11OR: 60BFC
12/1
T: J C McConnellJ: W M Lordan

Failed to land the hat-trick over 1m2½f at this venue last month well beaten when sent off at odds of 4/5f. Could be of interest stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Stronghold49-01/1Full Result
T: J P O'BrienJ: J A Heffernan

Betting

Forecast

Pak Army (7/2), Muzbid (5/1), Miss Snossyboots (5/1), Lets Get Started (5/1), Guinevere (11/2), Mandarin Monarch (10/1), Park Row (11/1), Rockview Roman (12/1), Bal De Rio (16/1), Itsalonglongroad (20/1), Lusis Naturea (25/1), Malvolio (25/1), Jazzy J (66/1)

Verdict

C&D winner MISS SNOSSYBOOTS can get back to winning ways here following a solid effort over the combination before finishing third of 10 over 2m earlier this month. The six-year-old can reverse the places under jockey Ronan Whelan with early January conqueror Guinevere who, in-turn, can get the better of the likes of potential improver Pak Army, C&D winner Park Row and the Denis Hogan-trained Bal De Rio who can go well at a price.
  1. Miss Snossyboots
  2. Guinevere
  3. Park Row

Video Replay

