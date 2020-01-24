17:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Tough and genuine mare winner of two of her four starts over C&D. Running well in defeat in a couple of starts this month. Leading player once again.
Showed ability both on the Flat and over hurdles when trained by Brian Ellison. Pleasing run on first run at this track earlier this month but best watched taking a drop in trip.
Running well in defeat and certainly catching the eye in a couple of initial starts at the venue since November. Worth a market check stepping up in trip.
Veteran of 29 starts here and winner of four of his 16 runs over C&D. Third of 14 beaten 1½L over the combination when last seen in November. Liable to find a couple of better handicapped sorts lurking.
Recently seen over hurdles at Naas before finishing down the field in a 14 runner contest earlier this month. Ran well in defeat over C&D in September and not one to be putting a line through just yet.
Off the mark for connections on this surface when landing an eight runner handicap over C&D earlier this month beating Miss Snossyboots 1L. Another bold bid likely.
Genuine sort who has hit the frame in four of his 11 starts over C&D but without a win here in 13 starts now and likely to find a number with stronger claims in the line-up.
Posted a decent effort at this venue last month finishing third of 14 beaten 3¼L behind Bashful Boy over C&D before another bold effort over 10f earlier this month. Capable of a bold show.
Lightly raced on the Flat and spent most of last year over hurdles. Winner of two of his nine starts at the track both over C&D. Any market support could be significant in this company.
Won for the first time in his career when landing a 14 runner September handicap over C&D. Continues to run well and another big run would not surprise.
Well held in five starts last year including a number of heavy defeats at this venue. Needs sizable chunk of improvement to get competitive.
Farhh gelding out of a USA bred mare. Will have disappointed leading connections so far in a couple of disappointing efforts in October and December last year. Makes limited appeal in this event but any market move would be worth noting.
Failed to land the hat-trick over 1m2½f at this venue last month well beaten when sent off at odds of 4/5f. Could be of interest stepping up in trip.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Stronghold
|4
|9-0
|1/1
|Full Result
|T: J P O'BrienJ: J A Heffernan
Betting
Forecast
Pak Army (7/2), Muzbid (5/1), Miss Snossyboots (5/1), Lets Get Started (5/1), Guinevere (11/2), Mandarin Monarch (10/1), Park Row (11/1), Rockview Roman (12/1), Bal De Rio (16/1), Itsalonglongroad (20/1), Lusis Naturea (25/1), Malvolio (25/1), Jazzy J (66/1)
Verdict
- Miss Snossyboots
- Guinevere
- Park Row
