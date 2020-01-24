Verdict

Miss Snossyboots Guinevere Park Row

C&D winnercan get back to winning ways here following a solid effort over the combination before finishing third of 10 over 2m earlier this month. The six-year-old can reverse the places under jockey Ronan Whelan with early January conquerorwho, in-turn, can get the better of the likes of potential improver, C&D winnerand the Denis Hogan-trainedwho can go well at a price.