20:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Gelding by Lilbourne Lad. Failed top build on promising debut at Naas in July when finishing down the field in a Listowel 7f maiden before finishing 15th of 16 at Gowran Park over 1m1f when last seen in September.
Solid and consistent performer in three starts here over C&D since October including a win and a third over the combination. Lively contender.
Boasts a win and a place to his name from just three starts over C&D. Ran well in defeat behind Mulzamm earlier this over the combination and another bold bid looks likely.
Winner of two of his 20 starts on the Flat for David Dennis. Improved on disappointing stable debut over 1m4f here in December when finishing fourth of 14 earlier this month. Handicap mark continues to fall but hard to be confident at present.
Two time course winner the Cape Cross gelding won over C&D on his eighth start over the combination earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. Consistent sort likely to be in the mix again.
Winner of one of his six starts at the venue and may have needed the run on return to action over 1m here earlier in the month. Worth a check in the market in first-time cheekpieces.
Has taken to the surface well in a couple of initial starts over 1m since November. Could be suited by drop in trip but still has plenty to prove in this company.
Winner of one of his nine starts over C&D with the solid and consistent son of Holy Roman Emperor proceeding to hit the frame on a further three occasions. Went close on latest start and repeat effort would herald another bold bid.
Miserly return of just one win from 25 career starts. Makes little appeal on what the Paco Boy gelding has shown for connections so far.
Running well in defeat in a number of starts at this venue since November and certainly better than his last run suggests. C&D winner could well have plenty say in the closing stages now racing 3lb lower than last winning mark.
One win from four starts at this track and recent starts here have suggested the Mastercraftsman gelding could be struggling from his current mark.
Claimed for new connections after finishing fourth of 14 beaten over 4L here earlier in the month over 1m. Ran well in defeat on stable debut over 1m here last time out and no surprise to witness another bold bid here.
13-race maiden could do with rediscovering the form that saw the filly finish fourth of 14 on a couple of occasions over C&D in March. Worth a market check in first time hood.
Nine-race maiden now having her third stable debut in a little over nine months. Vast amount of improvement needed if she is to make her mark in this contest.
Betting
Forecast
Masalai (7/2), Major Power (5/1), Mulzamm (11/2), Rag Tatter (8/1), Amazing One (9/1), Rippling Waters (9/1), Munfallet (10/1), Make Good (11/1), Crest Of A Wave (12/1), Crafty Hugo (12/1), Comhghairdeas (12/1), A Likely Story (14/1), Neyland (25/1), My Good Brother (33/1), Descendant (40/1), Knock Flyer (40/1), Smart Stinger (100/1)
Verdict
- Amazing One
- Mulzamm
- A Likely Story
Video Replay
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.