20:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Valentine's Weekend Special At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (45-65)
  • 7f, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.36sOff time:20:31:23
1
(17)
Knock Flyer120
510-0OR: 64
40/1
T: D J BarryJ: N J Ryan (10)

Gelding by Lilbourne Lad. Failed top build on promising debut at Naas in July when finishing down the field in a Listowel 7f maiden before finishing 15th of 16 at Gowran Park over 1m1f when last seen in September.

2
(16)
Masalai7
610-0OR: 64CD
7/2
T: E LynamJ: G M Ryan (5)

Solid and consistent performer in three starts here over C&D since October including a win and a third over the combination. Lively contender.

3
(15)
Major Power14
59-11OR: 61BFCD
5/1
T: E LynamJ: B M Coen (3)

Boasts a win and a place to his name from just three starts over C&D. Ran well in defeat behind Mulzamm earlier this over the combination and another bold bid looks likely.

4
(3)
Make Good21
59-11OR: 61
11/1
T: J C McConnellJ: R P Cleary

Winner of two of his 20 starts on the Flat for David Dennis. Improved on disappointing stable debut over 1m4f here in December when finishing fourth of 14 earlier this month. Handicap mark continues to fall but hard to be confident at present.

5
(2)
Mulzammp14
89-11OR: 61CD
11/2
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Two time course winner the Cape Cross gelding won over C&D on his eighth start over the combination earlier this month off a 6lb lower mark. Consistent sort likely to be in the mix again.

6
(6)
Munfalletp121
99-10OR: 60C
10/1
T: D P CoakleyJ: R Coakley

Winner of one of his six starts at the venue and may have needed the run on return to action over 1m here earlier in the month. Worth a check in the market in first-time cheekpieces.

7
(10)
Rippling Waters56
69-10OR: 60
9/1
T: T CollinsJ: R P Whelan

Has taken to the surface well in a couple of initial starts over 1m since November. Could be suited by drop in trip but still has plenty to prove in this company.

8
(13)
Amazing Oneh,t14
69-7OR: 57CD
9/1
T: T J O'MaraJ: W M Lordan

Winner of one of his nine starts over C&D with the solid and consistent son of Holy Roman Emperor proceeding to hit the frame on a further three occasions. Went close on latest start and repeat effort would herald another bold bid.

9
(14)
Descendant20
59-2OR: 52D
40/1
T: Miss BrownJ: Siobhan Rutledge (10)

Miserly return of just one win from 25 career starts. Makes little appeal on what the Paco Boy gelding has shown for connections so far.

10
(5)
A Likely Storyv14
79-0OR: 50CD
14/1
T: T G McCourtJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Running well in defeat in a number of starts at this venue since November and certainly better than his last run suggests. C&D winner could well have plenty say in the closing stages now racing 3lb lower than last winning mark.

11
(9)
Crafty Hugop21
59-0OR: 50C
12/1
T: D A McLoughlinJ: C D Maxwell (3)

One win from four starts at this track and recent starts here have suggested the Mastercraftsman gelding could be struggling from his current mark.

12
(8)
Rag Tatterb7
69-0OR: 50C
8/1
T: Denis HoganJ: P A Harnett (7)

Claimed for new connections after finishing fourth of 14 beaten over 4L here earlier in the month over 1m. Ran well in defeat on stable debut over 1m here last time out and no surprise to witness another bold bid here.

13
(4)
Crest Of A Waveh177
58-10OR: 46
12/1
T: C O'BrienJ: N G McCullagh

13-race maiden could do with rediscovering the form that saw the filly finish fourth of 14 on a couple of occasions over C&D in March. Worth a market check in first time hood.

14
(12)
Neylandt166
58-10OR: 46
25/1
T: P MartinJ: K J Leonard

Nine-race maiden now having her third stable debut in a little over nine months. Vast amount of improvement needed if she is to make her mark in this contest.

Non-Runners

15
(11)
Smart Stinger14
68-10OR: 46
T: Anthony McCannJ: Reserve 1
16
(1)
Comhghairdeas14
69-9OR: 59
T: A SlatteryJ: Reserve 2
17
(7)
My Good Brother14
119-5OR: 55
T: T G McCourtJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
10Victorious Secret69-27/1Full Result
T: A MulhollandJ: N M Crosse

Betting

Forecast

Masalai (7/2), Major Power (5/1), Mulzamm (11/2), Rag Tatter (8/1), Amazing One (9/1), Rippling Waters (9/1), Munfallet (10/1), Make Good (11/1), Crest Of A Wave (12/1), Crafty Hugo (12/1), Comhghairdeas (12/1), A Likely Story (14/1), Neyland (25/1), My Good Brother (33/1), Descendant (40/1), Knock Flyer (40/1), Smart Stinger (100/1)

Verdict

Winner of one of his nine starts over C&D, AMAZING ONE can get back to winning ways here following a solid run behind Mulzamm over the combination earlier this month. The six-year-old remains on a mark of 57 in this contest 1lb lower than his last winning mark. C&D winners Masalai, Mulzamm and Major Power are all running well at the moment and can emerge as dangers here. The Denis Hogan-trained Rag Tatter could be worth a market check on second start for the yard while A Likely Story can go well at a price.
  1. Amazing One
  2. Mulzamm
  3. A Likely Story

