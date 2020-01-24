20:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Seven-time winner at this venue including boasting a 100% record over C&D from three starts over the combination. Another bold show likely.
Improving sort on this surface running with plenty of credit in a couple of defeats since last month including a solid effort over C&D behind Yuften. Major player if holding his form.
Once 107-rated handicapper for trainer Kevin Ryan. Has finished second on both starts for new connections including a 2¾L defeat behind Yuften last month over C&D.
Off the mark at this venue when landing a 14 runner contest over C&D earlier this month off a 7lb lower mark beating Will Be King 1¾L. Capable of another bold bid despite a rise in the weights.
Winner of one of her three starts over C&D. The daughter of Kodiac has been well held in a number of runs over C&D and 1m since last win in October off a 3lb lower mark. Handicapper still appears to have the edge.
11-time winner at the track the gelding has been successful in two of his seven starts over C&D. Not easily dismissed now running 4lb below last winning mark.
Three time winner at this venue the gelding boasts a record of two victories over C&D from seven starts over the combination. Not to be taken lightly.
Winner of one of his 14 starts at this venue, the gelding has been running with plenty of credit in a number of starts over shorter trips earlier in the month. May struggle at this distance.
Winner of three of her 13 starts at this track including a couple of victories over C&D from six starts over the combination. Struggling in two starts at this track this month and others likely to go better.
All four wins at this venue has come over C&D from 16 starts over the combination. On a long losing run currently and hard to fancy racing 11lb lower than last winning mark.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Confrontational
|5
|9-4
|3/1
|Full Result
|T: J J MurphyJ: S Foley
Betting
Forecast
Tommy Taylor (13/8), Outside Inside (9/2), War Hero (11/2), San Andreas (6/1), Yuften (6/1), She's A Babe (12/1), Nigg Bay (16/1), Togoville (20/1), Highly Approved (20/1), Have A Nice Day (33/1)
Verdict
- San Andreas
- Yuften
- Outside Inside
