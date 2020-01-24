Verdict

San Andreas Yuften Outside Inside

The Joseph O'Brien-trainedcan continue his improvement on this surface since running with plenty of credit in a couple of defeats last month including a solid effort over C&D behind Yuften. The four-year-old by Dark Angel can win for the second time in his career on his 12th career start at the expense of the dependablefor trainer Denis Hogan and recent C&D winner. The Johnny Levins pairandshould not be underestimated.