20:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Handicap
  • 7f, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€10,200.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€850.005th€510.006th€340.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.57sOff time:20:00:47
1
(6)
Yuften14
99-12OR: 93CD
6/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Seven-time winner at this venue including boasting a 100% record over C&D from three starts over the combination. Another bold show likely.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
San Andreas35
49-8OR: 89
6/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: H J Horgan (10)

Improving sort on this surface running with plenty of credit in a couple of defeats since last month including a solid effort over C&D behind Yuften. Major player if holding his form.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Tommy Taylor7
69-7OR: 88D
13/8
T: J F LevinsJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Once 107-rated handicapper for trainer Kevin Ryan. Has finished second on both starts for new connections including a 2¾L defeat behind Yuften last month over C&D.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Outside Inside21
59-1OR: 82CD
9/2
T: Jack W DavisonJ: C T Keane

Off the mark at this venue when landing a 14 runner contest over C&D earlier this month off a 7lb lower mark beating Will Be King 1¾L. Capable of another bold bid despite a rise in the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
She's A Babe35
49-1OR: 82CD
12/1
T: A FogartyJ: N M Crosse (5)

Winner of one of her three starts over C&D. The daughter of Kodiac has been well held in a number of runs over C&D and 1m since last win in October off a 3lb lower mark. Handicapper still appears to have the edge.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Togovilleb7
108-13OR: 80CD
20/1
T: Anthony McCannJ: D E Sheehy (5)

11-time winner at the track the gelding has been successful in two of his seven starts over C&D. Not easily dismissed now running 4lb below last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
War Herot,v37
58-12OR: 79CD
11/2
T: A McGuinnessJ: D P McDonogh

Three time winner at this venue the gelding boasts a record of two victories over C&D from seven starts over the combination. Not to be taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Nigg Bayt,v7
68-6OR: 73C
16/1
T: J F LevinsJ: W M Lordan

Winner of one of his 14 starts at this venue, the gelding has been running with plenty of credit in a number of starts over shorter trips earlier in the month. May struggle at this distance.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Highly Approved7
58-5OR: 72CD
20/1
T: A McGuinnessJ: C D Hayes

Winner of three of her 13 starts at this track including a couple of victories over C&D from six starts over the combination. Struggling in two starts at this track this month and others likely to go better.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Have A Nice Day7
108-4OR: 68CD
33/1
T: Miss S J HartyJ: Siobhan Rutledge (10)

All four wins at this venue has come over C&D from 16 starts over the combination. On a long losing run currently and hard to fancy racing 11lb lower than last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Confrontational59-43/1Full Result
T: J J MurphyJ: S Foley

Betting

Forecast

Tommy Taylor (13/8), Outside Inside (9/2), War Hero (11/2), San Andreas (6/1), Yuften (6/1), She's A Babe (12/1), Nigg Bay (16/1), Togoville (20/1), Highly Approved (20/1), Have A Nice Day (33/1)

Verdict

The Joseph O'Brien-trained SAN ANDREAS can continue his improvement on this surface since running with plenty of credit in a couple of defeats last month including a solid effort over C&D behind Yuften. The four-year-old by Dark Angel can win for the second time in his career on his 12th career start at the expense of the dependable Yuften for trainer Denis Hogan and recent C&D winner Outside Inside. The Johnny Levins pair Nigg Bay and Tommy Taylor should not be underestimated.
  1. San Andreas
  2. Yuften
  3. Outside Inside

Video Replay

