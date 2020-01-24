Meetings

19:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Crowne Plaza Hotel Race & Stay Apprentice Maiden
  • 7f, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 27.03sOff time:19:30:37
1
(3)
Beauchamp Bagenal54
59-7OR:
20/1
T: Barry J FitzgeraldJ: W T Byrne (4)

Gelding by Thewayyouare out of a Definite Article mare. Well beaten and never a factor in a couple of bumper starts last year.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(11)
Captainofthebountyt1195
49-7OR: 72
9/4
T: J P O'BrienJ: S M Crosse

Seven-race maiden no impression in a number of starts last season as a three-year-old. Market likely to be the best guide on stable debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(15)
Charle Brune64
79-7OR:
11/2
T: T ShanahanJ: P A Harnett (4)

Modest 108-rated handicap hurdler winner over timber at 2m. Best watched on AW debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(10)
Kellmar
49-7OR:
33/1
T: D BunyanJ: N M Crosse

Hellvelyn gelding out of a Victory Note mare. Closely related to Lea Valley Black winner of three of his nine starts racing between 7f and 1m½f. Likely to improve for the run.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Super Schemerb142
49-7OR:
7/2
T: A SlatteryJ: B M Coen

Gelding by Super Saver out of a USA bred mare. No extra over 2f before finishing eighth of 14 beaten 9¼L on debut over C&D last month. First time blinkers fitted but easy to look elsewhere.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Talk To Jack47
59-7OR:
40/1
T: O McKiernanJ: D E Sheehy

Gelding by Recital out of a Lend A Hand mare. Cost €8,000 as a three-year-old. Well beaten in two career bumper starts to date and doesn't warrant consideration in this heat.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Wherewithal121
49-7OR:
11/2
T: M HalfordJ: E A Fitzgerald (7)

Lope De Vega colt. Half-brother to three winners. Nothing of note in a couple of starts for trainer Ralph Beckett but certainly worth a check in the market on debut for new connections.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(13)
Wisaka42
49-7OR:
66/1
T: A MurrayJ: S T McCullagh

Gelding by Excelebration out of a Rock Of Gibraltar mare. Well beaten over 10L on a couple of starts to date including an 18L reversal over C&D last month.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Amazon Warrior
49-2OR:
20/1
T: L ComerJ: G M Ryan

Daughter of Bungle Inthejungle out of a King's Best mare. Closely related to four time winner on the Flat Equimou who finished second of 11 in Listed contest at Newbury over 5f.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(6)
Callmejango
49-2OR:
25/1
T: A McGuinnessJ: S M Mooney (4)

Requinto filly out of a Danehill mare. Closely related to seven-time winner Chapter And Verse successful between 7f and 1m2f. Interesting newcomer.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(2)
Dashing Swanb135
49-2OR:
80/1
T: G DonnellyJ: Siobhan Rutledge (7)

Daughter of Sir Prancealot out of a Red Clubs mare. Last but one and last of 13 in a couple of wretched efforts so far on this surface since November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(5)
Eye Of The Dragon35
49-2OR:
16/1
T: M HalfordJ: A J Farragher (4)

Daughter of Dragon Pulse out of a Jurado mare. Nothing to shout about in a couple of starts at this venue since November. Not in the form required to play a part.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(14)
Otilahh142
49-2OR:
33/1
T: P J FlynnJ: A C Persse (4)

Daughter of Lope De Vega out of a Perugino mare. Others more appealing on the balance of her first couple of starts on this surface both in October. First-time hood.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
14
(1)
Sweet Affection35
49-2OR:
4/1
T: D K WeldJ: D W O'Connor

Daughter of Exceed And Excel out of a Sadler's Wells mare. Plenty to like about a couple of pleasing career efforts here over 1m in November/December. One of the more intriguing contenders.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(12)
Janets Wish91
49-2OR: -
T: P W FlynnJ: Reserve 1

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Master Diver49-75/4Full Result
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: T P Madden

Betting

Forecast

Captainofthebounty (9/4), Super Schemer (7/2), Sweet Affection (4/1), Wherewithal (11/2), Charle Brune (11/2), Eye Of The Dragon (16/1), Beauchamp Bagenal (20/1), Amazon Warrior (20/1), Callmejango (25/1), Kellmar (33/1), Otilah (33/1), Talk To Jack (40/1), Janets Wish (50/1), Wisaka (66/1), Dashing Swan (80/1)

Verdict

Costing $1,450,000 as a foal, CAPTAINOFTHEBOUNTY can get off the mark at the eighth attempt on debut for Joseph O'Brien. The War Front gelding will have been a major disappointment for previous connections but should have enough to take this weak renewal. Sweet Affection can emerge as the biggest danger following a couple of pleasing career efforts at this venue over 1m in November/December. The former Ralph Beckett-trained Wherewithal looks an interesting recruit to the surface for trainer Mick Halford.
  1. Captainofthebounty
  2. Sweet Affection
  3. Wherewithal

Video Replay

