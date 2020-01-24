Verdict

Captainofthebounty Sweet Affection Wherewithal

Costing $1,450,000 as a foal,can get off the mark at the eighth attempt on debut for Joseph O'Brien. The War Front gelding will have been a major disappointment for previous connections but should have enough to take this weak renewal.can emerge as the biggest danger following a couple of pleasing career efforts at this venue over 1m in November/December. The former Ralph Beckett-trainedlooks an interesting recruit to the surface for trainer Mick Halford.