19:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Gelding by Thewayyouare out of a Definite Article mare. Well beaten and never a factor in a couple of bumper starts last year.
Seven-race maiden no impression in a number of starts last season as a three-year-old. Market likely to be the best guide on stable debut.
Modest 108-rated handicap hurdler winner over timber at 2m. Best watched on AW debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.
Hellvelyn gelding out of a Victory Note mare. Closely related to Lea Valley Black winner of three of his nine starts racing between 7f and 1m½f. Likely to improve for the run.
Gelding by Super Saver out of a USA bred mare. No extra over 2f before finishing eighth of 14 beaten 9¼L on debut over C&D last month. First time blinkers fitted but easy to look elsewhere.
Gelding by Recital out of a Lend A Hand mare. Cost €8,000 as a three-year-old. Well beaten in two career bumper starts to date and doesn't warrant consideration in this heat.
Lope De Vega colt. Half-brother to three winners. Nothing of note in a couple of starts for trainer Ralph Beckett but certainly worth a check in the market on debut for new connections.
Gelding by Excelebration out of a Rock Of Gibraltar mare. Well beaten over 10L on a couple of starts to date including an 18L reversal over C&D last month.
Daughter of Bungle Inthejungle out of a King's Best mare. Closely related to four time winner on the Flat Equimou who finished second of 11 in Listed contest at Newbury over 5f.
Requinto filly out of a Danehill mare. Closely related to seven-time winner Chapter And Verse successful between 7f and 1m2f. Interesting newcomer.
Daughter of Sir Prancealot out of a Red Clubs mare. Last but one and last of 13 in a couple of wretched efforts so far on this surface since November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed.
Daughter of Dragon Pulse out of a Jurado mare. Nothing to shout about in a couple of starts at this venue since November. Not in the form required to play a part.
Daughter of Lope De Vega out of a Perugino mare. Others more appealing on the balance of her first couple of starts on this surface both in October. First-time hood.
Daughter of Exceed And Excel out of a Sadler's Wells mare. Plenty to like about a couple of pleasing career efforts here over 1m in November/December. One of the more intriguing contenders.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Master Diver
|4
|9-7
|5/4
|Full Result
|T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: T P Madden
Betting
Forecast
Captainofthebounty (9/4), Super Schemer (7/2), Sweet Affection (4/1), Wherewithal (11/2), Charle Brune (11/2), Eye Of The Dragon (16/1), Beauchamp Bagenal (20/1), Amazon Warrior (20/1), Callmejango (25/1), Kellmar (33/1), Otilah (33/1), Talk To Jack (40/1), Janets Wish (50/1), Wisaka (66/1), Dashing Swan (80/1)
Verdict
- Captainofthebounty
- Sweet Affection
- Wherewithal
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.