12:40 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

  • Sky Bet Britain's Most Popular Online Bookmaker Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 31y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 51.18sOff time:12:40:39
1
Hey Bud64
712-0OR: 122
7/1
T: J ScottJ: Nick Scholfield

Wincanton novice hurdle win to end last season showed his ability but was a shade disappointing first time out at the same course in first handicap. Something to prove now as he goes chasing.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Iron Horse57
911-12OR: 120
8/1
T: R T PhillipsJ: Daniel Hiskett (3)

Uttoxeter winner last season over hurdles no match for a runaway winner first time out this term. Lightly raced for his age and certainly bred to jump a fence so not ruled out here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Court Dreaming46
711-12OR: 120
12/1
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day

Bumped into a smart rival on chased debut at Carlisle but better judged on his 10L fourth at Musselburgh last time out. Must improve slightly on that to make the frame but suspect he can do.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Shanroe Tic Tecb26
811-8OR: 116
8/1
T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob

Landed a hurdles hat-trick in March and ran respectably here first time out when fourth over 2m. Now tackles fences for the first time but progressive enough to play a part if he jumps soundly.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Poguet38
711-5OR: 113
4/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Point winner made the frame in all four hurdles starts and ran well first time over fences when second beaten just over 3L at Catterick. The third that day has since won so the form looks solid and he is a leading player here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Massini Man52
711-5OR: 113
10/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Didn't seem to progress after his Hereford win over hurdles but sound effort first time over fences behind Katpoli who has won since. The third went close next time in a handicap too so there is genuine hope here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Destined To Shinet55
811-5OR: 113D
10/1
T: Kerry LeeJ: J E Moore

Pulled up on chase debut where he jumped violently left and although he was better at Bangor he still failed to land a blow. Will need to leave both efforts behind to get involved here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Lough Har60
611-2OR: 110
5/1
T: F O'BrienJ: C Brace (3)

Handicap and chase debutant was second in final point and placed in first two races under Rules (one bumper, one novice hurdle). Unexposed at this stage and the market may be a helpful guide.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Est Illic42
611-2OR: 110
7/1
T: T SymondsJ: Benjamin Poste

Not really threatening over hurdles in the last couple of years so his well beaten fourth of five here over fences no major surprise. Has plenty to prove here.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Not Going Outh,t89
610-10OR: 104
22/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Sean Quinlan

Never really threatened over hurdles for Mark Gillard or current yard so doesn't appeal as one to be taking a chance on first time over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Little Stevie21
810-8OR: 102
28/1
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: Henry Brooke

The only previous chase winner courtesy of a Market Rasen win in July. Well held since however and 1-18 record shows limitations. Experience edge may help him towards a place.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Pogue (4/1), Lough Har (5/1), Est Illic (7/1), Hey Bud (7/1), Iron Horse (8/1), Shanroe Tic Tec (8/1), Destined To Shine (10/1), Massini Man (10/1), Court Dreaming (12/1), Not Going Out (22/1), Little Stevie (28/1)

Verdict

Lightly raced POGUE always looked a chaser in the making over hurdles and his sound fourth in a race working out pretty well first time over fences concurs with that view. He gets the nod here for the prolific McCain/Hughes combination. Massini Man's first chase race was in a warm event and he acquitted himself with credit so he too looks a big player. Of the chasing debutants Shanroe Tic Tec makes most appeal.
  1. Pogue
  2. Massini Man
  3. Shanroe Tic Tec

Video Replay

