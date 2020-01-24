12:40 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
- Sky Bet Britain's Most Popular Online Bookmaker Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 31y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
- 11 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Wincanton novice hurdle win to end last season showed his ability but was a shade disappointing first time out at the same course in first handicap. Something to prove now as he goes chasing.
Uttoxeter winner last season over hurdles no match for a runaway winner first time out this term. Lightly raced for his age and certainly bred to jump a fence so not ruled out here.
Bumped into a smart rival on chased debut at Carlisle but better judged on his 10L fourth at Musselburgh last time out. Must improve slightly on that to make the frame but suspect he can do.
Landed a hurdles hat-trick in March and ran respectably here first time out when fourth over 2m. Now tackles fences for the first time but progressive enough to play a part if he jumps soundly.
Point winner made the frame in all four hurdles starts and ran well first time over fences when second beaten just over 3L at Catterick. The third that day has since won so the form looks solid and he is a leading player here.
Didn't seem to progress after his Hereford win over hurdles but sound effort first time over fences behind Katpoli who has won since. The third went close next time in a handicap too so there is genuine hope here.
Pulled up on chase debut where he jumped violently left and although he was better at Bangor he still failed to land a blow. Will need to leave both efforts behind to get involved here.
Handicap and chase debutant was second in final point and placed in first two races under Rules (one bumper, one novice hurdle). Unexposed at this stage and the market may be a helpful guide.
Not really threatening over hurdles in the last couple of years so his well beaten fourth of five here over fences no major surprise. Has plenty to prove here.
Never really threatened over hurdles for Mark Gillard or current yard so doesn't appeal as one to be taking a chance on first time over fences.
The only previous chase winner courtesy of a Market Rasen win in July. Well held since however and 1-18 record shows limitations. Experience edge may help him towards a place.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Wishfull Dreaming
|8
|10-13
|5/1
|T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England
Betting
Forecast
Pogue (4/1), Lough Har (5/1), Est Illic (7/1), Hey Bud (7/1), Iron Horse (8/1), Shanroe Tic Tec (8/1), Destined To Shine (10/1), Massini Man (10/1), Court Dreaming (12/1), Not Going Out (22/1), Little Stevie (28/1)
Verdict
- Pogue
- Massini Man
- Shanroe Tic Tec
Video Replay
