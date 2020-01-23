Meetings

14:45 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020

  • Join Racing TV Now Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 3m 26y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,509.002nd£1,030.003rd£515.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 57.5sOff time:14:55:04
1
Sergeant Brodyb,t10
912-2OR: 102D
14/1
T: S DrinkwaterJ: Mr Harrison Beswick (5)

Point winner who is 0-12 under rules. Acts on testing ground and arrives in solid form after being placed at both Ffos Las (2m4f) and Lingfield (2m7f) on his last two starts. Should again be competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Overworkdunderpaid28
711-12OR: 98D
10/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: Tom Buckley (7)

15-race maiden, the last nine of those runs having been over fences. Slipping in the weights, stays 3m, and has run well here over fences. Not written off on return to this discipline.

Last RunWatch last race
3
McCrackens Gate22
911-12OR: 98
11/1
T: Justin LandyJ: Colm McCormack (3)

Placed in two of his three starts over hurdles since joining this trainer. Went close when stepped up to a similar trip at Fakenham last time. Up 3lb for that, so a bit more needed, but probably capable of going close. Acts on testing ground.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Kendelup120
511-12OR: 98
25/1
T: N J HawkeJ: David Noonan

Didn't show much in novice/maiden company earlier in the season, but gave at least some cause for optimism on his recent handicap debut at Hereford (2m3f, heavy). Step up in trip looks positive and if cheekpieces help he could be a big player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Dr Timep69
811-9OR: 95WS
20/1
T: T SymondsJ: Benjamin Poste

0-7 over hurdles, but made the frame when 1lb higher at Ffos Las (3m, soft) in October, so has the ability to have a say. Not seen since having wind surgery in November, but if that has helped he could be involved.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Coshestonp34
711-6OR: 92
9/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Showed some promise in bumpers, but despite picking up some prize money over hurdles, he has yet to kick on from there. Still early days for him, and he remains of interest now upped in trip. Acts on soft.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Incertainep,t35
711-2OR: 88
25/1
T: T R GrettonJ: B S Hughes

Came good at the sixth attempt over hurdles, when winning a mares' handicap (2m7f, soft; first-time hood/tongue-tie/cheekpieces combination) at Market Rasen in November from 3lb lower. Well held on heavy latest, and more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Jobsonfire9
811-2OR: 88D
4/6
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Charlie Price (5)

Point winner who broke his duck over hurdles at the fourth attempt at Doncaster (3m½f, good to soft). Escapes penalty for that conditionals' success, which he did by an easy 10L. Has to prove he can back it up, but looks a big player if he can.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Leopardh,t310
610-13OR: 85
20/1
T: Miss J E FosterJ: Ryan Mania

0-18 in both codes. Best effort of seven runs over hurdles came last time when 1¾L fourth here over C&D (soft) last March. Resumes from 1lb lower, and would be interesting if the market speaks positively.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Commanding Spiritp28
810-10OR: 82D
66/1
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley

Heavy ground point winner when with Jonjo O'Neill, but well held at Hexham on debut for this stable, and has failed to complete twice since (all chases). Can only watch on return to hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Real Armanit120
810-7OR: 79
22/1
T: Mrs J WaltonJ: Ross Chapman

Made the frame (albeit a distant second) in a Musselburgh maiden hurdle (2m4f, good) a year or so ago. Below that level since, but has slipped in the weights now, and with tongue-tie on, it would be no surprise to see him do better.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
Clondaw Fixer13
810-0OR: 71
25/1
T: G BewleyJ: Jonathon Bewley (3)

Has shown very little so far under rules, with even his best effort last time out at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) resulting in a 19½L defeat. 1lb 'wrong' and others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jobsonfire (4/6), Cosheston (9/1), Overworkdunderpaid (10/1), McCrackens Gate (11/1), Sergeant Brody (14/1), Leopard (20/1), Dr Time (20/1), Real Armani (22/1), Clondaw Fixer (25/1), Incertaine (25/1), Kendelu (25/1), Commanding Spirit (66/1)

Verdict

Low grade stuff, but this could be a competitive event nonetheless. Sergeant Brody is not ruled out under topweight, while Overworkdunderpaid, McCrackens Gate and partcularly Kendelu are of interest. Jobsonfire was an easy winner last time, but he now has to back that up, and Dr Time may also make an impact. However, COSHESTON looks interesting now upped in trip. He could represent a bit of value for a stable that is no stranger to shocks at this track, and he is suggested.
  1. Cosheston
  2. Kendelu
  3. Jobsonfire

Video Replay

