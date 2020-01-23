14:45 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
Point winner who is 0-12 under rules. Acts on testing ground and arrives in solid form after being placed at both Ffos Las (2m4f) and Lingfield (2m7f) on his last two starts. Should again be competitive.
15-race maiden, the last nine of those runs having been over fences. Slipping in the weights, stays 3m, and has run well here over fences. Not written off on return to this discipline.
Placed in two of his three starts over hurdles since joining this trainer. Went close when stepped up to a similar trip at Fakenham last time. Up 3lb for that, so a bit more needed, but probably capable of going close. Acts on testing ground.
Didn't show much in novice/maiden company earlier in the season, but gave at least some cause for optimism on his recent handicap debut at Hereford (2m3f, heavy). Step up in trip looks positive and if cheekpieces help he could be a big player.
0-7 over hurdles, but made the frame when 1lb higher at Ffos Las (3m, soft) in October, so has the ability to have a say. Not seen since having wind surgery in November, but if that has helped he could be involved.
Showed some promise in bumpers, but despite picking up some prize money over hurdles, he has yet to kick on from there. Still early days for him, and he remains of interest now upped in trip. Acts on soft.
Came good at the sixth attempt over hurdles, when winning a mares' handicap (2m7f, soft; first-time hood/tongue-tie/cheekpieces combination) at Market Rasen in November from 3lb lower. Well held on heavy latest, and more needed.
Point winner who broke his duck over hurdles at the fourth attempt at Doncaster (3m½f, good to soft). Escapes penalty for that conditionals' success, which he did by an easy 10L. Has to prove he can back it up, but looks a big player if he can.
0-18 in both codes. Best effort of seven runs over hurdles came last time when 1¾L fourth here over C&D (soft) last March. Resumes from 1lb lower, and would be interesting if the market speaks positively.
Heavy ground point winner when with Jonjo O'Neill, but well held at Hexham on debut for this stable, and has failed to complete twice since (all chases). Can only watch on return to hurdles.
Made the frame (albeit a distant second) in a Musselburgh maiden hurdle (2m4f, good) a year or so ago. Below that level since, but has slipped in the weights now, and with tongue-tie on, it would be no surprise to see him do better.
Has shown very little so far under rules, with even his best effort last time out at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) resulting in a 19½L defeat. 1lb 'wrong' and others are preferred.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Jobsonfire (4/6), Cosheston (9/1), Overworkdunderpaid (10/1), McCrackens Gate (11/1), Sergeant Brody (14/1), Leopard (20/1), Dr Time (20/1), Real Armani (22/1), Clondaw Fixer (25/1), Incertaine (25/1), Kendelu (25/1), Commanding Spirit (66/1)
Verdict
- Cosheston
- Kendelu
- Jobsonfire
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.