Verdict

Tavus Cawthorne Lad Dark Lochnagar

Trainer Tim Easterby has been quoted as saying that he is aiming to getinto the juvenile handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so he will need another improved effort here and should go close. However, preference is just for the also-penalised, who stays well, which could be vital given that the rail movements increase the distance of this by 168 yards, and will find this easier than his most recent, lofty engagement.could be a danger to all if sharp enough on his hurdles debut, after a break, whileandare respected.