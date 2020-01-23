Meetings

13:05 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Every Race Live On Racing TV Juvenile Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 16.9sOff time:13:05:27
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Cawthorne Lad14
411-4OR: 120D
11/2
T: T D EasterbyJ: Jamie Hamilton

In cracking form and improving with each of three runs over hurdles. Broke his duck with a decisive success at Catterick (1m7½f, soft) earlier in the month and very much shortlist material again under a penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Coup De Gold26
411-4OR:
20/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Mr A Anderson (7)

Maiden on the Flat, but broke his duck immediately on being switched to this code in a Catterick maiden hurdle last month (2m3½f, soft) at 40-1. This is tougher, so he will need significant improvement to follow-up back in trip and under a penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Tavus27
411-4OR: D
2/1
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: Joe Colliver

Triple Flat winner at up to 1m6f for Roger Charlton. Got off to a good start over hurdles when winning a juvenile event at Newcastle (2m, heavy) in November. Not disgraced in a Chepstow Grade 1 latest but this is easier. Claims, despite his penalty.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Burnage Boy62
410-12OR: 107
16/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Billy Garritty (5)

Runner-up in two of his three starts over hurdles, including on debut over C&D in October (good to soft). Managed to marginally better that at Catterick when last seen in November. Can't rule out improvement, but will need a fair bit of that to win.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Dark Lochnagar90
410-12OR:
6/4
T: K DalgleishJ: B S Hughes

Dual soft ground Flat winner at up to 1m2½f (stays 1m4½f) and officially rated 88 in that code. In good hands, and sure to be well versed ahead of this hurdles debut. Hasn't yet shown his best when fresh, but nonetheless a very interesting runner.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Dehradun16
410-12OR:
11/1
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Ran once on the Flat for Michael Bell before switching to this trainer, for whom he showed some promise on his hurdles debut at Taunton (2m½f, soft) recently, when 66-1. Should step up on that, but may have to wait for other days.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Gordalanv14
410-12OR: 112
18/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

1m6f (soft) Flat winner at Catterick last October (from BHA mark of 52). Placed twice over hurdles, including when 7L behind Cawthorne Lad at Catterick recently. Meets him on 6lb better terms here, but not easy to envisage a reversal of placings.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Showshutai239
410-12OR:
200/1
T: C N KellettJ: D Crosse

Officially rated just 38 on the Flat, where he has yet to make the frame from seven attempts. Likely to find this hurdles debut far too tough.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dark Lochnagar (6/4), Tavus (2/1), Cawthorne Lad (11/2), Dehradun (11/1), Burnage Boy (16/1), Gordalan (18/1), Coup De Gold (20/1), Showshutai (200/1)

Verdict

Trainer Tim Easterby has been quoted as saying that he is aiming to get Cawthorne Lad into the juvenile handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so he will need another improved effort here and should go close. However, preference is just for the also-penalised TAVUS, who stays well, which could be vital given that the rail movements increase the distance of this by 168 yards, and will find this easier than his most recent, lofty engagement. Dark Lochnagar could be a danger to all if sharp enough on his hurdles debut, after a break, while Coup De Gold and Gordalan are respected.
  1. Tavus
  2. Cawthorne Lad
  3. Dark Lochnagar

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby