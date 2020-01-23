13:05 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
In cracking form and improving with each of three runs over hurdles. Broke his duck with a decisive success at Catterick (1m7½f, soft) earlier in the month and very much shortlist material again under a penalty.
Maiden on the Flat, but broke his duck immediately on being switched to this code in a Catterick maiden hurdle last month (2m3½f, soft) at 40-1. This is tougher, so he will need significant improvement to follow-up back in trip and under a penalty.
Triple Flat winner at up to 1m6f for Roger Charlton. Got off to a good start over hurdles when winning a juvenile event at Newcastle (2m, heavy) in November. Not disgraced in a Chepstow Grade 1 latest but this is easier. Claims, despite his penalty.
Runner-up in two of his three starts over hurdles, including on debut over C&D in October (good to soft). Managed to marginally better that at Catterick when last seen in November. Can't rule out improvement, but will need a fair bit of that to win.
Dual soft ground Flat winner at up to 1m2½f (stays 1m4½f) and officially rated 88 in that code. In good hands, and sure to be well versed ahead of this hurdles debut. Hasn't yet shown his best when fresh, but nonetheless a very interesting runner.
Ran once on the Flat for Michael Bell before switching to this trainer, for whom he showed some promise on his hurdles debut at Taunton (2m½f, soft) recently, when 66-1. Should step up on that, but may have to wait for other days.
1m6f (soft) Flat winner at Catterick last October (from BHA mark of 52). Placed twice over hurdles, including when 7L behind Cawthorne Lad at Catterick recently. Meets him on 6lb better terms here, but not easy to envisage a reversal of placings.
Officially rated just 38 on the Flat, where he has yet to make the frame from seven attempts. Likely to find this hurdles debut far too tough.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Dark Lochnagar (6/4), Tavus (2/1), Cawthorne Lad (11/2), Dehradun (11/1), Burnage Boy (16/1), Gordalan (18/1), Coup De Gold (20/1), Showshutai (200/1)
Verdict
- Tavus
- Cawthorne Lad
- Dark Lochnagar
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.