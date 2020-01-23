Meetings

18:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 41.93sOff time:18:30:13
1
(4)
Blake's Vision21
39-7OR: 75
10/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Kept on gamely when narrowly winning a modest Southwell novice auction (7f) in November; runner-up (comfortably held) at Lingfield three weeks ago; should stay this 1m trip (dam was a 1m Listed-placed winner).

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
St Just23
39-5OR: 73D
4/7
T: W J HaggasJ: B A Curtis

Golden Horn colt (40,000gns yearling); beat subsequent winner Island Hideaway when scoring readily on handicap debut at Lingfield (1m) on New Year's Eve; no obvious reason why a switch to Tapeta should inconvenience; good chance despite 6lb rise.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Xian Expressb12
39-3OR: 71D
7/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Well placed by Mick Appleby to win a couple of weak races over varying distances in recent weeks, including at odds of 4-11f in a 1m seller at Chelmsford; time will tell exactly what is his optimum trip; will do well to land the hat-trick.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Lyricist Voicet57
39-1OR: 69
7/1
T: M BottiJ: J Quinn

Five-race maiden; more than a shade underwhelming since finishing strongly behind Overpriced Mixer at Kempton (7f) in October; easing marginally in the weights; a watching and waiting game to see what he can produce at a different track/surface.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Internationaltiger138
38-13OR: 67BFWS
16/1
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)

Garswood colt; has had wind surgery since his last start at Thirsk (7f, good) in September; switches to the AW from what could be considered a reasonable handicap mark of 67; note a market move.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Copperlightp17
38-10OR: 64CD
10/1
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

Made all at a steady pace when winning a Class 6 C&D nursery in December; operating at an equivalent level of form since (without progressing); it should be noted that the Haslam yard remain in rock-solid form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
1Alkaamel39-44/11Full Result
T: W J HaggasJ: D Tudhope

Betting

Forecast

St Just (4/7), Lyricist Voice (7/1), Xian Express (7/1), Copperlight (10/1), Blake's Vision (10/1), Internationaltiger (16/1)

Verdict

Not the type of race which makes a great deal of appeal for betting purposes, but the most likely winner is surely the Lingfield New Year's Eve scorer ST JUST. He beat a subsequent winner (Island Hideaway) when making his handicap debut on that occasion, therefore a 6lb rise in the weights isn't considered to be excessive. Both Blake's Vision and Xian Express have also been running reasonably well (the latter seeks a hat-trick), yet the suspicion is that their overall form lines aren't particularly strong. Of the others, Richard Fahey's Internationaltiger is noteworthy on AW/handicap debut post wind surgery.
  1. St Just
  2. Internationaltiger
  3. Blake's Vision

Video Replay

