18:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Kept on gamely when narrowly winning a modest Southwell novice auction (7f) in November; runner-up (comfortably held) at Lingfield three weeks ago; should stay this 1m trip (dam was a 1m Listed-placed winner).
Golden Horn colt (40,000gns yearling); beat subsequent winner Island Hideaway when scoring readily on handicap debut at Lingfield (1m) on New Year's Eve; no obvious reason why a switch to Tapeta should inconvenience; good chance despite 6lb rise.
Well placed by Mick Appleby to win a couple of weak races over varying distances in recent weeks, including at odds of 4-11f in a 1m seller at Chelmsford; time will tell exactly what is his optimum trip; will do well to land the hat-trick.
Five-race maiden; more than a shade underwhelming since finishing strongly behind Overpriced Mixer at Kempton (7f) in October; easing marginally in the weights; a watching and waiting game to see what he can produce at a different track/surface.
Garswood colt; has had wind surgery since his last start at Thirsk (7f, good) in September; switches to the AW from what could be considered a reasonable handicap mark of 67; note a market move.
Made all at a steady pace when winning a Class 6 C&D nursery in December; operating at an equivalent level of form since (without progressing); it should be noted that the Haslam yard remain in rock-solid form.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Alkaamel
|3
|9-4
|4/11
|Full Result
|T: W J HaggasJ: D Tudhope
Betting
Forecast
St Just (4/7), Lyricist Voice (7/1), Xian Express (7/1), Copperlight (10/1), Blake's Vision (10/1), Internationaltiger (16/1)
Verdict
- St Just
- Internationaltiger
- Blake's Vision
