17:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Freshened up by a 146-day break following a couple of poor efforts during August 2019 (here and at Doncaster); is now rated 9lb lower than when winning a 7f Class 5 handicap here in September 2018; risky, yet can't be totally discounted.
Has risen steadily in the weights since her last visit to Gosforth Park (April 2018); ultra-consistent on turf last summer (1m-1m4f); reappears in an essentially modest Class 6 handicap, yet still sits on a joint career-high mark.
Sprung a 33-1 surprise on the Fibresand at Southwell (1m) in March 2019; 0-11 since (occasionally placed on turf); weakened when sixth of nine to Double Martini over C&D a fortnight ago; needs more.
Won a 1m3½f Lingfield maiden (good) for Charlie Appleby in May 2017 before badly losing his way in the UAE; has failed to recapture any positive form since returning to these shores (initially with Adrian Nicholls).
Dual C&D winner (won back-to-back in November); just failed (beaten a nose) when splitting his stablemates Curfewed and Kind Review over C&D last week; swiftly goes again before a small weights rise kicks in.
Won twice from similar marks for David Loughnane during April 2019 (Wolverhampton and Leicester); more miss than hit in four starts for the Sedgefield handler Fred Watson; hard to fancy.
12-race maiden; has shown enough ability to suggest that he'll find a small race eventually for the Middleham based handler Ben Haslam; 1lb higher than when beaten 1L by Proceeding over C&D in early November; player.
Won just once in 32 starts (0-12 on the AW); has been plying his trade over stamina-sapping trips (1m6f-2m) on the Fibresand at Southwell in recent weeks; it's fairly surprising to see him dropping right back in trip to 1m.
Five-race maiden; hasn't managed to beat a single rival in four of those starts (7f-1m2f); looks moderate to say the very least; all hopes surely pinned on the application of headgear (visor).
Betting
Forecast
Proceeding (11/8), Ritchie Star (5/2), Equidae (8/1), Mudawwan (8/1), Betty Grable (9/1), Irish Minister (14/1), Cross Step (25/1), False Id (25/1), Hey Jazzy Lady (50/1), Hurricane Heidi (66/1)
Verdict
- Proceeding
- Ritchie Star
- Betty Grable
