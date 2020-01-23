Meetings

17:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 42.34sOff time:17:02:14
1
(4)
Mudawwanp146
69-8OR: 61C
8/1
T: J D BethellJ: Jack Mitchell

Freshened up by a 146-day break following a couple of poor efforts during August 2019 (here and at Doncaster); is now rated 9lb lower than when winning a 7f Class 5 handicap here in September 2018; risky, yet can't be totally discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Betty Grable124
69-7OR: 60CD
9/1
T: W StoreyJ: Rhona Pindar (7)

Has risen steadily in the weights since her last visit to Gosforth Park (April 2018); ultra-consistent on turf last summer (1m-1m4f); reappears in an essentially modest Class 6 handicap, yet still sits on a joint career-high mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Equidaet14
59-7OR: 60D
8/1
T: I JardineJ: Jamie Gormley

Sprung a 33-1 surprise on the Fibresand at Southwell (1m) in March 2019; 0-11 since (occasionally placed on turf); weakened when sixth of nine to Double Martini over C&D a fortnight ago; needs more.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
Cross Stepp50
69-5OR: 58
25/1
T: C MooreJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Won a 1m3½f Lingfield maiden (good) for Charlie Appleby in May 2017 before badly losing his way in the UAE; has failed to recapture any positive form since returning to these shores (initially with Adrian Nicholls).

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Proceeding6
59-4OR: 57CD
11/8
T: Miss Tracy WaggottJ: J Fanning

Dual C&D winner (won back-to-back in November); just failed (beaten a nose) when splitting his stablemates Curfewed and Kind Review over C&D last week; swiftly goes again before a small weights rise kicks in.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
False Idv14
79-2OR: 55C
25/1
T: F WatsonJ: S A Gray

Won twice from similar marks for David Loughnane during April 2019 (Wolverhampton and Leicester); more miss than hit in four starts for the Sedgefield handler Fred Watson; hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Ritchie Star36
49-1OR: 54
5/2
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

12-race maiden; has shown enough ability to suggest that he'll find a small race eventually for the Middleham based handler Ben Haslam; 1lb higher than when beaten 1L by Proceeding over C&D in early November; player.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Irish Ministert20
58-10OR: 49D
14/1
T: D ThompsonJ: K T O'Neill

Won just once in 32 starts (0-12 on the AW); has been plying his trade over stamina-sapping trips (1m6f-2m) on the Fibresand at Southwell in recent weeks; it's fairly surprising to see him dropping right back in trip to 1m.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Hurricane Heidiv112
48-7OR: 45
66/1
T: D ShawJ: Cam Hardie

Five-race maiden; hasn't managed to beat a single rival in four of those starts (7f-1m2f); looks moderate to say the very least; all hopes surely pinned on the application of headgear (visor).

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

9
(3)
Hey Jazzy Lady2
48-7OR: 45
T: A CrookJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Proceeding (11/8), Ritchie Star (5/2), Equidae (8/1), Mudawwan (8/1), Betty Grable (9/1), Irish Minister (14/1), Cross Step (25/1), False Id (25/1), Hey Jazzy Lady (50/1), Hurricane Heidi (66/1)

Verdict

Betty Grable is a likeable and consistent mare who returns to action from a 124-day absence. Nevertheless, despite the paucity of talented opposition in this Class 6 handicap, it's still a fact that she competes from a joint career-high mark. Meanwhile, the 12-race maiden Ritchie Star is closely matched with Tracy Waggott's PROCEEDING on November C&D form. However, electing to stick with more recent evidence we'll plump for the Spennymoor-trained runner who split stablemates Curfewed and Kind Review in a blanket finish here on Friday evening.
  1. Proceeding
  2. Ritchie Star
  3. Betty Grable

Video Replay

