Verdict

Benie Des Dieux Apple's Jade Penhill

Grade 1 winnershould have too much for her rivals and can take this race on route to Cheltenham She was an unlucky loser at the Festival last season and victory would have seen her start this race looking for an incredible six Grade 1 wins on the bounce.looks to be her only serious rival and she threw down a gauntlet with an impressive victory in a Grade 1 event at Leopardstown in December. A repeat of that effort should see her giving the selection most to do.has not been at his very best of late but may be coming slowly to hand once again. He has plenty of talent and should go close but only if running up to his very best.