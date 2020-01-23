Meetings

13:50 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 3m, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner€27,000.002nd€9,000.003rd€4,501.004th€2,250.005th€1,350.006th€900.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 8.6sOff time:13:50:11
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Apple's Jadep,t26
811-3OR: 157D
11/8
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Completed at hat.trick in her favourite race a Leopardstown last time out where she seemed to be back to her best after below par runs at Fairyhouse and Navan earlier in the winter; leading chance especially if jumping better.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Benie Des Dieux250
911-3OR: 157
1/1
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Makes seasonal reappearance but sets the standard in this contest with her last two victories coming in Grade 1 contests at Punchestown and Auteil ( a last flight fall cost her the chance at Cheltenham), looks the one to beat.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Death Duty758
911-3OR: 144
20/1
T: G ElliottJ: Rachael Blackmore

Was a top class novice hurdler in his day but has had problems after proving himself a very useful chaser; returns here from over a two year absence from the racecourse and difficult to assess.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Killultagh Vic26
1111-3OR: 148D
25/1
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Capable of holding his own but might have to settle for a supporting role to his younger rivals; usually helps to set the pace in races these days..

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Penhill26
911-3OR: 155D
8/1
T: W P MullinsJ: R M Power

Yet to hit the form he showed back in 2018 when he showed himself to be a very classsy racehorse by winning at the Cheltenham Festival; yet to hit those heights this terms but should run better than recent efforts.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Mary Frances25
810-10OR: 126
100/1
T: Martin HassettJ: S W Flanagan

Has placed twice two times this season but looks out of her depth in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
Gardens of Babylon25
510-13OR: 139
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Presenting Percy811-89/4
T: P G KellyJ: D N Russell

Betting

Forecast

Benie Des Dieux (1/1), Apple's Jade (11/8), Penhill (8/1), Gardens of Babylon (12/1), Death Duty (20/1), Killultagh Vic (25/1), Mary Frances (100/1)

Verdict

Grade 1 winner BENIE DES DIEUX should have too much for her rivals and can take this race on route to Cheltenham She was an unlucky loser at the Festival last season and victory would have seen her start this race looking for an incredible six Grade 1 wins on the bounce. Apple's Jade looks to be her only serious rival and she threw down a gauntlet with an impressive victory in a Grade 1 event at Leopardstown in December. A repeat of that effort should see her giving the selection most to do. Penhill has not been at his very best of late but may be coming slowly to hand once again. He has plenty of talent and should go close but only if running up to his very best.
  1. Benie Des Dieux
  2. Apple's Jade
  3. Penhill

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby