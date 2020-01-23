13:50 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
Completed at hat.trick in her favourite race a Leopardstown last time out where she seemed to be back to her best after below par runs at Fairyhouse and Navan earlier in the winter; leading chance especially if jumping better.
Makes seasonal reappearance but sets the standard in this contest with her last two victories coming in Grade 1 contests at Punchestown and Auteil ( a last flight fall cost her the chance at Cheltenham), looks the one to beat.
Was a top class novice hurdler in his day but has had problems after proving himself a very useful chaser; returns here from over a two year absence from the racecourse and difficult to assess.
Capable of holding his own but might have to settle for a supporting role to his younger rivals; usually helps to set the pace in races these days..
Yet to hit the form he showed back in 2018 when he showed himself to be a very classsy racehorse by winning at the Cheltenham Festival; yet to hit those heights this terms but should run better than recent efforts.
Has placed twice two times this season but looks out of her depth in this contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Presenting Percy
|8
|11-8
|9/4
|T: P G KellyJ: D N Russell
Betting
Forecast
Benie Des Dieux (1/1), Apple's Jade (11/8), Penhill (8/1), Gardens of Babylon (12/1), Death Duty (20/1), Killultagh Vic (25/1), Mary Frances (100/1)
Verdict
- Benie Des Dieux
- Apple's Jade
- Penhill
