Meetings

12:55 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

  • Sky Sports Racing Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 7f 95y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,265.002nd£1,252.003rd£626.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 17.2sOff time:12:55:35
1
Massini's Dream14
912-0OR: 102BF
4/1
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Jack Tudor (6)

Has been successful twice in point-to-points but is 0-13 under Rules. Although she is yet to prevail over hurdles, she has hit the frame on a number of occasions. She unseated her rider last time at Catterick (3m1½f). One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Fair Exchangep17
1011-12OR: 100
40/1
T: P BowenJ: Richard Patrick

Point-to-point winner who is a maiden under Rules following 11 appearances. She was pulled up last time in a 2m7½f chase at Chepstow. Set for his opening run over hurdles here. Best to watch.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Raise Your Shades100
611-7OR: 95
5/1
T: B PaulingJ: Luca Morgan (6)

Broke his maiden at Southwell (2m4½f) three runs ago. Has been disappointing in his two attempts since, including latest at Hereford (2m5½f). Is stepping up in trip. Needs to improve from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Very Intense781
911-6OR: 94BF
16/1
T: N B KingJ: Max Kendrick

Has not appeared under Rules since he was second of 11 at Kempton (2m4½f). Has won three times in point-to-points since. Is set for his first outing for his new yard here. Best to watch on his return to action.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Irskat20
611-5OR: 93
7/2
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Ben Hicks (8)

Lightly-raced gelding who has had four runs without success. He made his handicap debut at Hereford (2m3½f) last time out where he was third of 10. Remains off the same mark. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Morovalp,t22
910-12OR: 86
22/1
T: Tracey LeesonJ: Lorcan Williams

Is still looking for his first victory on the track following 20 attempts. Has been a long way down the field on all three of his runs this season so far, including latest over this C&D when he was seventh of eight. Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Oliver's Islandb13
810-7OR: 81D
8/1
T: Sean ConwayJ: Edward Austin (3)

His last success came at Uttoxeter (2m7½f) in December 2018. He has failed to follow that up in three runs since. Was sixth of 11 at Sedgefield (2m4f) earlier this month. Needs to improve on recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Stonebrigg Legend22
810-5OR: 79BFC
2/1
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: Alexander Thorne (3)

Both of her two wins have come at this course over fences. Has been second on her last three outings, including latest in a 2m5f chase here. Big player off this mark which is 5lb lower than over fences.

Last RunWatch last race

Forecast

Stonebrigg Legend (2/1), Irska (7/2), Massini's Dream (4/1), Raise Your Shades (5/1), Oliver's Island (8/1), Very Intense (16/1), Moroval (22/1), Fair Exchange (40/1)

Verdict

STONEBRIGG LEGEND has been running well recently where she has had to settle for second place on her last three starts. She is rated 5lb higher over fences so this looks a great chance for her to record her first hurdles success. Massini's Dream has some good form over hurdles without victory so expect to see her in the mix once again, while Irska can finish in the placings just like he did off this mark on his handicap debut at Hereford last time out.
  1. Stonebrigg Legend
  2. Massini's Dream
  3. Irska

