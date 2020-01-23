12:55 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Has been successful twice in point-to-points but is 0-13 under Rules. Although she is yet to prevail over hurdles, she has hit the frame on a number of occasions. She unseated her rider last time at Catterick (3m1½f). One to consider.
Point-to-point winner who is a maiden under Rules following 11 appearances. She was pulled up last time in a 2m7½f chase at Chepstow. Set for his opening run over hurdles here. Best to watch.
Broke his maiden at Southwell (2m4½f) three runs ago. Has been disappointing in his two attempts since, including latest at Hereford (2m5½f). Is stepping up in trip. Needs to improve from this mark.
Has not appeared under Rules since he was second of 11 at Kempton (2m4½f). Has won three times in point-to-points since. Is set for his first outing for his new yard here. Best to watch on his return to action.
Lightly-raced gelding who has had four runs without success. He made his handicap debut at Hereford (2m3½f) last time out where he was third of 10. Remains off the same mark. Worth consideration.
Is still looking for his first victory on the track following 20 attempts. Has been a long way down the field on all three of his runs this season so far, including latest over this C&D when he was seventh of eight. Hard to fancy.
His last success came at Uttoxeter (2m7½f) in December 2018. He has failed to follow that up in three runs since. Was sixth of 11 at Sedgefield (2m4f) earlier this month. Needs to improve on recent form.
Both of her two wins have come at this course over fences. Has been second on her last three outings, including latest in a 2m5f chase here. Big player off this mark which is 5lb lower than over fences.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Stonebrigg Legend (2/1), Irska (7/2), Massini's Dream (4/1), Raise Your Shades (5/1), Oliver's Island (8/1), Very Intense (16/1), Moroval (22/1), Fair Exchange (40/1)
Verdict
- Stonebrigg Legend
- Massini's Dream
- Irska
