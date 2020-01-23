Meetings

12:25 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Barnham Primary School Selling Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 5f 44y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 39.7sOff time:12:26:22
2
Strictlyadancerp142
611-12OR: 95C
7/2
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Is 0-4 over fences, however, he was not far away on his penultimate outing when he was second of six at Southwell (2m4½f). Finished seventh of 12 at Taunton (2m7f) on his latest effort. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. Has each-way claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Our Uncle Patp1,t49
910-13OR: 82
14/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Callum McKinnes (7)

A maiden after 13 runs but has been running well over fences. Was disappointing over hurdles at Market Rasen (2mf) on his last start. Switch back to fences will help. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. One for the shortlist.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Two Sams44
710-13OR: 82BFD
3/1
T: J ScottJ: Nick Scholfield

Was successful on his first run for his new yard at Plumpton (2m4½f) two starts ago. Went off as the 6/5 favourite at this course (2m5½f) in his follow up attempt but he was pulled up. Capable of bouncing back.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Blue Monday35
710-12OR: 81D
9/4
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Recorded his first victory at Hereford (2m5f) on his last appearance in a 9L success, justifying going off as the 5/4 favourite in that five runner contest. Has gone up 7lb in the weights. Leading contender

Last RunWatch last race
6
Touch Screen16
1010-8OR: 77
8/1
T: Mark GillardJ: Mr Fergus Gillard (7)

Was a winner in a dead-heat at Lingfield (2m4f) earlier this month in what was his second success over fences. Has been raised 3lb in the weights but he has won off a higher mark before. Can't be discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Robin De Broomeb51
810-3OR: 72
5/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: G Sheehan

Has been unsuccessful in 17 attempts under Rules so far. He hit the frame last time out over hurdles at Southwell (2m4½f) as he was third of 11. Unseated his rider on his sole run over fences. Not one to ignore.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Hediddodinthe14
610-0OR: 69
66/1
T: P WinksJ: Alison Clarke (7)

A winner on the Flat on the AW but has yet to score over obstacles. He has failed to finish on his last four runs, pulling up on each of those starts. Back down in trip since his latest effort at Catterick (3m1f). Difficult to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
Dahills Hill12
812-4OR: 101
T: Laura MorganJ: Ross Chapman

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Blue Monday (9/4), Two Sams (3/1), Strictlyadancer (7/2), Robin De Broome (5/1), Touch Screen (8/1), Dahills Hill (12/1), Our Uncle Pat (14/1), Hediddodinthe (66/1)

Verdict

BLUE MONDAY was impressive in his 9L success at Hereford last time out. He has been handed a 7lb rise in the weights but he can defy that move from the handicapper to follow up with another victory. Our Uncle Pat has some good form over fences so his return to chasing will work in his favour so expect a big run, while Two Sams can be forgiven for his latest outing at this track so take him to hit the frame.
  1. Blue Monday
  2. Our Uncle Pat
  3. Two Sams

Video Replay

