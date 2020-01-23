12:25 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Is 0-4 over fences, however, he was not far away on his penultimate outing when he was second of six at Southwell (2m4½f). Finished seventh of 12 at Taunton (2m7f) on his latest effort. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. Has each-way claims.
A maiden after 13 runs but has been running well over fences. Was disappointing over hurdles at Market Rasen (2mf) on his last start. Switch back to fences will help. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. One for the shortlist.
Was successful on his first run for his new yard at Plumpton (2m4½f) two starts ago. Went off as the 6/5 favourite at this course (2m5½f) in his follow up attempt but he was pulled up. Capable of bouncing back.
Recorded his first victory at Hereford (2m5f) on his last appearance in a 9L success, justifying going off as the 5/4 favourite in that five runner contest. Has gone up 7lb in the weights. Leading contender
Was a winner in a dead-heat at Lingfield (2m4f) earlier this month in what was his second success over fences. Has been raised 3lb in the weights but he has won off a higher mark before. Can't be discounted.
Has been unsuccessful in 17 attempts under Rules so far. He hit the frame last time out over hurdles at Southwell (2m4½f) as he was third of 11. Unseated his rider on his sole run over fences. Not one to ignore.
A winner on the Flat on the AW but has yet to score over obstacles. He has failed to finish on his last four runs, pulling up on each of those starts. Back down in trip since his latest effort at Catterick (3m1f). Difficult to fancy.
Blue Monday (9/4), Two Sams (3/1), Strictlyadancer (7/2), Robin De Broome (5/1), Touch Screen (8/1), Dahills Hill (12/1), Our Uncle Pat (14/1), Hediddodinthe (66/1)
- Blue Monday
- Our Uncle Pat
- Two Sams
