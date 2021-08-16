The lead changed hands a number of times in the closing stages but at the line Goldspur and Doyle were in front by a head with second and third separated by only a short-head.

The pair were soon to the fore with Hafit racing a shade keenly towards the far side rail. They were joined three out by the significantly more experienced Unconquerable, third in the Royal Lodge Stakes last time, and the trio got racing from a long way out.

Stablemate Hafit was sent off the 6/4 favourite with the 2.1 million guineas purchase the chosen mount of William Buick in the 10 furlong Group Three but Goldspur, who was ridden by James Doyle, did attract late support and was returned at 5/2.

"I thought I'd won to be honest, I was just making sure but I was pretty certain. I didn't feel it was as tight as maybe it looked," Doyle told ITV Racing.

"He's done well this horse. He really surprised us the first day at Sandown. He's been sleeping in his work and we didn't really know what to expect but he put in a pretty good performance albeit the form has been knocked a few times since. There was no real second to him to be honest, he won six lengths kind of eased down.

"He got quite wound up at Epsom and got a bit upset in the stalls (and was withdrawn as a result) but he was much better today in the prelims and stood in the gates fine and he's a big relentless galloper who clearly sleeps at home. It's not a bad way to have them, probably a nightmare for Will, but not a bad way to have them.

"He's a fine big horse and he should develop over the winter and it will be interesting to see what way Charlie campaigns him next season."

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby added: "Full credit to Jerry and Tom and the team back at home; they've done a great job with this horse.

"He's a nice homebred with a nice staying page. He's only come of late and it's all about next year with him. We'll start off with some of the trials in the spring maybe."

Assessing future plans Appleby has not ruled out given Goldspur, who was trimmed to 16/1 for the Cazoo Derby by Paddy Power, an outing in the Group One Criterium de Saint Cloud before the season is out.

He said: “It is a possible as it will be bottomless ground over in Saint Cloud for the International but he is a horse that is for next year so there are no immediate plans.

“He is has only come forward of late and it is all about next year with him. We will start him off in a trial in the spring.

“I think that he could make up into a Derby horse as he has definitely got the page for it and he is done nothing wrong at the moment apart from one little blip which has been ironed out.”