Zetland Stakes report and replay: Pierre Bonard 10/1 for the Derby

The giant Pierre Bonard is 10/1 for the Betfred Derby after running out an authoritative winner of the Night Of Thunder Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Camelot has been brought along steadily by the Aidan O’Brien team, finishing fourth in a Leopardstown maiden before winning at Dundalk. This was his first test in pattern company and he passed it with flying colours, the well-backed 6/4 favourite travelling sweetly through the contest and picking up nicely under Christophe Soumillon to draw a length-and-a-quarter clear of stablemate Endorsement (5/2). Sky Bet and Paddy Power both go 10/1 for the Epsom Classic.

O’Brien said: “He is a lovely big horse, but he is a big baby that won last time at Dundalk. We always liked him a lot. He is a big horse and he will only improve over the winter. “He was a bit green, but I think the race went to plan throughout. Christophe seemed very happy with him. I think he looks like a Derby trial horse and we will go on from there. I imagine as a physical he will do well over the winter. “We will get through the winter, but he is a big straightforward cruiser. He has the ability to handle a tight track and fastish ground. He is a big horse, but he is nimble. "I was very happy with Endorsement as he ran a lovely race. It was a very solid run to finish second and we are delighted really."

Aidan O'Brien talks to the press after the Zetland Stakes