Zetland Stakes report and replay: Pierre Bonard 10/1 for the Derby

The giant Pierre Bonard is 10/1 for the Betfred Derby after running out an authoritative winner of the Night Of Thunder Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.
The son of Camelot has been brought along steadily by the Aidan O’Brien team, finishing fourth in a Leopardstown maiden before winning at Dundalk.
This was his first test in pattern company and he passed it with flying colours, the well-backed 6/4 favourite travelling sweetly through the contest and picking up nicely under Christophe Soumillon to draw a length-and-a-quarter clear of stablemate Endorsement (5/2).
Sky Bet and Paddy Power both go 10/1 for the Epsom Classic.
O’Brien said: “He is a lovely big horse, but he is a big baby that won last time at Dundalk. We always liked him a lot. He is a big horse and he will only improve over the winter.
“He was a bit green, but I think the race went to plan throughout. Christophe seemed very happy with him. I think he looks like a Derby trial horse and we will go on from there. I imagine as a physical he will do well over the winter.
“We will get through the winter, but he is a big straightforward cruiser. He has the ability to handle a tight track and fastish ground. He is a big horse, but he is nimble.
"I was very happy with Endorsement as he ran a lovely race. It was a very solid run to finish second and we are delighted really."
Del Maro finished third and his trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I’m delighted with him and more importantly he has done it the right way round. He is learning with every run, and maturing with every run. We will put him away for the winter now and see where we are in the spring.
“There was a chance he was going to be gelded, but I’m glad we have held off doing that as he is definitely getting better with racing.
“He behaved himself in the paddock today and he was good in the gates and done it the right way around. We will probably start him off in a maiden in the spring and let him enjoy himself then work away with him.
“I would say the ground might have been one thing behind the run of Look To The Stars as he won on slower ground at Newbury. Not that I know much about Galiway’s, but they seem to appreciate soft ground.”
Alan King was pleased with fourth home Spyce too saying: “It was a good run. This looked like the right race. This was hot, but the Autumn Stakes was even hotter. Rossa (Ryan) felt he didn’t quite come down the hill on that quick ground, but I’m very happy with the run. There is a lot to look forward to.
“We will start off again over a mile-and-a-quarter in the spring and he will get a mile-and-a-half later on. He will be finished now for the season and he is something to look forward to. We had about eight or nine pounds to find today, but he has definitely come forward again.”
