Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Zavateri
Zavateri (r) edged out Gstaad in the National Stakes

Zavateri won a thrilling renewal of the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun September 14, 2025 · 1h ago

Zavateri (15/2) won a thrilling renewal of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh, edging out the odds-on favourite Gstaad.

Zavateri was unbeaten in three starts coming into this Group 1 but was relatively unconsidered in the market with runners from Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle base and Godolphin's Saba Desert feared by the layers.

The race really began to develop at the two furlong pole as Gstaad - the 10/11 favourite - and Zavateri - ridden by Charlie Bishop - briefly made a line of four before easing past the front runners. Italy, racing wide, tried to join issue but couldn't match the front two who exchanged blows.

It looked as though one of the youngsters had the upper hand only for the other to immediately battle back throughout an enthralling final furlong as both colts refused to lie down.

Inevitably the judge was needed to confirm that Zavateri had, indeed, beaten Gstaad by a head with the winner putting his head down where it mattered.

Italy was over two lengths back in third.

Zavateri has progressed through the ranks for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, winning a novice at Salisbury before taking a brace of Group 2s at the summer festivals at Newmarket and Goodwood, and provided the handler with a second Group 1 success following Accidental Agent.

It was a second agonising defeat for Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad who had been beaten a short-neck by Venetian Sun in the Group 1 Prix Morny on his previous outing.

Johnson Houghton had a nervous wait while the stewards conducted an enquiry and was in front of the television cameras awaiting an interview on Racing TV as the outcome was confirmed to her obvious delight.

"The longer it goes on the more you worry, you can't help it, you're going to worry aren't you?", she exclaimed.

"He's a superstar, he really is. He's come from a long way back and they have not been finishing from off the pace today.

"Hats off to Charlie. We all went 'no pressure, no plan, just sort it out as it comes to you'. Oh what a horse he is.

"I went straight to the July [Stakes] from a maiden and everyone said 'are you mad?' and I went 'NO'. He's just improving and improving and improving. He definitely wants further and as he matures he'll want further as well."

Johnson Houghton took over the running of her stables in Oxfordshire from her parents and paid tribute to the start that afforded her.

"I'm so lucky, I didn't start from a standing start so how lucky am I? There's a lot of people that don't get that opportunity so I'm very grateful. I love where I train, I love what I do and I've got a great staff to back me up, they really look after me and help me out.

"It's going really well. The numbers are down but the prize money is well up!"

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING