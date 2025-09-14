Zavateri was unbeaten in three starts coming into this Group 1 but was relatively unconsidered in the market with runners from Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle base and Godolphin's Saba Desert feared by the layers.

The race really began to develop at the two furlong pole as Gstaad - the 10/11 favourite - and Zavateri - ridden by Charlie Bishop - briefly made a line of four before easing past the front runners. Italy, racing wide, tried to join issue but couldn't match the front two who exchanged blows.

It looked as though one of the youngsters had the upper hand only for the other to immediately battle back throughout an enthralling final furlong as both colts refused to lie down.

Inevitably the judge was needed to confirm that Zavateri had, indeed, beaten Gstaad by a head with the winner putting his head down where it mattered.

Italy was over two lengths back in third.

Zavateri has progressed through the ranks for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, winning a novice at Salisbury before taking a brace of Group 2s at the summer festivals at Newmarket and Goodwood, and provided the handler with a second Group 1 success following Accidental Agent.

It was a second agonising defeat for Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad who had been beaten a short-neck by Venetian Sun in the Group 1 Prix Morny on his previous outing.