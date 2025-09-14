Zavateri (15/2) won a thrilling renewal of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh, edging out the odds-on favourite Gstaad.
Zavateri was unbeaten in three starts coming into this Group 1 but was relatively unconsidered in the market with runners from Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle base and Godolphin's Saba Desert feared by the layers.
The race really began to develop at the two furlong pole as Gstaad - the 10/11 favourite - and Zavateri - ridden by Charlie Bishop - briefly made a line of four before easing past the front runners. Italy, racing wide, tried to join issue but couldn't match the front two who exchanged blows.
It looked as though one of the youngsters had the upper hand only for the other to immediately battle back throughout an enthralling final furlong as both colts refused to lie down.
Inevitably the judge was needed to confirm that Zavateri had, indeed, beaten Gstaad by a head with the winner putting his head down where it mattered.
Italy was over two lengths back in third.
Zavateri has progressed through the ranks for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, winning a novice at Salisbury before taking a brace of Group 2s at the summer festivals at Newmarket and Goodwood, and provided the handler with a second Group 1 success following Accidental Agent.
It was a second agonising defeat for Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad who had been beaten a short-neck by Venetian Sun in the Group 1 Prix Morny on his previous outing.
Johnson Houghton had a nervous wait while the stewards conducted an enquiry and was in front of the television cameras awaiting an interview on Racing TV as the outcome was confirmed to her obvious delight.
"The longer it goes on the more you worry, you can't help it, you're going to worry aren't you?", she exclaimed.
"He's a superstar, he really is. He's come from a long way back and they have not been finishing from off the pace today.
"Hats off to Charlie. We all went 'no pressure, no plan, just sort it out as it comes to you'. Oh what a horse he is.
"I went straight to the July [Stakes] from a maiden and everyone said 'are you mad?' and I went 'NO'. He's just improving and improving and improving. He definitely wants further and as he matures he'll want further as well."
Johnson Houghton took over the running of her stables in Oxfordshire from her parents and paid tribute to the start that afforded her.
"I'm so lucky, I didn't start from a standing start so how lucky am I? There's a lot of people that don't get that opportunity so I'm very grateful. I love where I train, I love what I do and I've got a great staff to back me up, they really look after me and help me out.
"It's going really well. The numbers are down but the prize money is well up!"
