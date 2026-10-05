Zavateri on course for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day

The son of Without Parole will bow out in the mile Group One prize, for which he is a 6/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, before going to stand at Tally-Ho Stud for the 2027 breeding season.

After finishing second on his return in the Group Three Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, the Mick and Janice Mariscotti-owned colt then missed out on his chance of trying to secure Classic glory after meeting with a setback.

On his return, Zavateri, who claimed Group One honours in last year’s Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, finished fifth in both the Group One Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, on his first start over a mile, and the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs.

However, those defeats were soon brushed aside with a comprehensive victory in the Group Two Virgin Bet Summer Mile at Goodwood to tee him up for a tilt at the £1.1 million contest on October 17.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: "Zavateri is in great form and did a lovely piece of work on Saturday morning. I'm really happy with him and looking forward to Ascot.

"To see him win at Goodwood last time was fantastic and it doesn't matter what they do at home, it's great to see them do it in the flesh on track.

"It's going to be so sad to see him go, but I'm also happy he's got a great home to go to and if he's going to make a stallion, he will make a stallion there.”