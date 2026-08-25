Zavateri all set to run again in Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday

Zavateri is all set to turn out again quickly in the Group 2 Virgin Bet Celebration Mile Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.
The three-year-old ran fifth in the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York last Saturday over seven furlongs but he is likely to go back out in this trip this weekend.
Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s very likely.
"He didn’t have that hard a race. He sort of got a bit lost midway when they came over and we’re running out of time with him so it’s likely as long as I’m happy with him on Thursday morning.
“He stepped forward from his Goodwood run, he finished closer to Ten Bob Tony. It was slightly unsatisfactory, it didn’t answer any questions in my mind.
“He looks like he needs it. We need to be more Australian. They run them over every distance. Let’s not worry about that and find the right race."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Johnson Houghton could also run Jimtrott in the Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes over seven furlongs at Sandown.
The No Nay Never juvenile got off the mark at the third time of asking at Leicester last time.
“I’ve always really liked this horse," she said.
“He was a little bit free early which is why we started over six. At Leicester he was up against a hotpot of Godolphin’s [Al Wathba] which I know they think a huge amount of and he ran him into the ground.
“There’s no reason to think he wouldn’t be up to this level."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.