Zavateri all set to run again in Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday

The three-year-old ran fifth in the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York last Saturday over seven furlongs but he is likely to go back out in this trip this weekend.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s very likely.

"He didn’t have that hard a race. He sort of got a bit lost midway when they came over and we’re running out of time with him so it’s likely as long as I’m happy with him on Thursday morning.

“He stepped forward from his Goodwood run, he finished closer to Ten Bob Tony. It was slightly unsatisfactory, it didn’t answer any questions in my mind.

“He looks like he needs it. We need to be more Australian. They run them over every distance. Let’s not worry about that and find the right race."