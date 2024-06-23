Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Zarakem (white cap) gives chase to Auguste Rodin
Zarakem (white cap) gives chase to Auguste Rodin

Zaraken could head to Juddmonte International before Arc

By Ashley Iveson
14:44 · SUN June 23, 2024

Jerome Reynier is considering the Juddmonte International as a potential stepping-stone to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Zarakem following his excellent effort in defeat at Royal Ascot.

Having disappointed as favourite for the Prix Ganay, the French raider was a widely unconsidered 33-1 shot for what looked a red-hot renewal of Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes, but did his connections proud by emerging best of the rest behind the now six-time Group One winner Auguste Rodin.

“It was just unreal, Maxime (Guyon) rode the perfect race from the inside,” said his trainer. “I think Auguste Rodin was very hard to beat that day, but we were a clear second and he has run the best race of his life. He has now shown that he’s able to win a Group Two on heavy ground and finish second to a top-class horse in a Prince of Wales’s on fast ground, so he’s very versatile and a pure athlete.”

Reynier has identified Europe’s premier middle-distance contest back on home soil at ParisLongchamp in October as the four-year-old’s ultimate target, but he could first return to Britain for another top-level prize at York in late August.

Download the Sporting Life App

He added: “He seems to be improving mentally and physically, so maybe the best is yet to come and we can aim for the Arc at the end of the year with him. He won a Group Two in Longchamp, so he handles the track and he doesn’t mind the ground and he promises to be a horse who could have a decent chance in the Arc.

“Maybe we will go to York for the Juddmonte International, that would be an interesting race and it is right between the Prince of Wales’s and the Arc, so it could be a good race to run in. I think he will only have one more run (before the Arc), just with all the travel and everything and he’s a horse who likes his races spaced out quite a bit, so it would be better to arrive in the Arc without too many runs under his belt.

“We want him to be fresh for the end of the year because after the Arc he could go for the Japan Cup or the Hong Kong Vase.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING