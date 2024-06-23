Zaraken could head to Juddmonte International before Arc

Jerome Reynier is considering the Juddmonte International as a potential stepping-stone to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Zarakem following his excellent effort in defeat at Royal Ascot.

Having disappointed as favourite for the Prix Ganay, the French raider was a widely unconsidered 33-1 shot for what looked a red-hot renewal of Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes, but did his connections proud by emerging best of the rest behind the now six-time Group One winner Auguste Rodin. “It was just unreal, Maxime (Guyon) rode the perfect race from the inside,” said his trainer. “I think Auguste Rodin was very hard to beat that day, but we were a clear second and he has run the best race of his life. He has now shown that he’s able to win a Group Two on heavy ground and finish second to a top-class horse in a Prince of Wales’s on fast ground, so he’s very versatile and a pure athlete.” Reynier has identified Europe’s premier middle-distance contest back on home soil at ParisLongchamp in October as the four-year-old’s ultimate target, but he could first return to Britain for another top-level prize at York in late August.