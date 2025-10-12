Zanthos put away with 1000 Guineas target in mind in 2026

Ed Crisford has confirmed that there will be no Breeders’ Cup tilt for this year’s Rockel Stakes winner Zanthos.
The daughter of Sioux Nation, who Crisford trains in partnership with his dad Simon, bounced back from an odds-on defeat at Leicester with victory in the seven furlong Group Two test at Newmarket at the end of last month.
And following that win it had been suggested that the Victorious Racing-owned filly could take up an engagement at the two-day meeting at Del Mar like the Crisfords previous Rockfel winner Carla’s Way back in 2023.
But following discussions with connections Zanthos will now be put away for the winter and work back from a tilt at the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.
Crisford said: “We are going to put Zanthos away and run her in a trial next season.
"We spoke about it the next day and thought she has done well this year so let's give her a winter off and see where we are in the spring.
“The winner of the Fillies’ Mile was good, and looked very smart, but I think the Rockfel was a good race. We go into next year full of hope and the dream is alive.
“The big question will be the mile. They did go quick in the Rockfel, and she was treading water near the end. If they had of gone a bit slower she would have come back to Oisin (Murphy) a bit she would have stayed on better.
“We will find out next spring if we go up, and stay at a mile, or come back for a Commonwealth Cup.”
