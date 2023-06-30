Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes preview and tip: Best bet for Curragh feature

Timeform verdict:

George Boughey's VIA SISTINA sets the bar high on the form of her easy Dahlia Stakes success at Newmarket last time and can fend off the home challengers, headed by Saint Cloud winner Above The Curve and Irish 1000 Guiness third Comhra .

George Boughey is optimistic Via Sistina can make a successful raid on Irish soil in the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The Classic-winning trainer has not yet saddled a winner in Ireland and to break his duck in a Group One would be quite a way to do it.

Boughey nominated this 10-furlong contest as a likely target following her hugely impressive display in a soft-ground Dahlia Stakes on the Rowley Mile in early May – and the Newmarket handler’s confidence will grow with every drop of rain that falls ahead of Saturday’s feature.

Boughey said: “She goes there in very good form, the rain overnight will help and any more will certainly help her chance again. I’ve never seen her look so well and she’s been training super, so it’s all systems go as long we get a little bit more rain. She’s gone very good since she won at Newmarket. It’s been a dry spring and a dry early summer, but she’ll be busy whenever she gets her preferred ground and it looks like she might get it this weekend. She’s travelled over good and she’s ready to rock and roll. It’s been the plan for a while and we look forward to taking them on.”

Joseph O’Brien has saddled two of the last four winners of the Pretty Polly in Iridessa (2019) and Thundering Nights (2021) and is this year doubly represented.