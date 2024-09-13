Yoshito Yahagi targets Breeders' Cup Classic with Forever Young

Shin Emperor will fly the flag for Yahagi when he takes his chance in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday but he is not the only runner from the stable set to represent Japan on the international stage.

As well as Shin Emperor, Yahagi is the trainer of Forever Young, winner of both the Saudi and UAE Derbys and most recently third when beaten only a short-head in a thrilling finish to the Kentucky Derby in late May.

The Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar beckons for the Real Steel colt, where he will cross paths with Aidan O’Brien’s City Of Troy and others in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

First he will run on home turf, or rather dirt, when taking in the Japan Dirt Classic on October 2 at Ohi racecourse in Tokyo as a preparation for his return to America.

“We are going to use a local Group One, as in dirt racing, on October 2 (as a prep race),” said Yahagi.

Forever Young’s Kentucky Derby defeat, the first of his career, was regarded by many as rather unlucky considering he was bumped in the straight, but Yahagi is taking the positives ahead of the Breeders’ Cup and is relishing the idea of meeting City Of Troy.

“I am really glad we had experience of the racing, the atmosphere, the dirt on the ground, everything we had experienced was great for my horse,” he said.

“Of course City Of Troy is one of the best horses, but there are also a lot of great horses in America. Also there is another great Japanese horse running too so it is a really competitive race for not just the Americans, but all horses.

“Honestly I am very honoured to run against City Of Troy, it will be a very exciting race.”