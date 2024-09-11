Doncaster Friday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at Doncaster and Salisbury.

Friday Doncaster 3.35 Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Robert Havlin is confident that Sweet William has all the ability needed to bag himself a major staying prize and it may well come in Friday’s Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old has never been out of the first three in 13 career outings, but he has only won four of them. His most recent success came at Sandown in the Henry II Stakes and since then he has been placed twice behind Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Ascot and at Goodwood. With Aidan O’Brien keeping Kyprios at home this weekend, Sweet William has a favourite’s chance. “He’s getting more straightforward to ride but he is getting more on the lazy side, so he requires plenty of pushing and kicking, whereas he used to travel round on the bridle,” said Havlin. “He’s better over these sorts of trips (two and a quarter miles) and I felt he was a bit unlucky in the race last year. Trueshan ended up going down the middle of the track on his own and we stayed with the pack. I thought I had a good chance of beating Trueshan that day. “We’ve finished in front of Trueshan every other time since then, so I’m definitely looking forward to it. He seems in great form at home. “He’s unlucky that Kyprios is around but this is the first time this season he’s not up against us in a big race, so we’ve avoided him. While he’s not straightforward, he does have tonnes of ability. “He’s going to win a big one sooner or later, he’s definitely got the ability, it’s just about things falling right.”

Sweet William wins the Henry II Stakes

Trueshan famously needs give in the ground to show his best form, so Alan King was over the moon to see five millimetres of rain fall on Wednesday evening before the meeting began. Last year’s winner might not be quite the force of old but he did win at Sandown in July and he was fourth in the Goodwood Cup last time out. King said: “Trueshan had a little break after Goodwood and appears to be back in good shape. I have been happy with his preparation. I hope the ground does not dry out further.” Also representing the Gosdens is Gregory, who split Sweet William and Trueshan at Goodwood and went on to be a three-length third to Vauban at York. “I thought he ran really well last time and I think the extra distance here will help. He has probably only got one pace and it’s a good pace, but I think the extra couple of furlongs will make the difference,” said Richard Brown, bloodstock adviser to owners Wathnan Racing. “He’s tough and he’s such a likeable horse who gives his all. He’s a big horse and I know he’s four, but I still think he will be better next year because he’s a big boy and a lovely horse who always tries and runs his race. “His stablemate will be a tough nut to crack and Point Lonsdale is an interesting runner and it’s a very good race with the likes of Trueshan in there as well, so we’re looking forward to seeing him run.” O’Brien runs Point Lonsdale, with Andrew Balding’s Coltrane and Adam Nicol’s Wise Eagle completing the field.

3.00 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes Big Mojo will bid to follow in the hoofprints of his illustrious stablemate Big Evs by landing the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. The latter used the five-furlong Group Two as a stepping-stone to Breeders’ Cup glory 12 months ago for trainer Mick Appleby and owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale – and in Big Mojo the same connections have unearthed another speedy juvenile with American aspirations. Like Big Evs, the Mohaather colt broke his Group-race duck in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood, but was beaten two lengths into fourth place when stepped up to six furlongs for the Gimcrack at York. Big Mojo drops back to the minimum trip on Town Moor, with Appleby hoping he can tee himself up for a trip to California in early November. “He’s in good form and should have every chance hopefully,” said the Rutland-based trainer. “I don’t think the ground was perfect for him at York and he probably didn’t quite get home. He probably hit the front a bit too soon as well, as he was looking around more than anything. “He’s in good order and it would be nice to win it again. I think if he produces the Goodwood run, he will take all the beating. “If all goes well, we’d be thinking of the Breeders’ Cup for him – that would be the plan.”

Appleby also provided an update on Big Evs, who is reported to be firmly on course to round off his career by bidding for a second Breeders’ Cup success in the Turf Sprint. The trainer added: “He’s really good, in great form. He goes straight to the Breeders’ Cup now and that will be his last run.” Big Mojo’s Doncaster rivals include the Ger Lyons-trained Irish raider Magnum Force, who was narrowly beaten by the reopposing Tropical Storm from Andrew Balding’s stable in the Roses Stakes at York. Coto De Caza is aiming for a hat-trick for Simon and Ed Crisford following comfortable wins at Beverley and Goodwood in July, while Aesterius is a major player for Archie Watson. The Wathnan Racing-owned juvenile was runner-up to Big Mojo at Goodwood and has since gone one better in a Group Three in France. Richard Brown, racing adviser to the owners, said: “He’s been a star for us and obviously won the Dragon Stakes and probably things didn’t go to plan in the Molecomb. “Goodwood probably wasn’t quite the ideal set-up but then he was impressive in the Prix d’Arenberg I thought and gave James (Doyle) a pretty big feel that day. “It’s quick back but the options for the two-year-olds over five furlongs are pretty limited. He’s won a Listed race and a Group Three, so it’s the next obvious step. Archie says he’s fresh and well coming out of France, so we will let him take his chance. “Whether it’s too quick, we’ll find out after the race – and going forward, the Breeders’ Cup is kind of in the back of our minds. I think he’s still improving and we wouldn’t mind a few more like him, that’s for sure.”

2.25 Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes Sir Michael Stoute and leading owners Juddmonte have joined forces on many big occasions down the years and in Jonquil they could have a colt to bring the curtain down on their long association in the best possible way. The Freemason Lodge handler has announced his intention to retire at the end of the season, but before the nights draw in and the leaves completely fall from the trees, Juddmonte’s homebred son of Lope De Vega could announce himself as a star of the future. An impressive winner at Sandown on debut when overcoming a compromising position to win with authority at the line, Jonquil now takes an immediate leap into Listed company at Doncaster, where he will contest the Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes on Friday. It is a race Stoute and Juddmonte combined to win with Sangarius in 2018, while it may come as no surprise that the Barbadian is the Town Moor contest’s most successful trainer – with five victories in the seven-furlong event overall. Now Jonquil is bidding to dispatch the opposition to the boundary and make it six for his cricket-loving handler, having shown encouraging signs since his Esher bow. “It’s a little bit of a quick turnaround but he came out of Sandown in very good shape, he was very fresh the next morning and the team at Sir Michael’s have been pleased with him in his work back,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “We’re looking forward to seeing him again and it’s the next step up the ladder, but we were all impressed with his debut win and hopefully he can build on that. “He looked fairly streetwise because he had every chance to get beat but he seemed to know what he was doing and I think guts and determination got him through.” Juddmonte’s association with Freemason Lodge has lasted almost 25 years and since Comfy landed the Acomb Stakes in 2001, Stoute has saddled over 50 stakes winners in the famous pink, green and white silks of the Abdullah family’s racing operation. Their finest hour came with the Derby and Arc double of Workforce in 2010, with Ryan Moore – the man who will steer Jonquil at Doncaster on Friday – in the saddle at both Epsom and Longchamp. “Sir Michael has probably been one of the best British trainers of the last century, he’s right up there with the best of them and he’s trained some great horses for us and over 50 stakes winners,” continued Mahon. “It’s great to see him going out on his terms and going out on a high. Hopefully Jonquil can send him off on a high from our point of view and on a good note.”

Another success story of the Stoute-Juddmonte link-up was Expert Eye, who would go on to become a member of his owners’ stallion band – before recently switching to South Africa – after being guided to victories at both Royal Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup by the Newmarket handler. After showcasing his potential in the early stages of his career, the son of Acclamation overcame hiccups at the end of his two-year-old season and at the beginning of his Classic year to eventually win three times during the summer of 2018. Expert Eye bowed out after landing the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Churchill Downs, and Mahon believes his handling of the colt was the epitome of Stoute’s genius as a trainer. He added: “I suppose Expert Eye was his last Grade One winner for Juddmonte since I’ve started working for them and the job Sir Michael did with him from the start of his three-year-old career, when he had some stalls issues, I don’t think any man could have turned him round the way Michael did. “To get him to win at Royal Ascot and then the Breeders’ Cup, that was a phenomenal training performance.”

Salisbury 3.55 IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes (Fillies' Group 3) Impressive Newmarket scorer Tabiti may have had to wait a week but is ready to combat a rise in grade and drop in trip when heading to Salisbury for the rearranged Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes on Friday. Heavy rain a week ago forced the Wiltshire track to abandon their feature card that hosted this Group Three event but fortunately it has been hastily rescheduled, with many of the main protagonists standing their ground. That includes Ralph Beckett’s Tabiti, who was slated to head off favourite last week and is heading the bookmakers’ lists again having produced a dominant performance from the front on the July course on debut. Having previously sidestepped the Prestige Stakes on account of testing ground at Goodwood, connections are hoping conditions remain dry ahead of this immediate step into deeper waters. The daughter of Kingman will also be dropping back in distance, but her team feel she has all the tools to showcase her ability once again in a race connections won with Juliet Sierra two years ago. “Hopefully the ground will have dried out, as she’s in great form and we look forward to seeing her run,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “She was impressive at Newmarket on debut and we would like to think she is a smart filly. “She won quite easy in the end and she has a lot of natural ability. Dropping back in trip is a slight concern but she did show plenty of speed the first day, so we would be hopeful enough she can overcome it and hopefully she is up to this level on Friday.”

