Saturday is not only the start of the British flat turf season, but also the first opportunity for horses to attempt to become the Yorkshire Wonder Horse.

The initiative created by Go Racing In Yorkshire and sponsored by leading agricultural and equine suppliers Wm McIvor & Son, will see £100,000 shared between the owner, trainer, jockey and yard of the first horse to win at all nine Yorkshire racecourses between Saturday March 26 2022 and Sunday December 31 2023. The competition is open to all racehorse trainers across the country and both flat and jump races will be included, with the nine qualifying Yorkshire courses being; Beverley, Catterick, Doncaster, Pontefract, Redcar, Ripon, Thirsk, Wetherby and York. Rachel Harwood, Chief Executive of Doncaster Racecourse said: "We are delighted to get the search underway and hope that some of our winners at the SBK Lincoln meeting this weekend can go onto score at the other Yorkshire courses.”