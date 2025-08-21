Yorkshire Oaks: Rory King with Timeform reaction

Rory King reflects on a Group 1 race that made sense after Minnie Hauk comfortably saw off Estrange in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Aren’t things so much easier when they’re kept simple? In contrast to the totally unharmonised approach between pacemaker and leading contender in Wednesday's Juddmonte International, there was a real air of inevitability about Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks. Aidan O’Brien – having thrown a rare curve ball in the King George last month – restored normality to big-race tactics with Garden of Eden ensuring an honest pace for Minnie Hauk. O’Brien stated in an interview after the International yesterday that his horses “usually like high-tempo races” and that is certainly the case with Minnie Hauk who looks much better with a good pace to chase, her strength through the last two furlongs particularly impressive. I have to admit, it’s not just inmates of Ballydoyle who like “high-tempo races”, as handicappers have a definite preference for them, too. Unpicking races like the Sussex Stakes and the International might be where we really earn our corn, but there will always be a larger degree of uncertainty with arriving upon a figure for that sort of race (and in turn by how much to upgrade those disadvantaged by how things panned out) than with well-run races. Take the Yorkshire Oaks for example. Minnie Hauk had a pre-race Timeform rating of 122 (in line with Whirl’s improvement post-Epsom where Minnie Hauk had beaten her when the clear stable number one) and Estrange a pre-race rating of 116. Hey presto, an honest gallop that allows those involved to show their true colours sees Minnie Hauk give Estrange a 3½-length beating which equates to a little over 6lb, exactly the difference between them that their pre-race ratings suggested. Long may truly-run races at the highest level reign!

Minnie Hauk wins the Yorkshire Oaks under Ryan Moore