Yorkshire Oaks report, reaction and free video replay: Warm Heart wins under James Doyle

Warm Heart bounced back to peak form as she narrowly edged out Free Wind in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

The daughter of Galileo had looked on a steep upward curve having beaten Bluestocking at Newbury before claiming top spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she was allowed to go off a 9/1 chance under James Doyle on the Knavesmire following a less than inspiring effort when fifth of eight behind stablemate Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks. However, back on a sound surface, Warm Heart showed her true colours once more and in no uncertain terms reversed the Curragh form with the first two that day. Her main danger on this occasion was the John and Thady Gosden-trained Free Wind, an older mare who herself was bouncing back from poor runs at Ascot and on heavy ground at Goodwood last time out. Warm Heart took up the running from stable companion Savethelastdance soon after passing the two-furlong marker, as Frankie Dettori just had to wait a fraction to extricate Free Wind from a tricky spot in behind rivals. The pair then locked horns at the furlong pole but it was Warm Heart who had the momentum and found plenty for pressure to win by a head. There was two and a quarter lengths back to 100/30 favourite Savethelastdance in third, with her old foe Bluestocking another length back in fourth.

Delighted Doyle off the mark for Ballydoyle Doyle, who was riding his first Group 1 for the O'Brien yard, said on ITV Racing: "She was super, the race couldn't have panned out better for me really. "I didn't have the greatest of draws but after around I furlong I just thought 'this is good'. "The only thing in my mind was not to challenge too soon. Aidan had said to me to try and challenge a furlong from home and I got there a furlong and a half out but it was OK. "She jumped well (from the stalls), relaxed into it, showed a good kick and then showed a great attitude to beat Frankie's horse. She's superbly tough and really dug in late on." Sky Bet cut Warm Heart to 8/1 from 16s for the Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, while Paddy Power go 6/1 from 16s for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, a race the trainer would appear to be keen on.