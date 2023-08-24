Yorkshire Oaks report, reaction and free video replay: Warm Heart wins under James Doyle

Warm Heart bounced back to peak form as she narrowly edged out Free Wind in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
The daughter of Galileo had looked on a steep upward curve having beaten Bluestocking at Newbury before claiming top spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she was allowed to go off a 9/1 chance under James Doyle on the Knavesmire following a less than inspiring effort when fifth of eight behind stablemate Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks.
However, back on a sound surface, Warm Heart showed her true colours once more and in no uncertain terms reversed the Curragh form with the first two that day. Her main danger on this occasion was the John and Thady Gosden-trained Free Wind, an older mare who herself was bouncing back from poor runs at Ascot and on heavy ground at Goodwood last time out.
Warm Heart took up the running from stable companion Savethelastdance soon after passing the two-furlong marker, as Frankie Dettori just had to wait a fraction to extricate Free Wind from a tricky spot in behind rivals.
The pair then locked horns at the furlong pole but it was Warm Heart who had the momentum and found plenty for pressure to win by a head.
There was two and a quarter lengths back to 100/30 favourite Savethelastdance in third, with her old foe Bluestocking another length back in fourth.
Doyle, who was riding his first Group 1 for the O'Brien yard, said on ITV Racing: "She was super, the race couldn't have panned out better for me really.
"I didn't have the greatest of draws but after around I furlong I just thought 'this is good'.
"The only thing in my mind was not to challenge too soon. Aidan had said to me to try and challenge a furlong from home and I got there a furlong and a half out but it was OK.
"She jumped well (from the stalls), relaxed into it, showed a good kick and then showed a great attitude to beat Frankie's horse. She's superbly tough and really dug in late on."
Sky Bet cut Warm Heart to 8/1 from 16s for the Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, while Paddy Power go 6/1 from 16s for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, a race the trainer would appear to be keen on.
O’Brien said: “She’s a very good filly who won very well in Ascot (Ribblesdale Stakes) and then the last day (fifth to Savethelastdance at the Curragh) she just got back in a slowly-run race and it was hard to make up ground.
“She loves fast ground and she’s a very slick filly. I think she’s probably made for the Filly And Mare Turf (at the Breeders’ Cup). She’s a nice size to her and she’s strong and has tactical speed as well.
“She could go straight there or she could run on Irish Champions Weekend or Arc weekend, but she likes nice ground and maybe we shouldn’t over-face her.
“It’s possible (she could stay in training next year). The lads do keep horses in training as four-year-olds including fillies, so I’d say they’ll definitely think about it at the end of the year. She’s progressing from run to run.”
Of Savethelastdance, who was eased out to 20/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by Sky Bet, O'Brien added: “Ryan wanted an even pace for his filly as she stays well. When the ground gets slow it helps her as it makes it tougher for the others, but she still ran a great race.
“We were worried about the ground for her today. She always runs her race, but she’s better on soft ground. Whereas most horses struggle, she improves.
“She definitely could be an Arc filly, as on softish ground she grows another leg. She has the choice of the St Leger or the Arc. If she ran in the St Leger the Arc comes up two weeks after that, so it’s a little bit tight and she’d probably have to do one or the other.
“We’ll probably give her an easy time now and see. We always felt she could be a filly for the Arc, especially if the ground got soft.”
