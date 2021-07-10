York Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

2.20 John Smith's Silver Cup Simon Turner - Outbox: “He was a cheap acquisition from the horses-in-training sales, but he seems to be going from strength to strength. Having won a Listed race last time out, a Group Three seems the logical place to run him next. “We have put him in the Ebor, and it will be interesting to see how he goes up a couple of furlongs. We’ve no doubt he’ll stay fine, so we hope he goes very well. You’ll probably need to be rated over 100 to just get in the Ebor, so it could be an angle we explore with him. “There are quite a lot of races to look at for him during that window, but we’re looking forward to running him on Saturday. We’re expecting him to run well, and he seems in great form at home.”

"I really think he's overpriced at 66/1" Best bets for July Cup and John Smith's Cup weekend

4.05 John Smith's Cup Jim Goldie - Nicholas T: “He’s won over the course. He is up the handicap a bit – but according to the handicapper, we are 1lb well in. He’s well enough, he’s still in good form and has come out of the race well. Two miles down to a mile and two (furlongs) won’t be a bother. He was a mile-two horse before that. “Being drawn 16, we’ll just drop him in like we did at Newcastle and hopefully he’ll close at the finish and he’ll be in front of them all. It was the plan to get two penalties to get him in this race. He has got in, so you never know. Sometimes a plan does come together.” We’d prefer slightly faster ground. If it’s good ground I’ll be delighted and be a player. If it’s soft it will compromise him.” Bruce Raymond - Astro King: “He was second in the Hunt Cup. He came up the stands side, and the horse that beat him was on the far side,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail. “That was bad luck, because most winners were coming up the stands side. He’s going well, and we’re very hopeful. I’d prefer if he was drawn a bit lower (14), but he’s got a chance. He’s working well, and we’re happy with him.”