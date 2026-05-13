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David Ord
David Ord's thoughts from York

York Wednesday review: David Ord thoughts as Legacy Link wins the Musidora

Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 13, 2026 · 3h ago

Sunshine and showers for day one of the Dante Meeting. And at least the showers were kind enough to give you advance notice of their arrival, black clouds, strengthening winds. You’ve three minutes to get inside.

But they pass quickly.

So does Elmonjed in the Go Local Stores Minster Stakes, sweeping by Kind Of Blue inside the final furlong to win the Group Two contest.

Angus Gold, racing manager to winning owners Shadwell Estates, was talking to James Fanshawe, trainer of the runner-up, on the grandstand in front of me before the race. They’d wisely separated before the stalls opened.

William Haggas was saddling his second winner of the afternoon, the leading trainer at York in 2025 clearly taking the Dan Skelton route to his title defence. Get it won before your rivals have even cottoned on to what you're up to.

Some racegoers by the winners’ enclosure are talking of the golden highway down the far side of the track. Haggas is talking about a Blue Point yearling colt and a foal filly he and wife Maureen have who are half-brother and sister respectively to Elmonjed.

William Buick aboard Elmonjed at York
William Buick aboard Elmonjed at York
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