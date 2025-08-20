York Wednesday reports: David Ord on a dramatic Juddmonte International

Twice in the space of ten minutes the colour drained from John Gosden’s cheeks.

The first time is when the pacemaker Birr Castle, in the second silks of Godolphin, is still 20 lengths clear three out in the Juddmonte International.

Then, midway through debriefing the press on how Ombudsman had finally managed to cut him down, the public address system crackles into life.

He’s a minute and ten seconds into his reflections, watching the race on the big screen, when the siren sounds:

“There is an objection, an objection has been lodged by the clerk of the scales further details will follow in a moment”.

The crowd falls silent.

“That doesn’t sound very good at all. I did say to William (Buick) don’t forget to weigh in and he was holding onto everything,” the trainer ponders.