Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

York Wednesday reports: David Ord on a dramatic Juddmonte International

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed August 20, 2025 · 29 min ago

The pacemaker being 20 lengths clear was just the start of the drama in York's big race on Wednesday. David Ord was there.

Twice in the space of ten minutes the colour drained from John Gosden’s cheeks.

The first time is when the pacemaker Birr Castle, in the second silks of Godolphin, is still 20 lengths clear three out in the Juddmonte International.

Then, midway through debriefing the press on how Ombudsman had finally managed to cut him down, the public address system crackles into life.

He’s a minute and ten seconds into his reflections, watching the race on the big screen, when the siren sounds:

“There is an objection, an objection has been lodged by the clerk of the scales further details will follow in a moment”.

The crowd falls silent.

“That doesn’t sound very good at all. I did say to William (Buick) don’t forget to weigh in and he was holding onto everything,” the trainer ponders.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING