York tips: Horses to follow at Dante Festival

Andrew Balding, who came close to Classic glory in France on Sunday, has made a tremendous start to the turf season with 15 winners during April and another half a dozen this month already. There is a feeling within the Kingsclere operation that the lightly raced GALLANT has plenty more to offer and he can go well in the seven furlongs handicap for three year olds on day one (4.18). A €170,000 breeze-up buy, the Hello Youmzain colt has raced four times, all of which have been over six furlongs. A half-brother to former stablemate Straight Right, who was a Listed winner over a mile, he is bred to improve over an extra furlong here. A juvenile winner at Kempton on his second outing in October last year, the Balding runner looked in need of the outing on his return to action at Lingfield in late March.

It was a different story next time though when catching the eye in a 0-100 six furlongs handicap at Newmarket’s Craven meeting. Oisin Murphy’s mount didn’t look at home on the undulations of the Rowley Mile when the tempo lifted before coming home strongly in fourth off a rating of 85. Beaten five and a half lengths, the form looks sound with the third (Invictus Gold) winning easily next time over the same C&D. Drawn along the far rail in stall one on Wednesday, he runs here off a pound lower mark and is expected to go close. Thursday’s card gets under way with a typically competitive handicap sprint – Lindrum York Handicap – over five furlongs at 2.10. Temple Stakes entry American Affair looked a potential Pattern performer in the making when winning the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh over Easter. Only four pounds higher here, Jim Goldie’s new stable star is a danger to all. However, I like the prospects of VANTHEMAN who ought to be suited by the return to the minimum trip having shown up well for a long way over six furlongs at Newmarket last time. Six lengths behind the progressive More Thunder, who is unbeaten since joining William Haggas, the Invincible Army gelding showed plenty of speed until fading inside the final furlong. From the family of Tim Easterby’s high-class sprinter Hamish McGonagall (4 times winner at York), Kevin Ryan’s four year old has won 3 of his 11 career starts and boasts some good course form (524). Fifth in the valuable sales event as a two year old at the Ebor Festival in 2023, he was a length and a quarter runner-up in the three year old five furlongs handicap at this meeting last year off 86 (four pounds higher now). Fourth in the Copper Knight Handicap over C&D in October, his record second time out is 12 and he can hopefully reward each-way support.

Shrewd Carrutherstown-based handler Iain Jardine was amongst the winners at Chester’s May meeting last week with Paddy The Squire finally coming good and justifying strong support in the ten furlongs handicap. Stablemate MR KING has been equally frustrating to follow since arriving from Ireland but isn’t badly treated in the Hambleton Handicap on Thursday (2.42). The Kingman gelding was bought out of Ger Lyons’ yard last summer for 80,000gns on behalf of Hal McGhie, of Noyan fame, and is without a win in seven races since arriving in Dumfriesshire. A reproduction of his run over C&D in the Clipper Handicap Stakes at the Ebor Festival in August (from stall 11) will see him go close. Two and a half lengths behind Thunder Run, Mirsky and Holloway Boy, he stayed on strongly in seventh and is five pounds lower now. Narrowly beaten at Ayr’s Western meeting in another competitive handicap over a mile, he held every chance in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time until tiring late on. Well backed on that occasion, the five year old wants a strongly run mile on fast ground and conditions ought to be ideal on Thursday. Given his luck in recent weeks, it would take a brave person to suggest Kieran Shoemark should purchase a lottery ticket at the moment. The former Gosden number one rider was reportedly very taken by SPICY MARG on her debut at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. Trained by the in-form Michael Bell (21 winners from 77 runners during 2025), the Starspangledbanner filly was acquired for 50,000gns as a yearling and that looked money well spent on the Rowley Mile earlier this month. Contesting a four runner novice stakes, Shoemark’s mount showed good acceleration once hitting the rising ground pulling away to gain a two and three quarter lengths victory. Hitting a top speed of 42.15mphs, according to Race Iq, she covered the penultimate furlong in 10.80 seconds. Her dam Main Desire won the Listed Marygate Stakes on Friday (2.10) eight years ago for the same yard and this has been on the agenda for the once raced filly ever since her debut win.

