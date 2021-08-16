York Thursday review: Zain Claudette wins Sky Bet Lowther

Claudette claims Sandrine scalp

Zain Claudette held off the late thrust of favourite Sandrine to win the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

The runner-up, who was losing her unbeaten record, came off the bridle two furlongs out but knuckled down to her task well.

However the 6/1 winner was in front and finding plenty under Ray Dawson, running on strongly to score by a length.

Paddy Power make the winner a 4/1 chance (from 16s) for the Cheveley Park at Newmarket.

"She’s improved with every run and she deserved to win that on her performance,” Dawson told ITV Racing.

“Going forwards, Group One is definitely not out of the equation, she’s just so straightforward and you can see she’s so relaxed. It’s just an absolute pleasure to be a part of it.”