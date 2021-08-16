York Thursday review: Zain Claudette wins Sky Bet Lowther

Latest news from this afternoon's meeting at York where Zain Claudette claimed the scalp of Sandrine.
Zain Claudette held off the late thrust of favourite Sandrine to win the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.
The runner-up, who was losing her unbeaten record, came off the bridle two furlongs out but knuckled down to her task well.
However the 6/1 winner was in front and finding plenty under Ray Dawson, running on strongly to score by a length.
Paddy Power make the winner a 4/1 chance (from 16s) for the Cheveley Park at Newmarket.
"She’s improved with every run and she deserved to win that on her performance,” Dawson told ITV Racing.
“Going forwards, Group One is definitely not out of the equation, she’s just so straightforward and you can see she’s so relaxed. It’s just an absolute pleasure to be a part of it.”
Ever Given was the winner of the £200,000 Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes.
Starting as the 3/1 favourite, the Tom Dascombe-trained colt claimed his fourth career victory – and most lucrative yet – under Danny Tudhope.
Atomic Lady was second at 12-1 and the third-placed horse was 9-2 chance Wings Of War, with the front three clear.
Tudhope said: “He’s very tough, he’s got a lovely attitude and he never knows when to lie down. He’ll just keep going for you, this just shows you how tough he is. I had a nice tow into the race and he picked up well.”
Dascombe added: “What a tough horse, I’ve been quite hard on him but he’s improved with every run. He won at Goodwood and then we sent him to Ireland three days later and he ran a blinder there, too.
“He’s come here and really toughed it out, Danny gave him a great ride – it all panned out. I’m just lucky to train him.
“I hate saying what we’ll do just 10 minutes after a race so we’ll have a chat and then choose, but he’s a prize-money horse. He’s in the Redcar race and we’ll keep him for next season.”