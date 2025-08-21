York Thursday review, reports and free video replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from York on Thursday as Bullet Point landed a punt in the big mile handicap.
Bullet fires as Haggas hope delivers
Bullet Point landed a William Haggas gamble in the valuable Clipper Handicap over a mile.
The four-year-old was sent off the well-backed 15/8 favourite under Tom Marquand and although his jockey briefly had to wait for a gap towards the far side rail with a couple of furlongs to travel, he burst through a gap before running down main market rival Remmooz (7/2) in the last furlong.
Bullet Point stayed on strongly to score by a length from Cerulean Bay (20/1) who relegated Remmooz to third late on. Mythical Guest was fourth at 25/1, with Northern Express (18/1) back in fifth.
Marquand said on ITV Racing: "He's just really coming together this year, he's such a gentleman as well. He's super straightforward. He didn't break like he normally does but he relaxed nicely and I just had to wait for things to open out.
"But from two and a half down there was never really any doubt he was going to pick them up. He feels fresh and well after that."
Haggas said: "He's lovely and just (racing) around the turn probably helped him a bit. He's a classy horse and very genuine."
Bullet Point is also entered in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes back at York on Saturday and the trainer said: "We always looked at doing both and we'll see how he is on Saturday morning.
"He's going to Australia to run in a nine-furlong race so we might try him over nine at the weekend before he goes into quarantine."
Cox strikes again with Song
Having saddled Dragon Leader and Diligently to victory in York's valuable sales race in 2023 and 2024 respectively, Cox saddled two runners with the Middleham Park Racing-owned Song Of The Clyde the shorter of the pair in the market and Rossa Ryan's mount didn't let his syndicate down, toughing it out to beat 66/1 outsider Boston Dan by three-quarters of a length.
Ardisia (18/1) finished third with 33/1 chance Astrazar fourth and Anthelia - in the first colours of Middleham Park - was fourth at 9/2.
"It's just fabulous," said Cox on ITV Racing.
"I'm just really pleased, it's just great to have a horse with his mind and his ability. This fella is going to go on from this, I'm sure.
"Everybody works very hard and when you get these occasions it's what we all do it for.
"We just made a lot of people from Middleham Park very happy."
Winning jockey Ryan said: "He's trained this horse to the minute and he was the perfect candidate to come here.
"I jumped, got in a great rhythm, I was able to take a breather before the two pole. He's definitely a horse with plenty of size and scope, he'll get better in time
"This is what owners need, this is a syndicate horse and everyone will enjoy this, a big day at York."
